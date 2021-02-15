SANITIZE YOUR GARMENTS IN MINUTES WITH LG STYLER

Throughout the day whether you’re at home or outside, many bacteria, allergens, and viruses remain in our clothes. Sanitizing your clothes is as important as washing your hands after getting home every day.

LG being the leader in the market, with advanced technologies like AI and Steam, always cares for your Hygiene. LG India brings to you LG Styler for a healthy way to treat your clothes! LG Styler offers a first-of-its-kind clothing care system that removes allergens—something an iron could never do. LG Styler relies only on steam, not harsh chemicals such as perchloroethylene, which is toxic for both humans and pets. It comes with TrueSteam™ that reduces Up to 99.9%* of the virus, bacteria, and house dust mite. Easily Sanitizes fabrics and items that are difficult or impossible to wash. TrueSteam™ consists of 100% water, with no chemical additives. LG Styler has various certifications for Bacteria, Germs, and Virus killing which makes it a must-have an appliance at home.

The Styler combines the core technologies of three major home appliances – the steam technology of washing machines, the temperature control technology of refrigerators, and advanced airflow control technology – to create a revolutionary new clothing care solution that meets the evolving needs of modern consumers.