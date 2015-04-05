The iconic city of Mumbai witnessed the launch of yet another icon, the LG G Flex 2 in an exhilarating and scintillating event held on the evening of 30th April, 2015. The flagship model of LG smartphones was presented to an enthusiastic audience by Mr. Anil Kapoor and Ms. Nargis Fakhri along with Mr. Amit Gujral, Marketing Head of LG Mobile phones.

The star studded event also hosted the crème de la crème of Mumbai city who were equally excited to witness the icon of Style & Power that reshaped the beauty and functional aspects of smartphones. Mr. Anil Kapoor & Ms. Nargis Fakhri shared their experiences with the G Flex 2 and shared their moments with everyone present.







LG G Flex 2 Launch

Mr. Anil Kapoor took the rare opportunity to experience the G Flex 2 and showed his skills as a director and cameraman, as he captured some memorable moments with the smartphone. The actor showcased the moments that were portrayed in a montage titled ‘Life of Anil Kapoor’. The excited audience applauded this rare sneak peek in the actor’s life and appreciated the brilliance of 13MP OIS & Laser Auto Focus of the G Flex 2.

Ms. Nargis Fakhri also captured some moments of her personal life with the smartphone and talked about being sexy. She boldly pointed out that ‘Everything Sexy is Curvy’. Mesmerized with the G Flex 2, Nargis related the curve of the smartphone with a smile that puts everything straight in life. In fact, she associated the curve of the LG G Flex 2 with various aspects of her daily life.







Anil Kapoor at LG G Flex 2 Event





Nargis Fakhri at LG G Flex 2





This exciting event held at JW Marriott, Mumbai was streamed live all over and was watched by thousands of fans and enthusiasts.

The G Flex 2 is a beauty in contours that redefines the curve in smartphones. It recrafted and reinvented the shape of smartphones with its iconic looks that defines not only the style of a beholder, but his complete personality in unique sophistication.

So start enjoying this icon of style, design and power as it is available in the Indian market, or you can also visit: http://www.lg.com/in/g-flex2/flex2-design-with-form.html to explore more.

Flaunt your style, show your personality!

Watch the recorded version of the Live Streaming here:

Pictures from the launch: http://bit.ly/LG_GFlex2_Album