Purchasing a top-quality television is not easy in today's scenario. The world of television in terms of technology has progressed quickly and gone are the days of heavy traditional television boxes. Today's market has products with complex technologies, features, and advancements that makes the process of purchasing televisions even more complex.







This article will explain all you need to know about the differences between smart tv and android tv. Since the difference between smart tv and Android tv can be confusing if you do not know their basics of their operation, this guide is intended to make you choose better. So, first, let’s get into the fundamentals of what is a smart tv and what is an android tv, along with their features.

