Step Up Your Home Entertainment with Audio upgrade

Watching content from the comfort of your couch is the new trend that content lovers are increasingly adopting. They try to add new elements at regular intervals to make sure that their viewing experience reaches a notch above. They want to feel every frame like it is happening not just on screen, but in real life.

But what about sound? When sound and screen work in sync, the true cinema unveils itself. And cinephiles know what they truly want from a movie experience–visuals that they never forget, elevated by sound.

An LG soundbar does just that! It takes the sound a level higher, making you feel every beat and every rhythm–bringing true cinema into your home.

LG Soundbars– S95TR and S90TY are the new additions to the terrific range of soundbars. If you are someone wanting to upgrade your home theatre set-up or planning to set it up from scratch, these two soundbars can be your pick.

Let’s learn more about them through a detailed look at features, technicalities and more.

Why Should You Plan to Get a Soundbar?

While stepping up home entertainment is one reason, there are many detailed things you must not overlook.

1. Cutting-Edge Sound Quality

The built-in speakers in most TVs do not have optimum sound clarity, making it difficult to hear dialogue and speech in general. A soundbar can enhance audio output with richer bass, clearer dialogue, and a wider soundstage.

2. Dolby Atmos Sound

Movies at home could become as magical as theatre with features like Dolby Atmos and surround sound simulation. A soundbar replicates the immersive audio of a theatre, making movies and shows more engaging.

3. Deep and Impactful Bass

External or built-in subwoofers in many soundbars add deep bass, improving the impact of sound effects in movies, sports, and music. This is especially helpful for house parties where you need the music to be powerful without any extra speaker support.

4. Wireless and Clutter-Free Setup

The sleek and compact design of soundbars makes them ideal for homes that don’t like cluttered spaces. Soundbars can reduce cable mess with wireless setup.

5. Optimized for Various Content Types

Many soundbars feature preset modes for movies, music, gaming, and news, optimizing sound output based on the content being played.

6. Pro-Gamer Choice

Gamers can relate to the fact that sound is equally important for immersive experiences as video quality. A soundbar has a more dynamic and directional sound, making in-game audio effects more realistic and enhancing overall gameplay.

Exploring New Soundbars