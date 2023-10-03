We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Your office is a place for one to finish work, be innovative, and be just about as useful and productive as could really be expected. There is a ton that goes into a decent office from satisfactory lighting to a good work area, to a comfortable seat.
Without any doubt, choosing the right laptop for work is quite an important decision. This is where you do your work, research, and communicate with others. With so many laptops available in the market, it can be confusing for one to choose. We bring to you a few tips for you to keep in mind when picking a laptop for your office.
Tips for choosing the best laptop for work
Consider the internal specifications
The first thing to consider when picking a laptop is the internal specification and space of the laptop. This will help you in knowing how your laptop will perform and do different tasks. You should have a look at the processor of the laptop, the RAM, the battery capacity, which graphics card is used, and others. If your work just comprises of browsing the internet and writing word documents then any decent laptop is good for you.
Read more: LG GRAM LAPTOP RECOGNIZED AS LIGHTWEIGHT BY GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS
Screen Size
The screen size of your laptop is a very important thing to consider. The laptops come in different sizes ranging from 11 inches to 18 inches. Choose the laptop screen size as per your needs and requirements.
If you’re a person who is on the move in the office with your laptop then, you should choose a laptop with smaller size and which is compact and easy to carry. But if you aren’t comfortable with focusing on small screens then, you can opt for large-screen laptops. Different sizes of screens available:
- 11 (27.94cm) - 12 (30.48cm): The lightest and thinnest systems have around 11(27.94cm) to 12 (30.48cm) screens and weigh about 1.13kg to 1.58kg
- 13 (33.02cm) - 14 (35.56): The size range of this screen size is best for usability and portability.
- 15 (38.1cm) - 16 (40.64cm): The most popular screen size among laptops are 15 (38.1cm) - 16 (40.64cm). The laptops with this screen size are best and easy to carry.
- 17 (43.18cm) - 18 (45.72cm): If your laptop is a system that stays on your desk all day every day, this size is the best for your workstation and even playing games.
Operating System
Another significant consideration is your preference for the operating system. You have various options in the market like Windows, Mac and Linux. Each has its own advantages and disadvantages with different designs,color and specifications.
Weight of the laptop
Weight is very important for one to consider be it you’re carrying the laptop in your hand or in a bag. The lighter the weight of the laptop, the more relaxed you are!
Comfortable Keyboard
The keyboard is an important factor to keep in mind. Be it if you have a typing job or just basic writing emails keyboard should be efficient. Go for an accurate touchpad that doesn’t give you any jumpy cursor and can respond consistently to multi-touch gestures like pinch-to-zoom.
Battery Life
The battery life of the laptop is very important to look for. One should always go for one that has long battery life. Most laptops have six to eight hours of battery life. To determine a laptop’s battery life, don’t just believe what the brand says. Instead, try reading user reviews to know more about the laptop’s battery life.
Connectivity
If you are one of those that use laptop on the go, consider buying laptops with 4G LTE or 5G support. You might have to pay extra from the subscription plan but then you can use the internet while you’re travelling from one place to another. For the best connectivity options, buy one with good Wi-Fi support.
Takeaway
By reading the above-mentioned tips, hopefully, you have gained a better understanding of how to choose the best laptop for your needs. There is no wrong or right option just, keep in mind your needs and requirements and buy accordingly.
If you are considering to buy a new work laptop, you can enjoy extreme versatility and mobility while you are at your seat or on the go with the LG Gram laptop – a powerful computer that weighs just 999 grams.
Acquiring a certificate of the Intel® Evo™ platform that is the 11th generation Intel® Core™ processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, we would recommend our readers LG gram that delivers fast performance for content creation, work productivity, game playing and streaming. Also, by just a single charge, the battery of LG Gram can last up to 25.5* hours. All these features make LG Gram a must-have!