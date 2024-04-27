What is the Air Quality Index? (AQI)

The Air Quality Index (‘AQI’) is a standardized system for measuring air quality conditions daily. It is used to scale the quality of outdoor air and its immediate effect on the health of the individuals residing in an area. The main purpose of gauging AQI is to enlighten people on how low-quality air affects the health of their loved ones.

Air Quality Index (‘AQI’) is used to gauge the concentration of specific air pollutants, defined by the Environmental Protection Agency (‘EPA’) such as Ground-Level Ozone, Sulfur Dioxide, Nitrogen Dioxide, Particulate Matter (PM2.5 and PM10), and Carbon Monoxide in the air.

It is usually measured on a scale from 0 to 500. In the case of AQI, lesser values indicate healthier air quality and higher values indicate worse air quality.

How is AQI calculated?

For measuring AQI, Government and Non-Government associations have established quality monitoring stations that are located throughout a region or city. We have listed below some simple steps involved in calculating the AQI:

• Measurement of Pollutant Concentration

• Air Quality Index Values

• Sub-Index Calculation

• Overall AQI Calculation

• AQI Categories

• Public Reporting

Since the pollution level varies for each country, different AQI scales have been devised for measuring the air quality.

Air Quality Index Categories in India

India's AQI categories are typically defined as follows:

AQI Category AQI Range Air Quality Description Health Implications Good 0-50 Satisfactory Relish your Outdoor Activities as there is no major health concerns. Satisfactory 51-100 Acceptable air quality You can still enjoy your outdoor activities but sensitive people have slight health concerns. Moderate 101-200 Moderately polluted air General public may not be affected. Poor 201-300 Poor air quality General Public will experience health effects; sensitive groups may experience more serious effects. Very Poor 301-400 Very poor air quality Bad for Health Severe 401 and above Severe air quality Bad for Health

How does the Air Quality Index (AQI) influence the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) of your home?

The terms Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and Air Quality Index (AQI) refer to two different yet related ideas and effects on one another.

As you all know, AQI measures the quality of outdoor air, while IAQ refers to the quality of the air within indoor spaces.

Here's how the AQI can impact IAQ:

• Outdoor Air Pollution: If the quality of air is poor outside, it can directly impact the IAQ of our homes, especially when outdoor pollutants infiltrate indoor spaces through openings like windows and doors. This can lead to increased levels of air pollutants indoors.

• Building Design & Ventilation: They play an important role in maintaining the IAQ of our homes. A well-designed building incorporates features like air filtration, proper ventilation, and air-tight seals to reduce the penetration of outdoor pollutants. With regions having bad AQI, building design is even more serious in maintaining good IAQ.

• Indoor Pollutant Sources: Apart from outdoor air quality, indoor pollutant sources are also crucial in elevating Internal pollution. Some of the best-known indoor sources of pollution include smoking, cooking, cleaning products, and building materials. Elevated air quality index (AQI) can affect people's behavior by incentivizing them to spend more time indoors, which could result in higher indoor pollution levels if improperly controlled.

How to maintain IAQ level at Home?

The well-being of your loved ones at home depends on how well you maintain Indoor Air Quality (IAQ). Though you have little influence over the air quality outside your home, there are a few things you can do to preserve and enhance the quality of the air inside:

Regular Cleaning:

• Vacuum and dust your home frequently to prevent allergens and dust buildup.

• Regularly wash your bedding and drapes.

• Keep mold and mildew out of your house, especially in wet areas like basements and baths.

Ventilation:

• When weather allows, open windows and doors to ensure enough ventilation.

• Utilise exhaust fans in the restrooms and kitchens to get rid of moisture and smells.

Air Purifiers:

• To reduce pollutants including dust, pollen, pet dander, and some airborne particles, think about utilizing air purifiers with HEPA filters.

• Additional features like an activated carbon filter to eliminate smells and Volatile Organic Compounds (‘VOCs’) are included with some air purifiers.

Apart from the above-mentioned, you should also

• Try to control humidity prevent mold and dust mites.

• Avoid smoking inside your home which can increase the of harmful pollutants in the indoor air.

• Reduced use of household cleaners, paints, and other products that release VOCs.

• Use natural ( without chemicals) cleaning products, when possible.

• Try to control allergens like dust mites, pet dander, and pollen through proof covers on bedding and keeping pets out of bedrooms.

• Maintenance of Air filters your HVAC system regularly. A dirty or clogged filter can reduce the efficiency of your system and worsen indoor air quality.

• Decorate your homes with houseplants as they improve IAQ by absorbing pollutants. The best household plants that help reduce the pollutants

from indoors are snake plants, peace lilies, and spider plants.

• As a recommended practice, monitor outdoor air quality while keeping doors & windows closed during high AQI.

• Use of exhaust fans also helps to reduce the pollutants from the home.

• You can encourage all family members to take off their shoes at the door to avoid bringing in outside contaminants.

• Also, avoid frequent lighting of candles and incense as they emit pollutants into the atmosphere.

How Do LG Air Purifiers Contribute to Improving Indoor Air Quality (IAQ)?

LG air purifiers are essential for preserving Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) since they efficiently filter and clean the air in small spaces. They use cutting-edge technologies to eliminate a variety of allergies and airborne contaminants, giving residents cleaner & healthier air.

