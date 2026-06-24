Every April, millions of Indian families make the same mistake. The heat peaks, patience runs out, and someone orders an AC over the weekend without thinking it through.

Three weeks later, the room still feels stuffy, the electricity bill is alarming, and nobody understands why.

The air conditioner is not always the problem. The decision to buy an AC without research is the problem.

Here are the most common AC buying mistakes Indians make, and how to avoid every single one.