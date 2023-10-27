LG is generous with offers throughout the year, but festive season buzzes with offers and deals, you cannot miss.

Know about Happiness Offers

1) 5-Year Assurance: Uplift Your Entertainment with LG TV : Relish your peace of mind with a 5-year assurance by LG on selected TV, ensuring long-lasting quality and performance for your home entertainment needs. Enhance your visual experience with the confidence that your investment is protected for half a decade.

2) Unlock Unbelievable Savings: Up to 20%* Cashback with max 15000* on select credit/ debit cards: : Maximize your savings with up to 20%* cashback, up to a limit of 15,000* on specific credit and debit cards.

3) Upgrade Your Audio: Save Up to 30% on LG Soundbars with Select LG TVs! : Get ready to uplift your audio and visual entertainment experience with this fantastic Diwali discount! For a limited time, you can enjoy up to 30% off on LG Soundbars when you purchase select LG TVs.

4) Secure Your Purchase with Fixed EMI Starting from ₹2999:: Unlock your dreams and make big purchases a reality with our unbeatable financing offer. You can now enjoy the convenience of fixed Equated Monthly Installments (EMI) starting from just ₹2999*.

5) Crack Three Months of Free Apple TV+ for Non-Stop Entertainment! Get ready to dive into a world of incredible entertainment with a fantastic deal on Apple TV+. For a limited time, you can enjoy a complimentary 3-month subscription to Apple TV+*, bringing you a treasure trove of captivating shows, original series, and blockbuster movies.

6) Get to be a part of OLED Circle - An Exclusive Alliance of LG: Be a part of the prestigious OLED Circle, an exclusive alliance by LG. As a member, you will get an access to a world of outstanding benefits, from insider information to exclusive discounts & more.

7) Get Benefits up to ₹50000” Upgrade your streaming sessions this Diwali with festive offers 2023. Get Free 12-Month Subscription* of Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Gaana Plus. Buyers will also get Free Golf Rounds and Lessons*



Please Note:

• *All offers are dependent on the Retailer/sales channel & can be changed without any prior notice. Please contact your Authorized Retail Store for the current applicable Scheme. *T&C Apply

• Offers are for reference & may change/be revised without prior intimation, please contact your nearest LG Authorized offline Seller Store to understand applicable offers.

Additionally, you have the opportunity to take part in the LG Daily Dream Home Package giveaway, where one fortunate winner will receive a package consisting of five LG products every day. This offer is clubbed with OLED TV , Side-By-Side Refrigerator, Front Load Washing Machine, Water Purifier and Microwave Oven.

The bundle is a dream come true because

• You can save tons of costs.

• You can give your home the much-needed new look

• It is the best combination of appliances

You also stand a chance to win the Audi Q3 as the Diwali Mega Reward during this festive season. The Audi Q3 is the coveted grand prize, celebrated for its stylish design and exceptional performance, offering a premium driving experience. Its roomy interior and advanced technology ensure each journey is both comfortable and enjoyable.