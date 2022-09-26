We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A refrigerator is a crucial equipment whose importance cannot be overlooked in today’s day and age. It helps in keeping the food fresh and let us enjoy the leftovers while being a dependable electrical appliance that one can rely on for food storage and preservation. With the advancements in technology, double door refrigerators have come along, providing more space along with enhanced cooling effects and longer preservation durations.
We at LG provide a range of convertible refrigerators that ensure maximum storage to keep the food as fresh as you kept them. If you are someone who is looking to buy a double door refrigerator, you have come to the right place. This article will take you through its features & benefits of a double door refrigerator while highlighting why they are a smart investment.
Features & Benefits of a Double Door Refrigerator
In case you are confused about how to choose the right fridge, it would be best if you look for these advantages of double door refrigerators. The new range of LG Frost Free refrigerators uses state-of-the-art Smart Inverter Compressor technology which makes them highly efficient. It offers 35% more cooling with its patented Door Cooling+ Technology and with the Smart Diagnosis, it is very easy to troubleshoot issues.
Here are some of the key features and benefits of LG double door refrigerators:
• Stylish Design (Infi Flat Design)
We, at LG offer the finest piece of electronics that not only provide optimal performance but are also stylish in terms of design. Our range of double door refrigerators has truly unique designs that can enhance the look of your living space.
• Hygiene Fresh
Our newest range of refrigerators makes use of cutting-edge technology to remove bacteria and foul odours. Up to 99.99% of the bacteria are removed to keep food hygiene fresh. It also helps maximize the freshness inside the refrigerator.
• Door Cooling+
LG Frost Free Refrigerators comes with Door Cooling+ Technology with 2 additional vents near the door shelves for 35% Faster Cooling in the refrigerator and items kept in the door shelves.
• Moist n Fresh (Ceramic)
Moist n Fresh refers to an innovative lattice-patterned box cover which helps maintain moisture at an optimal level. With the right amount of moisture inside the refrigerator, the any type of food can be kept fresh for long periods of time.
• LG ThinQ (Smart Learner)
With LG ThinQ, you can control your appliances with a single touch. You can simply connect the refrigerator to your smartphone device through WiFi. It can give provide you the freedom to balance a lot of daily tasks through an easy-to-use application on your phone. It can make managing your devices easier than ever. With Smart Learner through built-in AI, it monitors the user’s usage pattern and optimizes the cooling to keep the food fresh for a longer period.
Also read: Give Your Home a Modern Upgrade with the Latest LG Side-by-Side Refrigerator
• Final Thoughts
So, there you have it, all the features, types, and benefits of a double door refrigerator. These pointers make clear that a double door fridge can not only keep your food fresh but also give your home a new look. With more space and enhanced cooling technology, a double door refrigerator can turn out to be an excellent investment.
Apart from refrigerators, LG also offers products such as laptops, washing machines, air conditioners, water purifiers, and other home appliances. To know more about our products, visit our official website today!