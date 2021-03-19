MAKE YOUR SUMMERS COOL WITH LG ALL IN ONE – ONE IN ALL AC

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Air Conditioners are no longer aluxury and now have become a must-have home appliance in every Indian home in the summers. Make your summer’s Ultra cool by installing an AC. Pushing forward the concept of ‘LG Dual inverter technology’ in Air Conditioners, LG brings you its Super Convertible 5-in-1 AC range. These AC’s are accompanied by unique hygiene and health-related smart features.
The new AC’s are equipped with amazing features like Air Purifier, UV Nano Sterilization, WIFI, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, and voice control. Also, with a wide range of energy-efficient 5 Star models. The Super Convertible 5-in-1 Air Conditioner comes with health and Hygiene benefits and is touted to reduce the power consumption from 100% to 80% to 60% or 40% and also increases the cooling capacity to 110% when faster cooling is required. In addition to this, the new air conditioners come with floral and wave pattern designs.
The new range comes with LG ThinQ technology that lets you monitor and control your AC from anywhere at any time & selected models are equipped with hot and cold feature. The AC’s are also Eco Super Convertible with Air Purification by PM 1.0 Sensor display, Ionizer and Filtration system comprising Anti-Virus & Anti Allergic Filters. The Wi Fi equipped Split and Window Inverter ACs can be voice-controlled and are compatible with Smart App, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant AI Speakers. The HD Filter comes with an Anti-Virus protection layer. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions that deactivate more than 99% Virus and bacteria in contact.
Must Read: LG HOME APPLIANCES BRINGS WIDE RANGE OF HAND CRAFTED WEDDING PACKAGES
On the other hand, UV LEDs which are fitted below the fan/blower sanitizes the air from microorganisms by breaking their DNA and creating clean air, also making it difficult to produce and duplicate bacteria.
This aids in expanding the life expectancy of the AC and is promoted to guarantee better performance as compared to conventional ACs.
Other Features of LG Super Convertible 5-in-1 AC
DUAL Inverter Compressor
LG’s DUAL Inverter Compressor with Varied Speed Dual Rotary Motor has a wider rotational frequency which saves more energy along with a high cooling range than conventional compressors. This ensures that our DUAL Inverter ACs cool faster, last longer,and run quieter.
4 Way Swing
The horizontal and vertical swing action ensures better airflow while giving uniform cooling.
Ocean Black Fin
LG DUALCOOL ACs come with Ocean Black Fin to offer unbeatable protection against dust, smoke, and chemicals present in the environment and also offers protection against fin corrosion which in return provide better cooling and cost-saving.
100% Copper with Ocean Black Protection
Special Ocean Black Protection applied to both Indoor & Outdoor unit provide exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke & pollutants.
Stabilizer Free Plus
The compressor is the most important component of an air conditioner, an enhanced range of 120-290V stabilizer-free operation prevents voltage fluctuation & causing it damage.
All these new technologies and amazing features make LG AC’s a must-buy!