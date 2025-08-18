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Indian kitchens have always been about bold flavours, big portions, and a lot of oil. But things are changing fast.
More Indian households are now asking one question before buying a microwave: Is a microwave better or airfryer?
The answer is LG Convertible Microwave Oven with Air Fry, to win over kitchens from across India.
What Is an Air Fryer Microwave and How It Helps You?
In short, it's a microwave oven that also doubles as an air fryer.
Instead of using a separate countertop air fryer and a microwave, you get both functions in a single appliance. The LG Convertible Oven is a perfect example, powered by LG ThinQ technology, it combines convection, microwave, and air fry modes in one unit*.
That's three appliances in one footprint. For Indian kitchens, where counter space is precious, that's a big deal.
*Please note that features mentioned are available in select models only. Check microwave range on lg.com/in to check the models
The Healthy Cooking Shift Is Real
According to research, deep-fried food cooked in an air fryer can have significantly less fat than traditionally fried equivalents. Indian households are noticing.
Think about it — Aloo Tikki without the oil puddle. Chicken 65 that's crispy, not greasy. Pyaaz Pakora that doesn't leave your kitchen smelling for hours. The LG Air Fry Low Calorie menu makes all of this possible.
What Can I Cook in LG Air Fry Microwave?
The Air Fry Low Calorie menu offers 60 preset options you can make for everything from your evening snack to a full party spread.
Frozen Snacks & Quick Bites
|Item
|Perfect For
|Frozen Aloo Tikki
|Evening chai time
|Frozen Chicken Nuggets
|Kids' snacks
|Frozen Small Size Samosa
|Guests & gatherings
|Frozen French Fries
|Movie nights
|Frozen Onion Rings
|Party starters
|Frozen Veg Momos
|Street food at home
Just pop them in, select the preset, and walk away.
Homemade Indian Favourites
The air fry microwave oven handles fresh, homemade Indian snacks beautifully too.
- Sabudana Vada — great for fasting days
- Palak Tikki — a guilt-free green snack
- Punjabi Mathi — crispy without deep frying
- Batata Vada — Mumbai-style, lighter version
- Gujiya — Holi festival favourite, less oil
Baked Goods & More
Yes, it bakes too.
- Butter Cookies
- Chocolate Cookies
- Coconut Cookies
- Bread Sticks
- Garlic Masala Bread Sticks
How Does the LG ThinQ Integration Work?
LG ThinQ is LG's smart home platform — it connects your oven to your smartphone.
Here's what that means for you practically:
Step 1. Download the LG ThinQ app on your phone.
Step 2. Connect your LG Convertible Oven via Wi-Fi.
Step 3. Control the oven remotely — monitor cooking status, receive alerts when food is ready.
Step 4. Access more recipes and tips directly through the app.
It's a small upgrade that makes everyday cooking smoother.
Is LG Microwave Made For Indian Cuisine?
Yes, LG Air Fry Microwave is made for Indian cuisine. Evening tea is rarely enjoyed without something fried. Festivals mean sweets and deep-fried treats and weekend cooking is almost always more elaborate.
The LG Convertible Oven's 60-item Air Fry menu was built with exactly this in mind. It covers:
|Category
|Examples from Menu
|Frozen Snacks
|Samosa, French Fries, Chicken Wings, Momos
|Fresh Indian Snacks
|Masala Vada, Methi Masala Vada, Mix Vegetables Tikki
|Non-Vegetarian
|Chicken 65, Fish Amritsari, Chicken Seekh Kebab
|Baked Items
|Butter Cookies, Bread Sticks, Garlic Masala Bread Sticks
|Festival Specials
|Gujiya, Meethi Mathi, Fafda, Thattai Snacks
How Does Air Frying Compare to Deep Frying?
Here's a simple breakdown:
|Factor
|Deep Frying
|Air Frying (LG Convertible Oven)
|Oil usage
|High (litres)
|Minimal
|Calories
|Higher
|Significantly lower*
|Mess
|Oil splatter, smell
|Contained, easier cleanup
|Versatility
|Frying only
|Fry, bake, grill, microwave
|Convenience
|Constant monitoring
|Preset menus, walk away
*Calorie cut due to less oil usage
The Bottom Line
Indian kitchens are evolving. Health awareness is rising, counter space is shrinking, and the demand for appliances that genuinely do multiple jobs is higher than ever.
The LG Convertible Oven with Air Fry, powered by LG ThinQ, answers all three concerns at once.
With 60 Air Fry Low Calorie presets, it covers everything from your morning Batata Vada to your Diwali Gujiya to a weekend Fish Amritsari — all with less oil, less mess, and more confidence. Check out the range of LG Microwave Ovens.
Terms and conditions apply. Please note Auto Cook Menu features may vary by model. Also note all features mentioned may vary in recipe numbers. It is advised to check product page at lg.com/in for complete information.
FAQs
A. Yes — and the LG Convertible Oven even has dedicated presets for both. You can refer to LG's Air Fry Low Calorie menu, where Sabudana Vada (item 38) and Batata Vada (item 44) are listed.
A. The best way to approach this is to check the capacity of your chosen model. LG offers its Convertible Oven in multiple sizes.
A. LG ThinQ app works with select models. Check product specifications on lg.com/in or ask your retailer for the particular feature.
A. Yes — the menu includes Chicken 65, Fish Amritsari, Frozen Chicken Nuggets, Frozen Chicken Seekh Kebab, Frozen Fried Chicken Wings, Frozen Chicken Grill Patty, Frozen Chicken Breast Strips, Frozen Chicken Popcorn, and Frozen Chicken Sausages, among others. It's a well-rounded list for non-vegetarians.