MAKE YOUR SUMMERS COOL WITH LG ALL IN ONE – ONE IN ALL AC

Air Conditioners are no longer aluxury and now have become a must-have home appliance in every Indian home in the summers. Make your summer’s Ultra cool by installing an AC. Pushing forward the concept of ‘LG Dual inverter technology’ in Air Conditioners, LG brings you its Super Convertible 5-in-1 AC range. These AC’s are accompanied by unique hygiene and health-related smart features.



The new AC’s are equipped with amazing features like Air Purifier, UV Nano Sterilization, WIFI, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, and voice control. Also, with a wide range of energy-efficient 5 Star models. The Super Convertible 5-in-1 Air Conditioner comes with health and Hygiene benefits and is touted to reduce the power consumption from 100% to 80% to 60% or 40% and also increases the cooling capacity to 110% when faster cooling is required. In addition to this, the new air conditioners come with floral and wave pattern designs.

The new range comes with LG ThinQ technology that lets you monitor and control your AC from anywhere at any time & selected models are equipped with hot and cold feature. The AC’s are also Eco Super Convertible with Air Purification by PM 1.0 Sensor display, Ionizer and Filtration system comprising Anti-Virus & Anti Allergic Filters. The Wi Fi equipped Split and Window Inverter ACs can be voice-controlled and are compatible with Smart App, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant AI Speakers. The HD Filter comes with an Anti-Virus protection layer. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions that deactivate more than 99% Virus and bacteria in contact.

On the other hand, UV LEDs which are fitted below the fan/blower sanitizes the air from microorganisms by breaking their DNA and creating clean air, also making it difficult to produce and duplicate bacteria.

This aids in expanding the life expectancy of the AC and is promoted to guarantee better performance as compared to conventional ACs.