• Smart Inverter Technology: LG microwave ovens often feature smart inverter technology, which provides precise power control for even cooking and defrosting. This technology also helps in reducing energy consumption and ensuring consistent cooking results.

• Even Heating: LG microwave ovens with Charcoal Light Heater offer even heating ensuring retention of nutrients, reducing the chances of overcooking or undercooking certain parts.

• Faster Cooking: The inverter technology in LG microwaves allows for faster and more efficient cooking, as it delivers a consistent level of power throughout the cooking process.

• Auto-Cook Menu: Many LG microwave models come with a variety of pre-programmed auto-cook menus. These menus are designed to simplify the cooking process by automatically setting the cooking time and power level for specific dishes.

• Stainless Steel Cavity: This cavity does not peel off like in coated cavities wherein the continuous rubbing of the turntable deteriorates and eventually peels off the coating exposing the base material.

• Easy Clean Interior: LG microwaves often feature an easy-to-clean interior with an anti-bacterial coating that helps resist stains and odors. This makes cleaning the microwave more convenient.

• Intuitive Controls: LG microwave ovens come with user-friendly control panels, often featuring touch controls and LED displays, making it easy to navigate through various cooking options and settings.

• Multi-functionality: LG offers microwave models with various cooking modes, such as convection cooking, grilling, and baking. This versatility allows you to explore a wide range of cooking techniques in a single appliance .

• Smart Features: Some LG microwave models offer smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity and compatibility with mobile apps. These features allow you to control and monitor your microwave remotely, and in some cases, even download new cooking recipes.

• Sleek Design: LG microwave ovens often come in stylish and modern designs that can complement the aesthetics of your kitchen.

• Reliability: LG is a reputable brand known for producing reliable and durable appliances, so you can trust the longevity of their microwave ovens . LG microwaves come with comprehensive warranty with additional warranty on magnetron & 10 years* of warranty on charcoal lighting heater.

*T&C Apply

Five Highly Recommended LG Microwave Ovens for Your Selection

MJEN326SFW - 32L WiFi Enabled Charcoal Microwave Oven

Features:

30 Healthy Heart™ Auto Cook Menu/30 Heart Friendly Recipes*

Charcoal Lighting Heater™

Diet Fry™

360° Motorised Rotisserie

401 auto cook menu

MJEN286UFW - 28L WiFi Enabled Charcoal Microwave Oven

Features:

Charcoal Lighting HeaterTM

30 Healthy Heart™ Auto Cook Menu/30 Heart Friendly Recipes*

301 auto cook menu

Diet FryTM

360° Motorised Rotisserie

MJ2887BWUM - Charcoal Healthy Oven

Features:

Charcoal Lighting Heater™

Ghee in 12 minutes*

Diet FryTM

360° Motorised Rotisserie

Pasteurize Milk

MC2846SL - 28 L Convection Microwave Oven

Features:

Easily makes Paneer/Curd

251 Auto Cook Menu

Quartz Heater

MC2846BG - 28 L Convection Microwave Oven

Features:

Easily makes Paneer/Curd

251 Auto Cook Menu

Quartz Heater



You can choose from a wide range of LG Microwaves to select the ideal microwave that fulfills all your cooking requirements.