Ultimate Computer Monitor Buying Guide for 2022

Computer Monitors have become immensely popular these days. People use it for work, for gaming, watching Netflix, YouTube and much more. It’s your PC’s screen, and settling on a model that meets you and your requirements is critical. Regardless of whether your old monitor has died or you’ve concluded that you want to upgrade to recent programming, purchasing a new monitor is a major big decision.
Not every person is searching for exactly the same thing. A few buyers are searching for an incredible display, while others put features at the front line. With such countless incredible choices out there, it’s easy to get confused. Below is a guide for the users to make the best buy of the computer monitor.
Different ways computer monitor can be used
The different specs of computer monitors can fit into different specific categories. You can use computer monitors for working from home, gaming, professional photo editing, graphic designing, video editing, and for a more immersive experience.
Gaming monitor
If your monitor has to be a gaming monitor, you should prioritize response time. For gaming, one needs faster response time so that it can reduce blurry image. Faster refresh rate factor presents high number of frames per second and high resolution to provide the best experience possible.
LG Monitors come with AMD RADEON FreeSync™ Technology, that lets gamers experience seamless, fluid movement during hi-res, fast-paced games. FreeSync virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering. The game mode includes three sub-modes-FPS, RTS, and Custom – for personalizing your gaming experience or optimizing your favorite game genres.
Home and office monitor
Home and office monitors prioritize connectivity and color accuracy. If purchasing a monitor for working from home, make sure it has an anti-glare AR coating as you’ll use it for numerous hours at a time. Also, the screen size is important. Take it into consideration as per your work area.
Ultrawide and curved monitors
UltraWide and curved monitors can offer you with incredible immersion. They are mostly used for gaming and editing media. UltraWide displays are the best for dual monitor setups.
LG 34WL500-B 21:9 UltraWide Full HD resolution monitor offers 33% more screen space compared to 16:9 Full HD resolution display. It comes with HDR 10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.). You can run multiple windows and see more thumbnail images at once.
Professional monitor
Monitors can be used for professional use by those in visual industries including photo editing, graphic design, and video editing. These screens replicate images in the most accurate way possible.
Complete guide for buying computer monitor
Main Purpose of buying
For the most part, gamers ought to focus on refresh rates and low response times, experts ought to focus on color accuracy and general use users have less explicit necessities yet will frequently settle on a screen with a high-contrast VA panel.
The higher the resolution, the better the picture
The resolution of the monitor lets you know the number of pixels a screen has in width x height design. 1920 x 1080 (also called 1080p, Full HD (FHD) and HD) is the base you really want. However, you’ll get more sharp pictures with QHD and even sharper with 4K monitors.
The Size
Pixel thickness hugely affects screen quality. A bigger screen will have low pixel thickness assuming that it’s a lower goal. For viewing from regular work area distances, 32 inches is plenty ‘huge.’
Aspect ratio
The aspect ratio is the screen display that shows images. The most common standard is 16:9, which is great for gaming as well as watching movies. Other common aspect ratios as 21:9 and 16:10, best for hardcore gaming.
Curved or flat screen
Curved monitors allow for increased level of immersion as compared to other flat screen monitors. The curve monitor helps in changing your visual perception, making images look multi-dimensional and even reducing image distortion. Flat screen have a different set of advantages beginning with they can be easily installed even on the walls, less glare while watching/working on the screen.
Connectivity
Connectivity is an important consideration when you are looking to buy a monitor. Nowadays, most monitors come with multiple connectivity options. But still, there are few that have limited input ports so, keep this in mind. When choosing a monitor, search for connectivity options that match your computer.
Viewing angle
Viewing angle is not much to consider for a monitor but, if you like watching shows and movies on the monitor then, having a large viewing angle is better.
Brightness
All the high-end monitors these days come with brightness around 300 to 350 cd/m2. Extra brightness is good if you work in a room with large windows otherwise too much brightness can cause eye strain.
Contrast ratio
Contrast ratios basically tell you the difference between how black and how white a monitor screen can get. High contrast ratios means colors can be more differentiated which is better.
Response Time
Short is better, yet it’s anything but a major need except if you’re gaming. Response time lets you know what amount of time a monitor requires to change individual pixels from dark to white or on the other hand, assuming that its GTG reaction time, starting with one shade of dim then onto the next.
Longer reaction times can mean movement obscure when gaming or observing quick-moving recordings. For gaming screens, the most elevated reaction time you’ll probably see is 5ms, while the quickest gaming screens can have a 0.5ms reaction time.
With AMD RADEON FreeSync™ Technology in LG monitors, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement during hi-res, fast-paced games. FreeSync virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
Refresh rates
In this case, bigger is better. This lets you know the times your monitor refreshes with new data each second and is estimated in hertz (Hz). Bigger numbers are equivalent to better, smoother, less uneven pictures. Refresh rate is particularly significant for gamers, who’ll need a screen with something like 75 Hz (most screens intended for gaming offer somewhere around 120 Hz).
Panel type
The type of panel which is used in making display can have a major impact on the look and performance of the monitor. There are different types of panels- IPS, TN and VA each having its own pros and cons. As per your needs and requirements you can choose which panel type you prefer.
