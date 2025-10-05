When you set out to buy refrigerators online or offline, the constant questions are - Which type of fridge consumes less electricity? Or Which fridge uses less power? Or Which type of fridge is most energy-efficient?

Running 24x7, your fridge one of the biggest energy consumers — in high heat cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and even smaller towns across Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The solution? Inverter Compressor refrigerators — technology that's quietly transforming how Indian homes stay cool.