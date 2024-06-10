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Key Takeaways
- Indian wardrobes are complex; a single household wash can include cotton kurtas, georgette dupattas, polyester sarees, and linen shirts.
- LG's AI DD 2.0 is a sensor-based fabric detection system that reads fabric weight, type, and soil level before selecting from 20,000 wash patterns — so the machine decides, not you.
- The wrong wash cycle doesn't just damage clothes — it steals their life.
- Steam+ with Wrinkle Care, available in select LG washing machines, removes 99.9*% allergens and reduces wrinkles by 30*% — certified by the British Allergy Foundation, a significant advantage for Indian homes with dust and humidity concerns.
*Features may vary from model to model. All third party logos, trademark and other Intellectual Properties are property of respective brands and LG doesn’t hold any rights pursuant to same.
*Tested by 3rd Party under standard conditions. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment. Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to house dust mite allergen, cat allergen, dog allergen, pollen allergen, fungi, and bacteria. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment. Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles. For more details, visit www.lg.com
Can a washing machine tackle the variety of Indian fabrics?
You pull out a favourite kurta after a wash and something's off. The colour is a little duller, the fabric feels stiffer, the collar has lost its shape.
You blame your washing machine for it. But did you choose the right laundry machine in first place?
Indian wardrobe is genuinely one of the most fabric-diverse in the world. On any given laundry day, you might be dealing with cotton salwar suits, georgette or chiffon dupattas, linen office shirts, polyester sarees, and zari-embroidered festive wear — all sitting in the same basket.
You just need to know which machine can actually help you and how?
What Is AI DD 2.0, and Why Does It Matter for Indian Fabrics?
AI DD 2.0 is LG's latest artificial intelligence-powered fabric detection technology, available on select washing machines like FX1412A9K (12 kg). AI DD 2.0 is a sensor-integrated motor system that detects your load's fabric weight, fabric type, and soil level before the cycle even begins, and then automatically picks the best wash motion from 20,000 patterns.
Here's how it works, step by step:
- Step 1 — Fabric Weight Detection
- Step 2 — Fabric Type Detection
- Step 3 — Soil Level Detection
How Does 6 Motion DD Help Different Fabric Types?
LG's 6 Motion Direct Drive is a drum motion system where the motor drives the drum directly — no belt, no pulley, less friction, less noise. What makes it exceptional for fabric care is that it uses six distinct drum movements:
|Motion
|What It Does
|Tumbling
|Standard up-and-down motion
|Scrubbing
|Powerful motion, dissolves detergent fast
|Filtration
|Soaks bulky loads thoroughly
|Rolling
|Rolls clothes below water level — no damage
|Stepping
|Prevents creasing
|Swing
|Smooth action, minimal friction
Does Steam Wash Actually Help Indian Fabrics?
Yes, and it's one of the most underrated features for Indian households specifically.
LG's Steam+ technology (available on front-load washing machine models including the FHP1412Z9B and FX1412N9K) works differently from a hot water wash.
Steam+ with Wrinkle Care is designed to remove 99.9*% allergens and reduce wrinkles by 30*%, certified under British Allergy Foundation standards.
*Features may vary from model to model. All third party logos, trademark and other Intellectual Properties are property of respective brands and LG doesn’t hold any rights pursuant to same.
*Tested by 3rd Party under standard conditions. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment. Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to house dust mite allergen, cat allergen, dog allergen, pollen allergen, fungi, and bacteria. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment. Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles. For more details, visit www.lg.com
Which Wash Program Works for Which Indian Fabric?
The best way to protect your clothes is to match your fabric to the right cycle — every single time. Here's a practical guide:
|Fabric
|Recommended LG Program*
|Cotton kurtas, shirts, bedsheets
|Cotton / Intensive
|Silk sarees, silk blouses
|Delicate / Hand Wash
|Georgette, chiffon dupattas
|Delicate
|Linen shirts, dupattas
|Cotton Gentle
|Polyester sarees, synthetic blends
|Synthetics
|Kids' uniforms, heavily soiled cotton
|Intensive / Stain Clean
Both cool powerfully on the worst days. Diet Mode+ makes sure they don't punish you for it on the bill.
Should You Upgrade? Here's the Honest Take
If you're on the fence, ask yourself one question:
How much have I spent on electricity in the last two summers running my old AC?
Older ACs cost more, and they do it quietly, every single day.
- A 5-star inverter AC with Diet Mode+ consumes significantly less power over time
- Smart features like Energy Manager+ help you track and control consumption actively
- The savings compound — not just this summer, but every summer after
In short the softer and more expensive the fabric, the cooler and gentler the wash needs to be. This isn't complicated.
*The cycles are only indicative. It is highly recommended to read the fabric care label that mentions which fabrics required what type of care
What About Hard Water — A Common Problem Across India?
Hard water issue is present in most of the Indian cities. LG's Hard Water Wash ensures thorough cleaning and fabric safety through these water conditions. For cities like Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, and large parts of Maharashtra where hard water is standard, this isn't an optional feature. It's a necessity
Check out LG washing machine range, including front-load, top-load, and semi-automatic washing machines
FAQs
A. It is best to read the care label to know the best treatment for your silk saree.
A. It completely depends on your load type, fabric type and wash frequency. LG washing machines like FX1412A9K offer the right combination of features.
A. Though there are many, in short these are the 5 main wash programs* of LG front-load washing machines
|Wash Programs
|Benefits
|Wash Programs
|Benefits
|AI Wash
|Washes softly with waterproof fabrics
|Pet Care
|Removes pet hair
|Microplastic Care
|Reduces the release of microplastics generated when washing synthetic clothes.
|Baby Steam Care
|Helps remove solid and protein stains & provide better rinse performance
|Delicates
|Washes machine-washable lingerie, sheer and lacy clothes.
A. Though there are many, but in short these are the 5 main wash programs* of LG top-load washing machines.
|Wash Programs
|Benefits
|AI Wash
|Washes softly for waterproof fabrics, and strongly for water permeable fabrics
|Hard Water Wash
|Use this course when the hardness of water is high in the locality.
|Stain Clean
|Designed to treat stubborn strains at specific temperatures
|Turbowash
|Reduces the programme time but the similar washing results will be provided.
A. These are the 5 main wash programs* of LG semi-automatic washing machines.
|Wash Programs
|Benefits
|Normal
|For normal linen & cotton clothes
|Strong
|For very soiled cotton & linen clothes
|Gentle
|For synthetic and silk fabrics
*Please note that wash programs mentioned vary from model to model. It is recommended to check the model and user manual carefully before you proceed to buy, as all wash programmes are listed there in detail