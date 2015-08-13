why-buy-many-when-one-microwave-does-it-all

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
In this busy world we talk about a shopping mall where you can go for shopping under one roof and pick the best items without the hassle of moving miles. Then comes a handy Smart Phone in which the world is in your pocket… and there are Smart TVs with advanced features that brings all other technological devices on one screen.
Oops! Did we left out anything?
Hosting a dinner at home is such a fun. But cooking every dish served is not an easy task in a kitchen. Some of you might go for cooking in different appliances or utensils… some might have ruined the fun and comfort of cooking if you are surrounded with so many appliances… and some lack the space in kitchen in fitting everything.
So, what if you infix every other appliances in one appliance and giving ‘the hassle of cooking’ a new name as ‘cooking is an easy art of fusion’ at one go.
With all features of a Grill, Oven Toaster Griller, Convection and Air Fryer, Microwave Ovens from LG comes in with more advanced features of Charcoal Lighting Heater, Lightwave Technology, Indian Roti Basket, Pasteurized Milk, Diet Fry and many more.
Then the gossip is all about a Smart Kitchen where cooking becomes an art, a fun, easier and faster. Small or big, but you won’t lack in space and also free from using multi-appliances for different purpose.
Bringing kitchenette a Microwave Oven from LG gives you the opportunity to cook wide variety of recipes that include simple Indian breakfast like Naans, Lachcha Paranthas, Tandoori Rotis, Thepla, Missi Rotis, Appams; crispy and delicious snacks like samosas, gujiyas, pakoras and more; barbeque.
dishes with its natural taste; and varieties of continental recipes. What’s unique here? Guys, all these crisps and crunches you can cook saving 88% oil under Diet Fry, as tested by TUV.
What LG Microwave Ovens provide you is actually beyond any comparison… whether it’s advanced features or affordable price against its competitors.
The nook of some advanced features in LG Microwave Ovens:-
Firstly, the Charcoal Heating in LG Microwave Ovens is the World’s first heating grill that enhances water heat absorption, cooking more naturally and efficiently compared to conventional sheath, like Real Charcoal grilling.
Secondly, LG’s premium Lightwave Technology’s offer a multi-heating system designed to cook healthier, tastier, gourmet-standard food with the minimum of fuss.
Thirdly, with LG Microwave Oven’s unique new technology – Pasteurized Milk, get rid of milk spilling. Just pour the milk in the lid-covered accessory, pick your settings and that’s it. No need to monitor the milk while it boils! You can store milk in the same accessory to prevent any contamination.
So, buying a LG Microwave Oven not only makes cooking an art of fusion but also allows amateur bakers, those with busy lifestyle and people who want to use it for heating and defrosting as well…a better pick.
