What to Look For When Buying a New Projector

The best way to explain what a projector is – an inverted camera, spitting light out of a lens rather than receiving it. The two main types of projectors are:

• DLP projectors: These projectors employ a light source in combination with a color wheel and a chip that contains microscopic tilting mirrors. The light passes through the color wheel, reflecting off the mirrors, and is further projected onto the screen.

• LCD projectors: These projectors utilize a light source that passes light through 3 LCD Chips (which are the primary colors green, red, and blue) to create and project images.