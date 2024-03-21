We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Shockingly high electricity bills are not a new thing. In urban areas where heat waves are extremely common air conditioners are the only source of relief. However, this can soon turn into a monetary hassle with high electricity bills.
Multiple ACs are required in a household, only adding to the electricity bill. The relief comes at a cost undoubtedly. But how do you counter it? Is there even a way to tackle it?
This challenge extends beyond the sweltering summer months. The reality is that the global energy landscape is experiencing a shift, with a steady rise in electricity costs.
Embracing energy-efficient solutions is no longer a luxury but a crucial step towards a sustainable and cost-conscious household. Advancements in technology offer the potential to achieve this balance – maintaining a comfortable living environment without getting us to pay hefty bills.
We are here to answer your inquiries regarding AC energy consumption. Let’s dive into it.
The AC: Comfort at a Cost
Air conditioners - our summertime superheroes - battle the heat to keep us cool. But this comfort has a price – a significant portion of your household electricity bill. The breakdown below can help you know why:
• Power Hungry Machines: Compared to other appliances, ACs consume more energy. They constantly draw a large amount of electricity to run the compressor, which pumps cool air throughout your home.
• Tonnage Matters: Tonnage refers to the cooling capacity of an AC unit. Imagine it as the size of the "engine." A larger tonnage (higher number) signifies a more powerful unit capable of cooling bigger spaces. However, this also means higher energy consumption.
• Older ACs consume more electricity: As ACs age, their efficiency deteriorates. Components wear down, increasing the energy required to maintain the desired cool temperature. It is similar to how an old car needs more fuel to keep running compared to a newer, more efficient model.
Key Takeaways:
• Running your AC for extended periods consumes more electricity.
• Get an air conditioner that matches your space size. It helps avoid over-cooling and unnecessary energy consumption.
• Replacing an old, inefficient AC unit with a newer, energy-star-rated model can significantly reduce your electricity usage.
Real-world example: Imagine you have a large AC unit constantly battling to cool a small room. It is like trying to cool a shed with an industrial fan – powerful but it involves a massive waste of energy.
You can make informed choices to keep your cool within your budget by understanding these factors. However, these factors do not guarantee any assured savings on energy bills. These methods also might not save on the budget if you have multiple AC units in the house.
But the recent technology step up in LG air conditioners can help you save on electricity bills. Our innovative cooling solutions can help you achieve comfort in your budget.
Introducing LG's Energy-Saving Solutions in Air Conditioners
While traditional ACs may not do the saving trick for you, LG new-age air conditioners offer a breath of fresh air with their innovative features designed to keep you cool without cutting a hole in your pocket.
LG Diet Mode
Imagine a superhero mode for your AC – that's exactly what Diet Mode is. It reduces energy consumption while maintaining a comfortable coolness. "Diet Mode" addresses the common concern of high electricity bills associated with air conditioner usage.
Unlike household appliances such as washing machines and refrigerators, air conditioners tend to consume more power, posing a challenge for consumers seeking both comfort and energy efficiency. This becomes especially crucial for households with elderly and young members who may struggle with excessive cooling settings.
LG introduces an innovative solution through its "Diet Mode", leveraging dual inverter compressor technology to reduce power consumption by 81%*
*As per internal test report. Test conducted under controlled environment. Feature Available on selected models only.
This feature optimizes cooling efficiency while providing increased airflow, offering a simple yet effective means to manage electricity costs without sacrificing comfort.
Users can easily activate and benefit from this single-setting feature, ensuring a balanced and cost-effective approach to air conditioning.
In detail:
• Smart Adjustments: Diet Mode utilizes advanced sensors to monitor room temperature and humidity.
• Gradual Power Shifts: Unlike simply cranking up the thermostat a few degrees (which can lead to discomfort and wasted energy), Diet Mode makes subtle adjustments to the compressor power.
• Maintains Comfort: These adjustments are so precise that you likely won't even notice a temperature difference.
How does It work?
• There is a dedicated button on the remote to start this mode.
• The compressor will be tuned for optimized use and higher airflow.
• During Diet mode operation, the user can change the target temperature and fan speed as per individual preference.
Benefits of LG AC with Diet Mode
By choosing an LG AC with Diet Mode, you're not just saving money – you're also making an environmentally conscious decision. Lower energy consumption translates to a reduced carbon footprint, making your cool space a contribution to a cooler planet.
• Low Electricity Bill
• High Air Flow
• Improved Comfort & Convenience
• Monsoon Ready
Taking Control of Your Comfort: LG's Energy Manager Mode
Air Conditioners consume more electricity compared to general home appliances such as washing machines and refrigerators. Customers often pay a lot of money depending on usage patterns due to expensive electricity rates and progressive taxes.
Also, many customers are worried about the burden of electricity bills caused by using air conditioners, but they often find it difficult on how to effectively save electricity. But with Energy Manager, you can always keep a check on your LG Air Conditioner's energy consumption. With it, you don't have to worry about paying energy bills that you don't even know about, in detail.
How It Works?
Based on the customer's target electricity and period information, the air conditioner automatically sets a single time energy saving operation for optimum compressor usage. While operating the Energy Manager Function "EO" is displayed on the Indoor Unit.
Smart Features for a Smarter Home:
LG air conditioners with Energy Manager Mode seamlessly integrate with smart home ecosystems. This means you can:
• Monitor and control your AC remotely: Imagine adjusting settings or activating Diet Mode from your smartphone, no matter where you are.
• Schedule cooling cycles: Program your AC to turn on or adjust settings just before you arrive home, ensuring a cool space without wasting energy while you are out.
Example:
|Period:7days
|User Per day: 8hrs
|Target Electricity: 100 KWH
|Time Flow
|Daily Electricity Control (Kwh)
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|Day 4
|Day 5
|Day 6
|Day 7
|Day 1
|20
|13.3
|13.3
|13.3
|13.3
|13.3
|13.3
|Day 3
|20
|10
|10
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Day 5
|20
|10
|10
|0
|25
|17.5
|17.5
|Day 6
|20
|10
|10
|15
|25
|25
|10
Target vs. Actual Electricity Use (7 Days) – Table explained*
• Scenario: A household aims to use 100 kWh of electricity over 7 days. This includes daily air conditioning usage for 8 hours.
• Target Daily Usage: Dividing the total target (100 kWh) by the number of days (7) gives an average daily target of approximately 14.3 kWh.
• Deviation on Day 1: However, on the first day, the household consumes more electricity than planned, using 20 kWh.To stay within the 100-kWh target for the week, the household needs to adjust their electricity use for the remaining 6 days.
• Revised Daily Usage: The remaining electricity for the next 6 days is 100 kWh (total target) - 20 kWh (used on day 1) = 80 kWh. Dividing this by the remaining number of days (6) gives a revised daily target of approximately 13.3 kWh for days 2 to 7.#
*Example shown does not connote accurate results. Results may vary based on real life situation.
#Energy Manager feature is available on 2024 models onwards and on select models. One time optimization will be done under this feature. Claims made are made under the presumption that one AC is running.
Investing in a Sustainable Future
While the initial cost of an LG AC with these features might be slightly higher upfront, the long-term savings on your electricity bill are significant. It is an investment in a cooler, more comfortable, and sustainable future for your home. You can enjoy the comfort without dreading the next electricity bill.