WHY THE LG CINEMA 3D SMART TVS OUTSHINE THE REST…

The new range of CINEMA 3D Smart TVs are accompanied by new CINEMA 3D glasses for 2012. Presented in four elegant series, the new glasses are 20% lighter than the previous ones, which were already the lightest in the industry, thus increasing comfort of users to watch countless 3D content for hours at a stretch.



Gamers will no doubt welcome the inclusion of Dual Play feature. For, it includes special glasses which allow two players see only their perspectives simultaneously on the full screen at once without having to split the screen. This elevates the gaming experience a full notch up, truly an encounter of the first kind.



Immersive 3D experience is accompanied by 3D audio in new range of Cinema 3D smart TVs. 3D Sound Zooming generates 3D sound that is synchronized with the displayed 3D content, allowing users to not only see, but also hear in 3D. The TV also boasts of innovations like Intel’s WiDi (Wireless Display) technology that enables easy and fast connection between TVs and PCs without requiring any internet, wires or wireless network.



As always, the new CINEMA 3D Smart TVs come equipped with LG’s Smart TV functions. Featuring exciting apps, LG’s Smart TV offers a variety of premium content services, including 3D World, where viewers can access a growing abundance of 3D content. Furthermore, the embedded 2D to 3D conversion engine makes it possible to convert any 2D show to 3D, thus making 3D content practically limitless.



One of biggest hits in 2011, LG’s Magic Motion Remote Control, is even more magical this year. With 3 enhanced modes – Pointing, Gesture & Wheel – it allows users to easily control their Smart TVs.



LG is expanding the 3D market in a big way with Cinema 3D Smart TV range and is now poised to offer the widest range of 3D entertainment products – 3D LED, 3D Ultra Slim LED, 3D Home Theater systems, 3D Blu ray players and the futuristic 3D OLED TV by second-half of 2012.