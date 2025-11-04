P - Performance

L - Long Life

U - User Convenience

S - Smart

H - Health

These plush points have a holistic approach, containing all the features of LG AC. Let’s unpack these 5 aspects:

Performance

• DUAL Inverter Compressor - LG's one-of-a-kind DUAL Inverter Compressor is known for faster cooling, more savings, and almost noiseless operation.

• Al+ - Al+ is a deep-learning air conditioning for appropriate cooling, sensing room temperature, and usage patterns.

•Al (Artificial Intelligence) - Al (Artificial Intelligence) one-touch air conditioning for appropriate cooling sensing room temperature, so it can provide optimum cooling.

• Al Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling - Al Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling with logic that automatically checks various parameters for perfect cooling.

• Viraat - You can increase cooling capacity up to 116%* which provides instant cooling for maximum user comfort, a feature highly functional for core summer.

• Cools at 55-Degree - LG AC is engineered to cool even in extreme temperatures up to 55°C".

• Hi-Grooved Copper - The 100% Hi-Grooved Copper Pipes support faster cooling and promote a longer life of AC.

Long Life

• Gold Fin+ - It is a corrosion-resistant coating, ensuring better durability of your LG Air Conditioner.

• Ocean Black Protection - This layer is Anti-corrosive Ocean Black Protection for exceptional durability of indoor units.

• 10-Year Warranty - Users can have a worry-free usage experience with 10-Year Warranty on compressors for increased efficiency.

• PCB & Motor - There is a 5-year Warranty on PCB & Motor for long-lasting durability, ensuring that you do not have to suffer inconvenience.

• Stabilizer Free Plus - LG new-age ACs have an advanced range of stabilizer-free operations that prevent voltage fluctuation and add to your savings & safety.

• Low Gas Detection - Low Gas automatic detection, notification and shutdown.

• Safety Sensors - Safety sensors are installed at every step of operation for high durability and to ensure a stable operation.

User Convenience

• Diet Mode+ - Diet Mode+ in LG Air Conditioner consumes energy as minimum as 17% i.e. consuming as low as 252W* only–never burning a hole in your pocket.

• Mute Function - It ensures completely silent operations with just a button press.

• 4-Way Swing - The powerful 4-Way Swing ensures uniform airflow and ventilation.

• 50-Feet Airflow - With this feature, cooling larger spaces faster gets easier with larger skew fans and wider outlets.

• Hot & Cold AC - LG's Hot & Cold Air Conditioner delivers comfortable air throughout the year.

• Super Silent - Super Silent functioning while delivering the most comfortable cooling.

Smart

• Energy Manager - The feature keeps a tab on your LG Air Conditioner's energy consumption anytime, anywhere.

•ThinQ - ThinQ Smartphone connectivity for effortless Touch-free operation & control.

• Works With Amazon Alexa - Voice-controlled operation with Google Alexa* in both App & Al speakers.

• Google Assistant - Voice-controlled operation with Google Assistant in both App & Al speakers.

• Smart DiagnosisTM - Troubleshoot your AC through your smartphone, with easy solutions and quick diagnostics.

Health

• Plasmaster Ionizer - It helps remove up to 99.9% Adhering Bacteria and sterilizes Escherichia coli while deodorizing the Indoor Space, to keep you healthy and hygienic.

• HimClean - Get a clean and bacteria-free indoor unit with zero hassles through frozen evaporator cleaning.

• Anti-Virus Protection - Special filter coated with Cationic Silver lons for 99.76% virus filtration & up to 99% bacteria cleansing.

• Monsoon Comfort Technology - Unique Monsoon Comfort Technology efficiently controls the room temperature, airflow and humidity.

• Auto Clean - It eliminates bacteria by constantly drying up the heat exchanger, which also helps keep off a bad odour that usually gets accumulated in ACs having a high run time.

Why Should You Buy LG AC?

The simple answer is the performance that LG ACs deliver in the scorching heat of up to 55 degrees Celsius. But a detailed answer could involve all the PLUSH factors, along with some written below:

• Cooling & Comfort in Your Budget: With the new energy manager+ & diet mode+ feature, you can control your electricity bills and optimize your energy consumption. Diet Mode+ leverages inverter compressor technology to reduce power consumption by 83%. This feature optimizes cooling efficiency while providing increased airflow, offering a simple yet effective means to manage electricity costs without sacrificing comfort.

• Brand Trust: LG’s legacy of innovation and reliability ensures long-term performance. With cutting-edge technology, energy efficiency, and durable components, LG ACs provide unmatched cooling solutions backed by decades of global consumer confidence and superior engineering excellence.

• After-Sale Service: LG’s responsive and customer-centric support network guarantees seamless maintenance, prompt issue resolution, and hassle-free service experiences. With extensive service centres, genuine spare parts, and expert technicians, LG ensures optimal AC performance and longevity, reinforcing its commitment to customer satisfaction.

• Convenience First Appliances: As a canonical brand, LG takes great care of its customers keeping on top of the convenience. Features like Al Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, DUAL Inverter Compressor, and more. They make LG Air Conditioners more than just cooling appliances, placing convenience over and above cooling.

Split ACs You Should Consider

This write-up offers practical solutions to your queries such as - Which AC should I buy? Which LG AC offers a suitable mix of features?

But you also need to know which models you can buy. Both window ACs and split air conditioners are available in LG air conditioner range.