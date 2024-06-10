Can a washing machine tackle the variety of Indian fabrics?

You pull out a favourite kurta after a wash and something's off. The colour is a little duller, the fabric feels stiffer, the collar has lost its shape.

You blame your washing machine for it. But did you choose the right laundry machine in first place?

Indian wardrobe is genuinely one of the most fabric-diverse in the world. On any given laundry day, you might be dealing with cotton salwar suits, georgette or chiffon dupattas, linen office shirts, polyester sarees, and zari-embroidered festive wear — all sitting in the same basket.

You just need to know which machine can actually help you and how?