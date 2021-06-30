ULTRAGEAR 4K UHD NANO IPS GAMING MONITOR

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG India never fails in bringing Innovation beyond Boundaries. For all the gamers out there, experience the next level immersion on World’s first 4K Nano IPS 1ms (GtG)*gaming monitor (27GN950).
IPS Gaming Monitor
• UHD 4K + Nano IPS + VESA DisplayHDR600
Nano IPS technology supports the express high-fidelity color for reproducing vivid scenes, while VESA DisplayHDR600 delivers dynamic contrast, on the large UHD 4K screen.
• IPS 1ms (GtG)
Re-imagine every scene with vivid, responsive IPS. At 27 (68.58cm) and 16:9 screen ratio (3840×2160), LG’s UltraGear 4K Nano IPS Display features realistic, true color, enhanced contrast, clarity and detail, while delivering ultra-fast 1ms response rates. It’s the best of both worlds.
• 144Hz Refresh Rate
The 144Hz refresh rate monitor combined with a 1ms response rate offers smoother, clearer action while reducing blur and ghosting.
• NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible
LG 27GN950 Monitor is a NVIDIA-tested and officially verified G-SYNC® compatible monitor, reducing screen tearing and minimizing stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience.
• AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games, it virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
• Display Stream Compression (DSC)
Featuring VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) Technology, supports 4K hi-resolution, 144Hz hi-speed refresh rate with 1ms (GtG) response time, HDR and G-SYNC® Compatible as well as covering 10bit color by a single DisplayPort connection, and reducing visual loss.
• Sound Sync Mode
RGB Sphere Lighting 2.0 draws you deeper into the game with Sound Sync mode. The monitor lights up according to the dynamic sounds in the game.
• Video Sync Mode
The Video Sync mode in the RGB Sphere Lighting 2.0 lights up according to the game visuals for a fully immersive experience.
• Stylish Design
Customize your battle station in seconds. Raise, lower, tilt, pivot – the stand has a flexible ergonomic design to easily adapt to your environment and gaming style.
• Creative Work Atmosphere
This hardware calibrated monitor with 4K resolution covers 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut for true color accuracy so that you can master content creation during the day and game competitively during the night.