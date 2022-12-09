We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Purchasing a top-quality television is not easy in today's scenario. The world of television in terms of technology has progressed quickly and gone are the days of heavy traditional television boxes. Today's market has products with complex technologies, features, and advancements that makes the process of purchasing televisions even more complex.
This article will explain all you need to know about the differences between smart tv and android tv. Since the difference between smart tv and Android tv can be confusing if you do not know their basics of their operation, this guide is intended to make you choose better. So, first, let’s get into the fundamentals of what is a smart tv and what is an android tv, along with their features.
What is a Smart TV?
As streaming services have grown, they have changed how we watch films and shows. Television as a device has also changed, with additional features like voice control and streaming services. But do not get confused when most TVs today are referred to as smart TVs; they're very different in terms of features and services they provide. With compelling and capable processors, internet connectivity, and trouble-free navigation software, the modern smart TV is more like a smartphone or tablet in the shape of a TV.
Smart TVs present and provide internet connectivity and are braced for various apps. This opens up doors to new entertainment alternatives, from Netflix to games and social media. Moreover, control over a house full of connected gadgets, plus the best Alexa-compatible and Google Home-compatible devices. An increasing number of models now incorporate voice recognition tools for switching between channels and browsing through programs. Most smart TVs can work with one of the best smart speakers you own, and plenty will offer that exact functionality built into the television itself.
LG's smart TVs provide all the best features, which enhance your viewing experience by displaying rich and immersive natural colors. Moreover, the AI processor enhance content picture quality, enable smart voice control and personalized content, making LG's smart TV a better experience.
What is Android TV?
An Android TV is a smart TV operating system built on the Android platform and created by Google. With an Android TV, users can access the apps and content they have on their Android phones. Android TVs, can helps users experience all the apps available on Android phones on the big screen, ranging from streaming apps like Netflix to single-player, multiplayer, online, and offline gaming.
What is the Difference Between Smart TV And Android TV?
Android TV and smart TV carry a bunch of popularly used applications, but they vary in number of ways. If we talk about the interface, WebOS has a much more minimalistic presentation compared to an Android TV. One can easily customize the launch bar on WebOS to access their preferred apps, settings, other features. Moreover, it has smart voice control via Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and Google Assistant, which makes controlling quick and easy. Just like Android TVs, WebOS Smart TV also features an app store that contains all the popular applications and services.
Android TV vs. Smart TV
As stated above, the differences between a smart TV and Android TV are mostly based on their features. We have already discussed that the interface of a WebOS Smart TV tends to much more convenient and easier to use than an Android TV. One of the most significant benefits of a Web OS Smart TV is that it comes with a point-and-click functionality that feels like using a mouse on a, while the Android TV remote is quite basic. Android TVs might be available on a wider range of products; however, the change is near as LG has started to partner with other manufacturers.
The Final Verdict
When it comes to an Android TV and a smart TV, and comparing the two, an individual should judge which is better according to their precise needs. On top of this, a smart TV can be upgraded into an Android TV through the installation of Android TV boxes. Therefore, both of them fit righteously in their own arenas of mainstream TV products, but a smart TV is slowly proving to be a better choice. Our advice is to check out LG's smart TV range that operates on WebOS, making way for easy controlling access with just your voice, smart voice control through Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and more. Control your LG TV easier and faster than ever!