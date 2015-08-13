why-buy-many-when-one-microwave-does-it-all

In this busy world we talk about a shopping mall where you can go for shopping under one roof and pick the best items without the hassle of moving miles. Then comes a handy Smart Phone in which the world is in your pocket… and there are Smart TVs with advanced features that brings all other technological devices on one screen.

Oops! Did we left out anything?

Hosting a dinner at home is such a fun. But cooking every dish served is not an easy task in a kitchen. Some of you might go for cooking in different appliances or utensils… some might have ruined the fun and comfort of cooking if you are surrounded with so many appliances… and some lack the space in kitchen in fitting everything.

So, what if you infix every other appliances in one appliance and giving ‘the hassle of cooking’ a new name as ‘cooking is an easy art of fusion’ at one go.