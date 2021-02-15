SANITIZE YOUR GARMENTS IN MINUTES WITH LG STYLER

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Throughout the day whether you’re at home or outside, many bacteria, allergens, and viruses remain in our clothes. Sanitizing your clothes is as important as washing your hands after getting home every day.
LG being the leader in the market, with advanced technologies like AI and Steam, always cares for your Hygiene. LG India brings to you LG Styler for a healthy way to treat your clothes! LG Styler offers a first-of-its-kind clothing care system that removes allergens—something an iron could never do. LG Styler relies only on steam, not harsh chemicals such as perchloroethylene, which is toxic for both humans and pets. It comes with TrueSteam™ that reduces Up to 99.9%* of the virus, bacteria, and house dust mite. Easily Sanitizes fabrics and items that are difficult or impossible to wash. TrueSteam™ consists of 100% water, with no chemical additives. LG Styler has various certifications for Bacteria, Germs, and Virus killing which makes it a must-have an appliance at home.
The Styler combines the core technologies of three major home appliances – the steam technology of washing machines, the temperature control technology of refrigerators, and advanced airflow control technology – to create a revolutionary new clothing care solution that meets the evolving needs of modern consumers.
Features of LG Styler
TrueSteam™ The healthy way to treat your clothes –
TrueSteam™ reduces Up to 99.9%* of virus, bacteria, and house dust mite. Easily Sanitizes fabrics and items that can’t be washed easily. TrueSteam™ consists of 100% water, with no chemical additives. It reduces the odors that cling to fabrics, knitwear, and even delicate. You’ll effortlessly make odors from smoke, sweat, and food a thing of the past.
Helps Reduce Wrinkles –
LG Styler’s deep-penetrating steam and gently moving hangers reduce wrinkles in your clothes. It’s an easy way to look fresh and extend the appearance of your clothing between dry cleanings.
Sanitize Clothes, Toys, and More
The Sanitary cycle powered by TrueSteam™ helps reduce allergens in clothes, bedding, sportswear etc. Little children all the time have their soft toys with them no matter what they are doing: sleeping, eating or playing. With LG Styler, you can easily sanitize the toys of your children and remove allergens while maintain proper hygiene.
Gently Dry Delicates
LG Styler’s low-temperature drying system dries clothing and delicates that you normally dry on a rack much faster than air drying.
Keep Pants Looking Crisp
The LG Styler includes a special compartment in the door that helps restore the crease while reducing wrinkles at the knee, waist, and everywhere else your pants can wrinkle.
Cycle Times as Fast as 20 Minutes
Choose a cycle that fits your needs, including a 20 minute light refresh, specialty cycles, and more.
LG ThinQ™ and Remote Control
LG Wi-Fi Styler has LG ThinQ™ and remote control technology. LG Styler can be started or monitored at any place at any time using a smartphone. You can know when the cycle is finished, download new cycles, quickly troubleshoot any minor issues via the smart diagnosis, and check energy usage.
Premium Design and Touch Panel
LG Styler comes with unique and premium design with Glass finish in front and 100% Touch control panel which will add elegance to your living room, wardrobe or even office.
Kills upto 99.9%* of bacteria and virus LG Styler has been Certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation), VDE, and Intertek for killing 99.9 % of bacteria and viruses.
With the best Class technology with patented technology of TrueSteam™ for Hygiene & Sanitization, Moving Hangers, Trouser Press, that helps remove Virus and Bacteria, Refreshes and Dries almost every type of fabric, Powerful Dehumidification, Premium design, LG ThinQ for remote control operations, it’s a must-buy for all!
*Certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for 99.9% reduction in exposure to live house dust mite and bacteria.
**Tested by Intertek, reduces 99% fine dust floating inside of LG
Styler with Sanitary – Fine Dust program. Tested by Intertek, removes 92% of
hazardous substances in dry cleaning with Sanitary – Normal Program.