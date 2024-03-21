Shockingly high electricity bills are not a new thing. In urban areas where heat waves are extremely common air conditioners are the only source of relief. However, this can soon turn into a monetary hassle with high electricity bills.

Multiple ACs are required in a household, only adding to the electricity bill. The relief comes at a cost undoubtedly. But how do you counter it? Is there even a way to tackle it?

This challenge extends beyond the sweltering summer months. The reality is that the global energy landscape is experiencing a shift, with a steady rise in electricity costs.

Embracing energy-efficient solutions is no longer a luxury but a crucial step towards a sustainable and cost-conscious household. Advancements in technology offer the potential to achieve this balance – maintaining a comfortable living environment without getting us to pay hefty bills.

We are here to answer your inquiries regarding AC energy consumption. Let’s dive into it.

The AC: Comfort at a Cost

Air conditioners - our summertime superheroes - battle the heat to keep us cool. But this comfort has a price – a significant portion of your household electricity bill. The breakdown below can help you know why:

• Power Hungry Machines: Compared to other appliances, ACs consume more energy. They constantly draw a large amount of electricity to run the compressor, which pumps cool air throughout your home.

• Tonnage Matters: Tonnage refers to the cooling capacity of an AC unit. Imagine it as the size of the "engine." A larger tonnage (higher number) signifies a more powerful unit capable of cooling bigger spaces. However, this also means higher energy consumption.

• Older ACs consume more electricity: As ACs age, their efficiency deteriorates. Components wear down, increasing the energy required to maintain the desired cool temperature. It is similar to how an old car needs more fuel to keep running compared to a newer, more efficient model.

Key Takeaways:

• Running your AC for extended periods consumes more electricity.

• Get an air conditioner that matches your space size. It helps avoid over-cooling and unnecessary energy consumption.



• Replacing an old, inefficient AC unit with a newer, energy-star-rated model can significantly reduce your electricity usage.



Real-world example: Imagine you have a large AC unit constantly battling to cool a small room. It is like trying to cool a shed with an industrial fan – powerful but it involves a massive waste of energy.

You can make informed choices to keep your cool within your budget by understanding these factors. However, these factors do not guarantee any assured savings on energy bills. These methods also might not save on the budget if you have multiple AC units in the house.

But the recent technology step up in LG air conditioners can help you save on electricity bills. Our innovative cooling solutions can help you achieve comfort in your budget.

Introducing LG's Energy-Saving Solutions in Air Conditioners

While traditional ACs may not do the saving trick for you, LG new-age air conditioners offer a breath of fresh air with their innovative features designed to keep you cool without cutting a hole in your pocket.

LG Diet Mode

Imagine a superhero mode for your AC – that's exactly what Diet Mode is. It reduces energy consumption while maintaining a comfortable coolness. "Diet Mode" addresses the common concern of high electricity bills associated with air conditioner usage.

Unlike household appliances such as washing machines and refrigerators , air conditioners tend to consume more power, posing a challenge for consumers seeking both comfort and energy efficiency. This becomes especially crucial for households with elderly and young members who may struggle with excessive cooling settings.

LG introduces an innovative solution through its "Diet Mode", leveraging dual inverter compressor technology to reduce power consumption by 81%*

*As per internal test report. Test conducted under controlled environment. Feature Available on selected models only.



This feature optimizes cooling efficiency while providing increased airflow, offering a simple yet effective means to manage electricity costs without sacrificing comfort.

Users can easily activate and benefit from this single-setting feature, ensuring a balanced and cost-effective approach to air conditioning.

In detail:

• Smart Adjustments: Diet Mode utilizes advanced sensors to monitor room temperature and humidity.



• Gradual Power Shifts: Unlike simply cranking up the thermostat a few degrees (which can lead to discomfort and wasted energy), Diet Mode makes subtle adjustments to the compressor power.

• Maintains Comfort: These adjustments are so precise that you likely won't even notice a temperature difference.

How does It work?

• There is a dedicated button on the remote to start this mode.



• The compressor will be tuned for optimized use and higher airflow.

• During Diet mode operation, the user can change the target temperature and fan speed as per individual preference.

Benefits of LG AC with Diet Mode

By choosing an LG AC with Diet Mode, you're not just saving money – you're also making an environmentally conscious decision. Lower energy consumption translates to a reduced carbon footprint, making your cool space a contribution to a cooler planet.

• Low Electricity Bill

• High Air Flow



• Improved Comfort & Convenience



• Monsoon Ready



Taking Control of Your Comfort: LG's Energy Manager Mode

Air Conditioners consume more electricity compared to general home appliances such as washing machines and refrigerators. Customers often pay a lot of money depending on usage patterns due to expensive electricity rates and progressive taxes.

Also, many customers are worried about the burden of electricity bills caused by using air conditioners, but they often find it difficult on how to effectively save electricity. But with Energy Manager, you can always keep a check on your LG Air Conditioner's energy consumption. With it, you don't have to worry about paying energy bills that you don't even know about, in detail.

How It Works?

Based on the customer's target electricity and period information, the air conditioner automatically sets a single time energy saving operation for optimum compressor usage. While operating the Energy Manager Function "EO" is displayed on the Indoor Unit.