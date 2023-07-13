Split air conditioners have become a popular choice for cooling homes and offices due to their efficiency and convenience. LG, a renowned brand in the industry, takes it a step further with its Split ACs equipped with Dual Cool Technology.

The Dual Cool technology enables the compressor to adjust according to the cooling requirements, resulting in optimised energy consumption. In this blog, we explore the various benefits of LG Split AC with Dual Cool Technology and understand why it stands out from the rest.