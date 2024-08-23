Unpacking the Features of the LG OLED C4: What Makes It Stand Out?

If AI is the new rage, then the LG OLED C4 is its catalyst. What makes it stand out? Put—performance-packed features and innovative technology. Among the myriad options available, the LG OLED C4 has carved out a distinctive niche.

Let’s unpack the features of the LG OLED C4, explore what makes it stand out, understand why it’s a great choice for your living room, and highlight some of the top models in this series.

What is LG OLED C4?

The LG OLED C4 is a part of LG’s renowned OLED TV lineup, known for its self-lighting pixels that deliver perfect black, infinite contrast, and vibrant colours. Unlike traditional LED TVs, OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) technology allows each pixel to emit its own light, resulting in superior picture quality and thinner ultra slim screens. The LG OLED C4 is designed to provide an immersive viewing experience, making it a top choice for movie enthusiasts, gamers, and anyone looking for a premium TV experience.

What’s New?

OLED C4 stands out because of these ecstatic features:

• New Web OS: One TV that feels like five new TVs! With consistent upgrades every year, the LG OLED C4 offers a new OS, a refreshed UI, and an enhanced experience annually.



• Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix + AI clear Sound: The LG OLED C4 TV features Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix, which delivers immersive surround sound by expanding audio into a multidimensional experience, mimicking a full speaker setup without additional equipment. Paired with AI Clear Sound, the TV intelligently optimizes audio in real time, ensuring crisp dialogs and balanced tones across all content. This combination transforms your home entertainment with rich, dynamic sound that perfectly complements the stunning visuals of OLED technology

Other Features:

1. Self-Lit OLED Technology

The core of the LG OLED C4's exceptional performance lies in its self-lit OLED technology. It means each pixel can turn on and off independently, allowing for perfect blacks and infinite contrast. The absence of a backlight reduces the halo effect and provides clearer, more defined images, especially in dark scenes.

2. α9 Gen7 AI Processor

The LG OLED C4 is powered by the α9 Gen7 AI Processor, which uses deep-learning algorithms to enhance picture and sound quality. This advanced processor intelligently adjusts brightness, contrast, and colour based on the content and ambient lighting, ensuring a consistently stunning viewing experience.

3. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro is another standout feature of the LG OLED C4. This technology analyses and enhances the image frame by frame, ensuring every detail is visible, even in the darkest and brightest scenes. It provides a more realistic and immersive picture quality.

4. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

The combination of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos takes the viewing experience to the next level. Dolby Vision intelligently adjusts the picture settings based on the lighting conditions in your room and the type of content being displayed. Dolby Atmos provides a multi-dimensional sound experience that surrounds you, making you feel like you are part of the action.

5. Gaming Features

For gamers, the LG OLED C4 is a dream come true. It offers 144 hz display with NVIDIA G-Sync certified, and AMD FreeSync Premium, ensuring smooth and responsive gameplay. Additionally, the Game Optimizer feature lets you quickly adjust settings for different game genres, providing an optimised gaming experience.

6. WebOS and Smart Features

The LG OLED C4 comes with the latest version of WebOS, offering a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of streaming services and apps. The Magic Remote with built-in voice recognition makes it easy to navigate and control your TV. The TV also supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, allowing for seamless integration into your smart home ecosystem.

7. Elegant Design

The LG OLED C4 boasts a sleek, minimalist design that complements any living room decor. Its ultra-Slim profile and nearly bezel-less screen provide a modern and elegant look, making it a focal point in any room.

Why is LG OLED C4 a Good Choice for Your Living Room?

The LG OLED C4 offers several compelling reasons to be the centerpiece of your living room:

• Superior Picture Quality: With self-lit pixels, the OLED C4 delivers unmatched picture quality with perfect blacks, vibrant colours, and infinite contrast. Whether you are watching a movie, playing a game, or streaming a show, you will enjoy a visually stunning experience.

• Immersive Audio: The combination of Dolby Atmos and the TV's built-in sound system provides an immersive audio experience. The sound quality is rich and clear, enhancing your overall viewing experience.

• Smart Features: The OLED C4's smart capabilities, including WebOS, ThinQ AI, LG shield and compatibility with voice assistants, make it a versatile addition to your home. You can easily access your favourite content, control your smart devices, and enjoy a seamless user experience.

• Gaming Excellence: For gamers, the LG OLED C4 is a dream come true. It features a 144Hz display, NVIDIA G-SYNC certification, and AMD Free Sync Premium, ensuring smooth and responsive gameplay. Additionally, the Game Optimizer feature allows you to quickly adjust settings for different game genres, providing an optimized gaming experience.

• Stylish Design: The TV’s elegant and minimalist design enhances the aesthetic appeal of your living room. Its ultra-thin profile and minimal bezels create a modern look that blends seamlessly with any decor.

Top Models of LG OLED C4

Here are some top models in the LG OLED C4 series:

1. LG OLED42C44LA - LG 42 (106.68 cm) LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV 2024

Key Features:

• Web OS Re:New Program

• Ultra Slim Design

• OLED Care

• alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7

• Faster AI Performance

The LG OLED42C44LA is a 42-inch model, perfect for smaller living rooms or as a secondary TV. Despite its compact size, it offers all the premium features of the OLED C4 series, including the α9 AI Processor, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, and gaming optimizations.

2. OLED55C46LA - LG 55 (139 cm) LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV 2024

Key Features:

• Web OS Re:New Program

• Ultra Slim Design

• OLED Care

• alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7

• Faster AI Performance

The OLED55C46LA features an Ultra Slim Design and advanced Web OS Re:Program. Powered by the Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7, it offers faster AI performance and OLED Care for optimal display longevity. Enjoy a premium viewing experience with this state-of-the-art OLED TV.

3. OLED65C46LA - LG 65 (164 cm) LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV 2024

Key Features:

• Web OS Re:New Program

• Ultra Slim Design

• OLED Care

• Brightness Booster

• alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7

• Faster AI Performance

The OLED65C46LA boasts an Ultra Slim Design and the innovative Web OS Re Program. It features the Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7 for faster AI performance, OLED Care for enhanced display longevity, and a Brightness Booster for vibrant visuals. Experience superior picture quality with this cutting-edge OLED TV.

The LG OLED C4 series stands out in the crowded TV market due to its exceptional picture quality, innovative features, and elegant design. Whether you are a movie buff, a gamer, or someone who enjoys smart home integration, the LG OLED C4 offers something for everyone. With various models to choose from, you can find the perfect fit for your living room, ensuring a premium and immersive viewing experience.

Investing in an LG OLED C4 TV means embracing the future of television technology, with self-lit pixels, powerful AI processing, and smart features that enhance your entertainment experience. Transform your living room into a hub of entertainment and relaxation with the LG OLED C4.