A microwave oven is indeed a versatile electronic appliance that eases the cooking requirements. One may use it for Baking, grilling, frying, steaming, roasting, boiling, etc.

Microwave ovens can be a single-point solution where you can use a wide range of cooking utensils for cooking a plethora of Indian & continental dishes like –

• OTG

• Air Fryer

• Milk Boiler

• Tandoor

• Steamer

• Bar-be-que

• Traditional Oven

• Toaster

• Rice Cooker

• Idli Maker

• Kettle

Having electronic equipment such as a microwave oven at home can be very advantageous. Our ovens can help you cook food that is healthy as they can retain nutrition. They make use of less oil, and the food never gets overcooked. In fact, microwave ovens make cooking more convenient, faster, and reliable. Moreover, no continuous monitoring is required. Microwave ovens use magnetrons to produce microwaves, which create oscillations in water molecules inside food particles. Thus, food is cooked from inside to outside, which leads to faster and even cooking.

In this article, we will look at the advantages of using the best microwave oven and the defining aspects of the microwave ovens offered by us at LG.