PURIFY YOUR INDOOR AIR WITH LG AIR PURIFIERS

Are you an admirer of the starry night sky’s beauty? Do you love the fresh morning breeze? Our nature is filled with such wonders but living the urban life, we have been distant from experiencing these things.
Due to the growth of air pollution every day, not only the big cities but even smaller cities are suffering a lot. When talking about air pollution, not all of us focus on indoor pollution. Studies depict that indoor air is 5 times more polluted than the outdoor air. If you have been affected by irritation of the nose, eyes, and throat or have been suffering from dizziness or headache then you’re a victim of indoor pollution.
As air quality and air purification have been a concern for many, LG Air Purifier is of big help for this concern. LG’s PuriCare Range of Air purifiers is a modern, state-of-the-art Air Purifiers offering powerful filtration and reducing harmful particles present in the air.
What is LG PuriCare Air Purifier
To fight micro contamination particles, for example, dust or unsafe gases and let you inhale the pure and fresh air, LG presents LG PuriCare Air Purifier. In all honesty, even the cleanest of the home is influenced by indoor air contamination and pollution. Designed to hold the indoor air quality in line, it helps in lessening the measure of indoor air pollution particles at home.
Why LG PuriCare Air Purifier is a must-have in your home?
Whether a newborn baby or an adult or a senior citizen, everyone needs to breathe clean air to survive. LG PuriCare Air Purifier comes with an extensive range of features that deliver quality indoor air. Compared to conventional air purifiers, this Air purifier offers an array of options.
1. All Round Coverage
The 360 °designed air purifier thoroughly cleans the air from every corner of the room without leaving any blind spot.
2. Powerful Clean Booster
The unique combination of fan and air purifier lets LG PuriCare Air Purifier deliver clean air up to a height of about 7.5meters. It easily distributes all of the clean air that helps in powerful, quick cooling while cleaning the contaminated places comparatively 74% faster.
3. PM 1.0 Smart Sensor & Display
The PM 1.0 Smart Sensor and Display tells you the real-time indoor smell and particulate levels. LG PuriCare Air Purifier automatically sets the air flow and operation cycle and the Smart display lighting system displays different colors depending on the level of pollution.
4. 6-Step Filtration
The powerful 360-degree filtration system takes care of the surrounding environment and removes the odor, microparticles, and harmful gases effectively. Gases like Nitrogen Dioxide and Sulfur Dioxide when exposed to air, increases the risk of respiratory tract infections (coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, or chest tightness). The 6 steps of filtration are:
Step 1 – Large dust removal
Step 2 – Dust-storm/Ultra-fine dust removal
Step 3 – Allergy Removal
Step 4 – Living Odor Removal including Ammonia
Step 5 – New house Syndrome Gases Removal
Step 6 – Smog’s main components removal
5. LG ThinQ
LG PuriCare LG ThinQ lets you check the pollution level. You can control it from anywhere at any time. With the help of it, you can even check the life span of the filter of your Air purifier.
6. Baby Care
It also has an independent lower duct that solely cleans the bottom air. Being close to the floor, it helps the babies breathe fresh air as they crawl on the floor.