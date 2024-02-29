As the seasons change, so do our comfort needs. LG's Innovative Hot and Cold Air Conditioners make the transition between scorching summers and chilly winters effortless. In this blog, we'll explore how LG has redefined climate control, offering a year-round solution to keep you cool in the heat and warm in the cold.



However, choosing the right air conditioner can be challenging. This blog addresses your concerns by delving into LG's Hot & Cold AC models, uncovering their benefits, and providing valuable insights that empower you to make an informed decision.

Harnessing the Power of Dual Functionality of LG Hot & Cold Air Conditioner

LG's Hot and Cold ACs shine with their dual functionality, seamlessly switching between cooling in the summer and efficient heating in the winter. This versatility ensures a comfortable indoor environment, regardless of the weather outside.

Beyond Seasonal Comfort

Monsoons in India can be particularly challenging due to high humidity levels. But worry not! LG's Hot and Cold ACs transcend seasonal limitations. With this innovative technology, you can say goodbye to the outdated practice of switching appliances with the seasons and embrace a new era of climate control convenience.



Energy Efficiency at its Best

One of the key advantages of LG's Hot and Cold ACs is their energy efficiency. These units are equipped with advanced technologies, such as Inverter Compressor, optimizing energy consumption without compromising performance. This not only keeps your energy bills in check but also aligns with LG's commitment to sustainability.

LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor with Varied Speed Dual Rotary Motor has a wider rotational frequency which saves more energy along with higher speed cooling range than conventional compressors. This ensures that our DUAL Inverter ACs cool faster, last longer and run quieter.

Advanced Air Purification for Healthy Living

LG prioritizes not only your comfort but also your health. Their Hot and Cold ACs are equipped with advanced air purification filters, reducing dust, allergens, and bacteria from the air. Breathe easy and enjoy a healthier indoor environment with LG's commitment to air quality.

Easy Maintenance and Longevity

LG's Hot and Cold ACs are designed for hassle-free maintenance, ensuring longevity and optimal performance. The units are equipped with features like Auto Clean and Gold Fin Condenser, reducing the need for frequent servicing and extending the lifespan of the appliance.

Why are hot & cold ACs worth buying?

• Anti-Virus Protection: LG Hot & Cold AC deactivates over 99% of bacteria and viruses. Its high-density filter with anti-virus protection promotes a healthy living environment for the entire family.



• Powerful Performance: The latest technology allows it to heat and cool the environment within minutes.



• Viraat Mode: LG's Viraat mode delivers faster cooling by temporarily boosting its capacity up to 110% (depending on the model). This powerful blast of cool air provides quick relief on scorching days, helping you achieve your desired temperature** in no time**. Viraat mode also ensures uniform temperature distribution throughout the room, creating a comfortable environment for everyone.



• Save On Energy & Bills: The convertible feature and its high ISEER rating contribute to energy savings, making this appliance highly cost-effective.



• Quick Cooling & Smart Heating: The dual inverter compressor is an intelligent feature that delivers quicker heating and cooling with a 4-way swing.



• All-Season Usage: Hot & Cold ACs excel in their extended usability compared to regular ACs. Their ability to function year-round, switching between cooling and heating modes, offers a significant advantage over traditional ACs limited to summer cooling.



• Super Convertible 5-In-1 Cooling: Tailored for your comfort, this feature empowers you to adjust the cooling intensity to your precise preference. This granular control not only optimizes comfort but also provides valuable insights into your energy usage, helping you make informed choices and potentially reduce your electricity bills.



Buy LG AC Product Range

Split AC

Window AC

Before investing in a home appliance like an AC, it's crucial to make an informed decision. Understanding your needs ensures the chosen product fulfil them effectively.



Many users seek appliances that offer dual functionality, like ACs that also purify the air. If you prioritize air purification alongside cooling and heating, LG Hot & Cold ACs are a worthy option to consider.

In addition, they have some features discussed below, that you must know about:

• Auto Clean: The heat exchanger in the air conditioner automatically dries up, getting rid of bacteria, mildew, and moisture as well as unpleasant odours.

• ADC Sensor: ADC Safety sensors are a feature of LG air conditioners that provide stability and durability during operation by providing built-in robustness and safety at every stage.

• HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection: LG DUAL Inverter Air Conditioner now features an ‘Anti-Virus’ protection layer fitted with an HD Filter.

• 4-Way Swing: While providing uniform cooling, the horizontal and vertical swing action guarantees improved airflow.

• 100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection: Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

• Gold Fin+: LG DUALCOOL ACs feature Gold Fin+ to provide utmost safeguard against dust, smoke and chemicals present in the surrounding and also offers protection against fin corrosion and UV resistance which in return provide better cooling and cost saving.

Beat the Heat with the Best LG Hot and Cold ACs

Features Model No. - TS-H18VNXE Model No - TS-H19VNXE Model No. - TS-H24VNXE Product Type Split AC Split AC Split AC Convertible cooling Yes Yes Yes Viraat Mode Yes Yes Yes Anti-virus protection Yes Yes Yes 4 Way Swing Yes Yes Yes Ocean Black Protection Yes Yes Yes Gold Fin+ Yes Yes Yes Stabilizer Free Operation No No Yes Type of Compressor Dual Rotary Dual Rotary Dual Rotary Refrigerant Type R32 R32 R32

Tying the Knots

In conclusion, LG's Hot and Cold ACs redefine comfort by providing a year-round solution that adapts to your evolving needs. From energy-efficient and smart technologies to advanced air purification and stylish designs, LG has thoughtfully integrated every element to create a climate control system that not only cools and heats but also elevates your overall living experience. Stay cool in the summer, warm in the winter, and enjoy year-round comfort with LG's Hot and Cold ACs – the pinnacle of innovation in climate control technology.