• Multi-Stage Filtration: LG air purifiers usually have more than one level of filtration. While the HEPA filter gets rid of smaller particles like pollen and fine dust, the primary filter collects larger particles like dust and pet dander. Harmful gases and odors are the focus of additional filters like activated carbon filters.

• High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filtration: HEPA filters, which can capture allergens, germs, and other particles as small as 0.3 microns, are frequently included in LG air purifiers. These filters greatly enhance indoor air quality.

• Smart Sensors: Various LG air purifier models come with intelligent sensors that continuously check the quality of the air. These sensors ensure rapid and effective operation by detecting changes in particle levels and adjusting the purification parameters accordingly.

• UV-C and Plasma Technology: Certain LG Air purifier models are equipped with UV-C or plasma technology, which reduce dangerous pathogens such as airborne viruses and airborne bacteria. By lowering the chance of respiratory infections, these technologies can improve IAQ.

• Quiet Operation: LG air purifiers are designed for quiet operation, making them suitable for use in bedrooms, living rooms, and offices, without causing disruptions or noise-related disturbances.

• Energy Efficiency: Various LG Air purifier models are energy-efficient, reducing running expenses and electricity usage while sustaining steady increases in indoor air quality.

• Long-lasting Filters: LG air purifiers come with filters that have extended lifespans, reducing the frequency and cost of filter replacements.

• Stylish Design: LG places a strong emphasis on aesthetics, providing air purifiers with streamlined, contemporary designs that complement a variety of interior decor styles.

Top LG Air Purifier Models:

• AS60GHWG0 - 360° 3 step filtration, PM 1.0 Sensor & Wi-Fi enabled

• AS95GDWT0 - 360° purification with 6-step filtration, PM 1.0 Sensor & Wi-Fi enabled

• AS60GDWT0 - 360° purification with 6-step filtration, PM 1.0 Sensor & Wi-Fi enabled

Advantages of Air Purifiers

Pros of Air Purifiers:

• Lessens Allergens and Asthma Triggers: Air purifiers with HEPA filters trap dust, pollen, pet dander, and other allergens, thus helping to reduce allergy and asthma symptoms.

• Fewer Airborne Pollutants: Air purifiers reduces smoke, wildfire ash, and other airborne pollutants, especially beneficial in polluted cities.

• Enhanced Sleep Quality: Cleaner air can help in better sleep, particularly for allergy sufferers.

• Reduced Odors: Some air purifiers with activated carbon filters can help eliminate lingering odors from cooking, pets, or smoking.

Role ACH Rate Factor for Fresh Air in your Home

What is ACH Rate?

This measures how often the air in your space is completely replaced with fresh outdoor air.

• Lower ACH Rates: If your home has a low ACH rate (tightly sealed buildings), an air purifier can be more effective in cleaning the recirculated air.

• Higher ACH Rates: In buildings with good ventilation (high ACH), an air purifier might have a less noticeable impact.

Making an Informed Decision:

By understanding the advantages and disadvantages and how ACH rates play an important role, you can decide if an air purifier is a worthwhile investment for cleaner & healthier breathing.

• HEPA Filtration: Reduces airborne allergens as small as 0.3 microns, including dust, pet dander, and pollen.

• Extended Filter Life with Wi-Fi Operation: Monitor your air purifier's filter health remotely and receive timely alerts when replacement is needed. This helps you maximize filter life and avoid unnecessary replacements, saving you money in the long run.

LG PuriCare puts you in control of your air quality:

This is one of the crucial features for areas with high pollution levels. With real-time PM2.5 monitoring, you can gain the most accurate assessment of airborne particulate matter, providing a real-time understanding of your air quality. Based on this information, you can adjust your air purification settings accordingly.

LG PuriCare Connects from Anywhere:

With this feature, you will be in full control of your air purifier with seamless Wi-Fi connectivity from anywhere using your smartphone. Turn it on or off, adjust settings, and monitor filter health – all at your fingertips.

With the LG PuriCare air purifier, you not only get cleaner air but also complete peace of mind of knowing your air purifier is working efficiently and effectively. If you are looking for an air purifier, select LG PuriCare for a convenient air care experience.

Air pollution is essentially a growing concern as polluted air can have serious health consequences. Here's a look at how air pollution contributes to several chronic diseases:

1. Respiratory Problems:

Asthma: A chronic condition, that affects the airways in the lungs and is often triggered by pollutants like ozone and fine particulate matter (PM2.5), triggering asthma attacks. It is often seen in growing up children

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): COPD is one of the progressive lung diseases that often damages the lung tissues and is major affected by PM2.5 and nitrogen oxides.

2. Additional Heart Problems:

Air pollution particles can enter the bloodstream, causing inflammation throughout the body. This can increase the risk of:

• Heart attacks: Inflammation can damage blood vessels and make them more prone to blockages.

• Stroke: Pollutants can also contribute to blood clots that can block arteries in the brain.

3. Air Pollution Causes Cancer:

Some of the major research institutes have contributed research papers where they have classified air pollution, particularly PM2.5, a leading cause of lung cancer. Long-term exposure to these pollutants can damage lung cells and also increase the chances of developing cancerous tumors.

How can we stay safe when the air is polluted?

While we can't control air quality entirely, here are some steps to reduce your risk:



• Stay informed: Check air quality forecasts and limit outdoor activity on high pollution days.

• Invest in air purifiers: These can help improve indoor air quality, especially in your home.

• Advocate for change: Support policies that promote cleaner air and sustainable practices.