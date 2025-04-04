Step Up Your Home Entertainment with Audio upgrade

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Watching content from the comfort of your couch is the new trend that content lovers are increasingly adopting. They try to add new elements at regular intervals to make sure that their viewing experience reaches a notch above. They want to feel every frame like it is happening not just on screen, but in real life.
But what about sound? When sound and screen work in sync, the true cinema unveils itself. And cinephiles know what they truly want from a movie experience–visuals that they never forget, elevated by sound.
An LG soundbar does just that! It takes the sound a level higher, making you feel every beat and every rhythm–bringing true cinema into your home.
LG Soundbars– S95TR and S90TY are the new additions to the terrific range of soundbars. If you are someone wanting to upgrade your home theatre set-up or planning to set it up from scratch, these two soundbars can be your pick.
Let’s learn more about them through a detailed look at features, technicalities and more.
Why Should You Plan to Get a Soundbar?
While stepping up home entertainment is one reason, there are many detailed things you must not overlook.
1. Cutting-Edge Sound Quality
The built-in speakers in most TVs do not have optimum sound clarity, making it difficult to hear dialogue and speech in general. A soundbar can enhance audio output with richer bass, clearer dialogue, and a wider soundstage.
2. Dolby Atmos Sound
Movies at home could become as magical as theatre with features like Dolby Atmos and surround sound simulation. A soundbar replicates the immersive audio of a theatre, making movies and shows more engaging.
3. Deep and Impactful Bass
External or built-in subwoofers in many soundbars add deep bass, improving the impact of sound effects in movies, sports, and music. This is especially helpful for house parties where you need the music to be powerful without any extra speaker support.
4. Wireless and Clutter-Free Setup
The sleek and compact design of soundbars makes them ideal for homes that don’t like cluttered spaces. Soundbars can reduce cable mess with wireless setup.
5. Optimized for Various Content Types
Many soundbars feature preset modes for movies, music, gaming, and news, optimizing sound output based on the content being played.
6. Pro-Gamer Choice
Gamers can relate to the fact that sound is equally important for immersive experiences as video quality. A soundbar has a more dynamic and directional sound, making in-game audio effects more realistic and enhancing overall gameplay.
Exploring New Soundbars
New to the range soundbars only up-lift the quality of LG Soundbar Range. Experience the difference with the common features of both the soundbars, mentioned below:
S90TY - LG Soundbar for OLED TV with 5.1.3 Channel, Dolby Atmos®, Center Up-firing, WOW Synergy, AI Room Calibration Pro
S95TR - LG Home Theater Soundbar for OLED TV with 9.1.5 Channel, Dolby Atmos®, Center Up-firing, WOW Synergy, AI Room Calibration Pro
Center Up-firing Channel: Soundscapes put you at their epicenter, so you can fully feel the content. The Center Up-firing Channel creates a more lifelike sound, making voices clearer and on-screen action perfectly synced with the audio — no delays or stutters.
Dolby Atmos: Movie night sounds like the theatre with Dolby Atmos. Immerse yourself in the perfect Dolby experience with LG TV's Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on LG Soundbar.
Triple Level Spatial Sound: It is a virtual layer that creates a sound dome around you of richer sound. It builds a 3D audio environment making movies, games, and music feel more lifelike.
15ch Surround Sound: Mesmerizing sound all-around can bring much vibrance to the watching experience. The 810W 15ch surround sound system's 5 up-firing speakers and subwoofer bring your LG TV to life with the immersive excellence of Dolby Atmos and DTS: X.
WOWCAST Ready: A TV becomes an entertainment screen when you watch it with zero mess in sight. WOWCAST lets you connect your LG Soundbar to your LG TV wirelessly and unlocks lossless multi-channel audio support.
WOW Interface: Simplicity is right at your fingertips with easy soundbar control. You can change sound modes and profiles, and access other handy features, even while you watch.
AI Room Calibration Pro: The soundbar scans the room to find you and your rear speakers and, regardless of placement, adjusts volume differences and delay time for an unparalleled listening experience that soars from the back of the room.
Multi-Channel Audio Experience: Viewers can feel the vast and expressive sonic wonder because the LG Soundbar converts basic 2-channel audio into multi-channel audio for deep sound that circulates through your space.
AI Sound Pro: Every mood and genre sounds right with AI Sound Pro. It categorises different sounds into effects, music, and voices, and then applies the ideal settings to create the optimal audio experience.
Intense Gaming: What better for gamers when sound syncs with every frame? You can connect consoles to your LG Soundbar from your TV without giving up on the graphics performance. VRR/ALLM support ensures tear-free, low-input lag gaming.
HD Streaming: Viewers can stream their favourite platforms in stunning HD without compression through lossless HD support for Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, and Google Cast.
What’s So Special About New Soundbars?
• Tick All Boxes: LG Soundbars are great for everyone looking for an upgrade from gamers to avid content watchers. They do much more than just sound amplification.
• Your Mood, Your Sound: From simple leisure music to an action movie with high-end sound, you can choose your sound and the soundbar prepares that experience for you.
• The Top-Tier Soundbar is Worthy of Best-In-Class LG OLED: You can pair the LG Soundbar with LG OLED for the viewing experience of a lifetime. You can even complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.
• Soundbars That Get You: After locating you and your rear speakers, the soundbar modifies the delay time and volume variations for an unmatched sound experience that reverberates from the back of the room, regardless of where you are.
Discount Zone
A fluke can get you lucky once, but sale offers from LG will ensure that you are lucky every time you want to buy a product. From Diwali to Christmas, LG Home Entertainment Products and Appliances can surprise you with amazing discounts. Look out for the deals on lg.com/in or run a simple Google search with ‘lg discounts’. You can also check the complete home entertainment range on our website.