The weather transition is a yearly process, yet we have much difficulty when it's the winter-to-summer transition. Every year the temperature soars to a new high and creates havoc for people. Is your AC equipped to handle the high heat? If you are not sure about the answer, it's time to switch!
LG Air Conditioners are known for their quality and long-lasting support. With this promise of innovation, LG AC takes on a brand new avatar for 2025. What are the new things? And what’s in it for users? - You will find all the answers here.
Plush Points of Innovation
P - Performance
L - Long Life
U - User Convenience
S - Smart
H - Health
These plush points have a holistic approach, containing all the features of LG AC. Let’s unpack these 5 aspects:
Performance
• DUAL Inverter Compressor - LG's one-of-a-kind DUAL Inverter Compressor is known for faster cooling, more savings, and almost noiseless operation.
• Al+ - Al+ is a deep-learning air conditioning for appropriate cooling, sensing room temperature, and usage patterns.
•Al (Artificial Intelligence) - Al (Artificial Intelligence) one-touch air conditioning for appropriate cooling sensing room temperature, so it can provide optimum cooling.
• Al Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling - Al Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling with logic that automatically checks various parameters for perfect cooling.
• Viraat - You can increase cooling capacity up to 116%* which provides instant cooling for maximum user comfort, a feature highly functional for core summer.
• Cools at 55-Degree - LG AC is engineered to cool even in extreme temperatures up to 55°C".
• Hi-Grooved Copper - The 100% Hi-Grooved Copper Pipes support faster cooling and promote a longer life of AC.
Long Life
• Gold Fin+ - It is a corrosion-resistant coating, ensuring better durability of your LG Air Conditioner.
• Ocean Black Protection - This layer is Anti-corrosive Ocean Black Protection for exceptional durability of indoor units.
• 10-Year Warranty - Users can have a worry-free usage experience with 10-Year Warranty on compressors for increased efficiency.
• PCB & Motor - There is a 5-year Warranty on PCB & Motor for long-lasting durability, ensuring that you do not have to suffer inconvenience.
• Stabilizer Free Plus - LG new-age ACs have an advanced range of stabilizer-free operations that prevent voltage fluctuation and add to your savings & safety.
• Low Gas Detection - Low Gas automatic detection, notification and shutdown.
• Safety Sensors - Safety sensors are installed at every step of operation for high durability and to ensure a stable operation.
User Convenience
• Diet Mode+ - Diet Mode+ in LG Air Conditioner consumes energy as minimum as 17% i.e. consuming as low as 252W* only–never burning a hole in your pocket.
• Mute Function - It ensures completely silent operations with just a button press.
• 4-Way Swing - The powerful 4-Way Swing ensures uniform airflow and ventilation.
• 50-Feet Airflow - With this feature, cooling larger spaces faster gets easier with larger skew fans and wider outlets.
• Hot & Cold AC - LG's Hot & Cold Air Conditioner delivers comfortable air throughout the year.
• Super Silent - Super Silent functioning while delivering the most comfortable cooling.
Smart
• Energy Manager - The feature keeps a tab on your LG Air Conditioner's energy consumption anytime, anywhere.
•ThinQ - ThinQ Smartphone connectivity for effortless Touch-free operation & control.
• Works With Amazon Alexa - Voice-controlled operation with Google Alexa* in both App & Al speakers.
• Google Assistant - Voice-controlled operation with Google Assistant in both App & Al speakers.
• Smart DiagnosisTM - Troubleshoot your AC through your smartphone, with easy solutions and quick diagnostics.
Health
• Plasmaster Ionizer - It helps remove up to 99.9% Adhering Bacteria and sterilizes Escherichia coli while deodorizing the Indoor Space, to keep you healthy and hygienic.
• HimClean - Get a clean and bacteria-free indoor unit with zero hassles through frozen evaporator cleaning.
• Anti-Virus Protection - Special filter coated with Cationic Silver lons for 99.76% virus filtration & up to 99% bacteria cleansing.
• Monsoon Comfort Technology - Unique Monsoon Comfort Technology efficiently controls the room temperature, airflow and humidity.
• Auto Clean - It eliminates bacteria by constantly drying up the heat exchanger, which also helps keep off a bad odour that usually gets accumulated in ACs having a high run time.
Why Should You Buy LG AC?
The simple answer is the performance that LG ACs deliver in the scorching heat of up to 55 degrees Celsius. But a detailed answer could involve all the PLUSH factors, along with some written below:
• Cooling & Comfort in Your Budget: With the new energy manager+ & diet mode+ feature, you can control your electricity bills and optimize your energy consumption. Diet Mode+ leverages inverter compressor technology to reduce power consumption by 83%. This feature optimizes cooling efficiency while providing increased airflow, offering a simple yet effective means to manage electricity costs without sacrificing comfort.
• Brand Trust: LG’s legacy of innovation and reliability ensures long-term performance. With cutting-edge technology, energy efficiency, and durable components, LG ACs provide unmatched cooling solutions backed by decades of global consumer confidence and superior engineering excellence.
• After-Sale Service: LG’s responsive and customer-centric support network guarantees seamless maintenance, prompt issue resolution, and hassle-free service experiences. With extensive service centres, genuine spare parts, and expert technicians, LG ensures optimal AC performance and longevity, reinforcing its commitment to customer satisfaction.
• Convenience First Appliances: As a canonical brand, LG takes great care of its customers keeping on top of the convenience. Features like Al Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, DUAL Inverter Compressor, and more. They makeLG Air Conditioners more than just cooling appliances, placing convenience over and above cooling.
Split ACs You Should Consider
This write-up offers practical solutions to your queries such as - Which AC should I buy? Which LG AC offers a suitable mix of features?
But you also need to know which models you can buy. Both window ACs and split air conditioners are available in LG air conditioner range.
With this all-inclusive air conditioner range, you can finally upgrade your new cooling device. Interested buyers can set their budget and visit lg.com/in to select products from an expansive LG Home Appliance range.