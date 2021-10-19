This Festive Season Stay Safe and Healthy with LG Water Purifier

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Clean water is one of the basic steps that help in fighting any kind of bacteria, virus, or disease. The need of the hour is an even more advanced purification process that can make one feel assured of not contracting harmful Bacteria and Viruses, we cannot be lenient in ensuring that we are using the highest quality of water in our homes.
The importance and need for pure drinking water cannot be denied. Due to the increasing pollutions and impurities in food items and our busy, hectic lifestyles, pure drinking water is a must these days for one to stay healthy.
LG with its all-new range of Water Purifiers with Dual Protection Airtight Stainless-Steel storage Tank that provides for pure and more hygienic storage as compared to the plastic storage tank of any other conventional water purifiers. LG Water Purifier has been awarded two times in a row for meeting the criteria of health-friendly drinkable water. LG Water Purifier is also certified by “Heart Care Foundation of India” as it meets the criteria for giving health-friendly Drinkable Water (Filtration, Preservation & Maintenance).
Key Reasons to Buy LG Water Purifier this festive season
True Preservation
With water filtration, the preservation of filtered water is very important too. LG Water Purifier with Stainless Steel Storage Tank is suitable for all Indian weathers and has 94.4% less E.coli growth in 24 hrs. This truly preserves the filtered water.
True Maintenance: Digital Sterilizing Care
When it comes to maintaining the water purifier, LG ensures hands-free cleaning. LG Digital Sterilizing Care digitally cleans and sanitizes the water pipes, faucet, and Tank without using any harmful chemicals. Also, the users receive an automatic call on every fourth month of regular service. LG water purifier installation is a simple and easy process. And the installation comes free of cost
True Filtration: True RO Filtration
Drink Pure & healthy water without impure water mixing. With LG Water Purifier’s RO technology can easily remove dissolved impurities like viruses, bacteria, pesticides, heavy metals, etc. from the water.
Features of LG Water Purifier
Absolute Purity & Utmost Care
LG Puricare Water Purifier is a healthy addition to your home which provides complete protection of your water in 3 Easy Steps. Step 1: True Preservation 2: True Maintenance & 3: True Filtration
Stainless Steel Tank with a 10-Year Warranty
The Stainless Steel Tank in LG True Water Purifier preserves the freshness of stored filtered water for an enhanced duration. And it comes with a 10 Years warranty*
Ever Fresh UV Plus
The Ever Fresh UV plus in Tank UV feature Deactivates bacteria and Revitalizes freshness so, there is no need for UV in the filtration stage. There are chances of germ reformation in the water tank. LG makes sure you get pure water by having in-tank UV which treats stored water every 6 hours for 75 mins to kill bacteria and revitalize freshness.
ALSO READ: FEATURES TO LOOK FOR WHEN BUYING A WATER PURIFIER
Mineral Booster
With Mineral Booster, LG Water Purifiers add Calcium and Magnesium to the water which makes it healthy to drink.
One-Touch for Hot, Cold & Normal Water
With LG Water Purifier you can enjoy the best of both worlds. All thanks to the unique one-touch hot and cold function, you get cold water at a minimum of 5 degrees centigrade and hot water at a maximum of 90 degrees centigrade instantly. Party or get-togethers, now you can enjoy cocktails, smoothies, tea, coffee, or plain punch, all at the touch of a button.
RO Recovery Plus Filter
The all-new RO recovery plus filter helps to recover more than 60%* water. Ensuring incredible water conservation.
This festive season, get yourself an LG Water Purifier at easy EMI starting from Rs 999/- onwards and get Free installation, Instant Cashback up to 15% and Rs.4200 worth complimentary maintenance*