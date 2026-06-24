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Every April, millions of Indian families make the same mistake. The heat peaks, patience runs out, and someone orders an AC over the weekend without thinking it through.
Three weeks later, the room still feels stuffy, the electricity bill is alarming, and nobody understands why.
The air conditioner is not always the problem. The decision to buy an AC without research is the problem.
Here are the most common AC buying mistakes Indians make, and how to avoid every single one.
Mistake 1. Buying by Room Size Alone
Room size is a starting point, not the whole answer. What actually matters is heat load — and it depends on much more than square feet.
|Room Size
|Ideal Capacity*
|Up to 120 sq ft
|1.0 Ton (3500 W)
|120–180 sq ft
|1.5 Ton (4400-5300 W)
|180–250 sq ft
|2.0 Ton (6000-7000 W)
An undersized AC runs non-stop and wears out faster. An oversized AC short-cycles, wastes electricity, and leaves humidity behind.
TLG's VIRAAT Series handles high heat load rooms with up to 124#% cooling capacity in Viraat Mode, designed for India's most demanding summers.
*please note that capacity is only indicative.
# Disclaimer:124% Capacity Claim from actual rated capacity. May vary from model to model from 108% to 124%. Above data is based on testing done at standard conditions, actual consumption can vary as per environmental condition & room size
Mistake 2: Saving Money on Star Rating
A 3-star AC costs less on Day 1. Over five years, it often costs significantly more. The star rating reflects ISEER rating.
Run your AC 8 hours a day for 6 months and that difference adds up to thousands of rupees every year. The higher upfront cost typically pays back within 12 to 18 months. After that, you are simply saving money.
Also: the best time to buy an AC in India is February to March. Stock is available, prices are better, and installation happens before the heat arrives. Buying an AC in May means waiting weeks.
Mistake 3: Not Knowing What is Inverter Technology?
A non-inverter AC switches on at full power, shuts off, switches on again. It is loud, it spikes electricity, and the temperature yo-yos. An inverter AC adjusts continuously — fast when cooling is needed, slow when it is not.
LG's Inverter Compressor runs at variable speed, which reduces vibration to, reduces noise significantly, and cools faster. Also note, LG backs it with a 10-year compressor warranty.
Mistake 4: Ignoring Which AC is Made for Your Area?
Not all smart features are gimmicks. Some solve problems specific to Indian homes.
- Energy Manager+: Set a target electricity bill on the LG ThinQ app. The AC tracks daily usage and adjusts automatically to stay within your limit across the billing period.
- Monsoon Comfort Technology: Standard dehumidification makes rooms uncomfortably cold. LG's 7-level Temperature Control System maintains comfortable temperature and humidity simultaneously (according to the certification by TUV Rheinland to save up to 30.8% energy vs conventional dehumidification).
- Cools at 55°C: Most ACs are rated to around 43–46°C outdoor temperature. In cities like Delhi or Nagpur in May, that is not enough. LG's air conditioner range is engineered to maintain effective cooling even when outdoor temperatures reach 55°C.
- LG PreCool: GPS-based feature that detects when you are approaching home and switches the AC on through the ThinQ app — so the room is already cool when you walk in.
Mistake 5: Skipping Air Quality Features
An AC recirculates indoor air constantly. In Indian cities, that air carries dust, allergens, bacteria, and pollution. An AC without proper filtration is blowing all of that back at you.
Knowing how to clean an AC at home comes down to two things: wash the filter under running water every 2–4 weeks, and run HimClean once in a while because a clean AC is a more efficient AC.
Mistake 6: Forgetting About Corrosion
India is tough on ACs. Coastal salt air, industrial pollution, sand, humidity — these eat through an outdoor unit's heat exchanger over time. An AC that lasts 12 years elsewhere may last 6 in coastal areas without proper protection.
LG's GoldFin+ anti-corrosion coating is the solution provided by LG air conditioners. For coastal or industrial areas, this is a real long-term investment.
Mistake 7: Treating Installation as a Formality
Even the best AC performs poorly when installed badly. A poorly placed outdoor unit, incorrect pipe bends, wrong wall positioning, loose electrical connections reduce efficiency, raise electricity use, and shorten the AC's life.
LG's authorised installation ensures correct piping, proper drainage slope, optimal outdoor unit placement, and no water dripping. It also protects your warranty. Always book through an authorised channel
The Bottom Line
The right AC is not the cheapest one, or the most powerful one. It is the one that fits your room, your city's climate, your budget over five years, and the way your family actually lives. That is how to choose an AC — not by comparing spec sheets alone.
LG's 2026 residential air conditioner range — from the VIRAAT Series to the Essential Series for everyday Indian homes — is built around your convenience. Bring home an LG air conditioner today!
FAQs
For rooms up to 180 sq ft in Indian conditions, a 1.5-ton (4400-5300 W)* LG Inverter AC with AI Convertible 6-in-1 is the most reliable option. It adjusts capacity from 40% to 124% based on occupancy, saves electricity, and performs consistently under peak summer load.
*please note these numbers are indicative and only suggest standardisations. For more info go to lg.com/in or ask your retailer.
Clean the air filter regularly under running water and let it dry. For LG ACs with HimClean, activate the self-clean cycle through the ThinQ app — it handles evaporator cleaning automatically. Book one professional service visit per year for coil inspection, refrigerant check, and drainage cleaning.
Inverter ACs maintain continuous variable-speed operation, delivering stable temperatures, and quieter running compared to fixed-speed units that switch on and off at full power. The trade-off is a higher upfront price — which typically pays back within 1–2 years through lower bills. For daily usage of 6+ hours, inverter is almost always the better long-term choice.
A. In order of importance: actual room heat load (not just size), ISEER star rating for long-term electricity cost, Inverter compressor for consistency and durability, ambient cooling capability (Cools at 55°C for hot cities), corrosion protection (GoldFin+ and Ocean Black for coastal or industrial areas), and voltage protection (Stabilizer Free Plus for areas with power fluctuation).
A. LG 1.5-ton (3500-4400 W) Inverter AC prices vary by series, star rating, and features. Models range from the Essential Series at entry-level pricing to the premium ARTCOOL and VIRAAT Series at higher price points. For the most current pricing, visit www.lg.com/in.