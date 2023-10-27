We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
As the Festival of Lights, Diwali is a significant Hindu fest that is observed by millions of people all over the world. It is watched as triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. Oil lamps/ diyas, are lit during the five-day festival of Diwali to illuminate homes.
To welcome opulence and happiness, homes are decorated during Diwali with vibrant rangoli designs, lamps and candles. Home entertainment is important during this event because it brings communities and families together to celebrate. With loved ones, people exchange gifts, eat together, and relish a variety of entertainment options like music, dance, and fireworks.
This year LG is delivering an interesting array of home entertainment products which will enhance your Diwali experience. LG's selection is created to elevate your home entertainment over this Diwali season, with products ranging from cutting-edge LED and OLED TVs for an exceptional viewing experience to home audio systems that provide immersive soundscapes.
Our cutting-edge products with special Diwali discounts making this season a perfect opportunity to enhance your lifestyle and celebrate Diwali with the newest entertainment options. Prepare to celebrate in style by lighting up your home with LG's enticing Diwali offers on Home Entertainment Products.
LG's Diwali Home Entertainment Offers for 2023
Diwali is not only about the visual spectacle of lights & fireworks; it's also about the gaiety of connecting with your loved ones and creating unforgettable memories.
LG understands this, and that's why we have curated a range Diwali offer discounts that will transform your home into an entertainment hub.
Introducing the "India Ka Celebration" Diwali Offers on Home Entertainment
LG is generous with offers throughout the year, but festive season buzzes with offers and deals, you cannot miss.
Know about Happiness Offers
1) 5-Year Assurance: Uplift Your Entertainment with LG TV : Relish your peace of mind with a 5-year assurance by LG on selected TV, ensuring long-lasting quality and performance for your home entertainment needs. Enhance your visual experience with the confidence that your investment is protected for half a decade.
2) Unlock Unbelievable Savings: Up to 20%* Cashback with max 15000* on select credit/ debit cards: : Maximize your savings with up to 20%* cashback, up to a limit of 15,000* on specific credit and debit cards.
3) Upgrade Your Audio: Save Up to 30% on LG Soundbars with Select LG TVs! : Get ready to uplift your audio and visual entertainment experience with this fantastic Diwali discount! For a limited time, you can enjoy up to 30% off on LG Soundbars when you purchase select LG TVs.
4) Secure Your Purchase with Fixed EMI Starting from ₹2999:: Unlock your dreams and make big purchases a reality with our unbeatable financing offer. You can now enjoy the convenience of fixed Equated Monthly Installments (EMI) starting from just ₹2999*.
5) Crack Three Months of Free Apple TV+ for Non-Stop Entertainment! Get ready to dive into a world of incredible entertainment with a fantastic deal on Apple TV+. For a limited time, you can enjoy a complimentary 3-month subscription to Apple TV+*, bringing you a treasure trove of captivating shows, original series, and blockbuster movies.
6) Get to be a part of OLED Circle - An Exclusive Alliance of LG: Be a part of the prestigious OLED Circle, an exclusive alliance by LG. As a member, you will get an access to a world of outstanding benefits, from insider information to exclusive discounts & more.
7) Get Benefits up to ₹50000” Upgrade your streaming sessions this Diwali with festive offers 2023. Get Free 12-Month Subscription* of Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Gaana Plus. Buyers will also get Free Golf Rounds and Lessons*
Please Note:
• *All offers are dependent on the Retailer/sales channel & can be changed without any prior notice. Please contact your Authorized Retail Store for the current applicable Scheme. *T&C Apply
• Offers are for reference & may change/be revised without prior intimation, please contact your nearest LG Authorized offline Seller Store to understand applicable offers.
Additionally, you have the opportunity to take part in the LG Daily Dream Home Package giveaway, where one fortunate winner will receive a package consisting of five LG products every day. This offer is clubbed with OLED TV, Side-By-Side Refrigerator, Front Load Washing Machine, Water Purifier and Microwave Oven.
The bundle is a dream come true because
• You can save tons of costs.
• You can give your home the much-needed new look
• It is the best combination of appliances
You also stand a chance to win the Audi Q3 as the Diwali Mega Reward during this festive season. The Audi Q3 is the coveted grand prize, celebrated for its stylish design and exceptional performance, offering a premium driving experience. Its roomy interior and advanced technology ensure each journey is both comfortable and enjoyable.
How to Participate in LG's Diwali Offers
• Step 1: Buy any LG product online or offline.
• Step 2: Online: Online buyers are automatically registered for the lucky draw.
Offline: Offline or In-store buyers need to send an SMS <"First Name" "Last Name" GTM Code> to 7835073507 to participate in the lucky draw.
Get ready for the festive offers 2023 with LG Home Entertainment offers. Give your abode the makeover it deserves with LG Diwali Offers 2023.
Here are few suggestions on how to make your Diwali celebrations special:
• Share LG's Diwali Home Entertainment Offers with them so they can enhance their celebrations as well.
• Visit your local LG store or visit our website to learn more about our extensive selection of products and special Diwali specials. Don't loose the chance to bring the best entertainment for your home
Let's join hands to celebrate an unforgettable Diwali 2023 by taking advantage of our exclusive Diwali offers, offering special discounts on a range of TV and audio products.
Let LG Home Entertainment products illuminate your world this Diwali. We wish you and your family loving and memorable Diwali filled with Happiness. Happy Diwali!