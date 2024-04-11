Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 32 L With Twister Smog Handle Convection Microwave Oven  (MJEN326SF, Black)

MJEN326SF

Healthy Heart™3

Healthy Heart™

At LG, we work to give you a better lifestyle and we care for your health too. That's why we bring you Healthy Heart™ Auto Cook recipes*.

Certified by Heart Care Foundation, these recipes will not only take good care of your heart, but taste buds too. Go ahead, eat smart with LG Microwave Oven.

*Heart Friendly recipes are neither substitute for, nor do they replace professional medical advice.

LG MJEN326SF 32 L Charcoal Lighting Heater

Charcoal Lighting HeaterTM

Healthy cooking. Hearty Flavour
LG brings to you its new range of lightwave Convection Microwave Ovens, which offers you a healthier and versatile cooking. Maintains the natural flavours and make your dish crunchy outside and juicy inside. So save time and energy.

*10 Year Warranty Applicable only on Charcoal Heater (Parts Only).

Diet Fry™3

Diet Fry™

High on Taste. Light on waist.
Now you can enjoy crispy delights without worrying about all that oil playing havoc with your health. That's because the Diet Fry™ feature in LG Microwave Ovens lets you prepare these dishes with minimum use of oil. So now dig into those samosas, gujiyas, pakoras and more without feeling guilty!

#As per test reports.

LG Indian Roti Basket* Microwave Oven

Roti Basket*

Make Rotis Easily at Home
Now you can prepare 28 different variety of exotic rotis at the touch of a button. Roti Basket* lets you prepare delicious Naans, Lachcha Paranthas, Tandoori Rotis, Missi Rotis easily. When it is possible to prepare all this at home, why would you want to eat out any more!

*Patent applied for.

LG Motorised Rotisserie Microwave Oven

Motorised Rotisserie

360° Rotation. Even cooking.
Bar-be-queing at home becomes easy and hassle free with 360° Motorised Rotisserie that gives you crispy and tasty bar-be-que recipes at a touch of a button. It requires no manual intervention for uniform and even roasting. So enjoy your favorite paneer tikka ,chicken tikka at your home.
Steam Chef3

Steam Chef

Boiling potatoes, eggs and steaming veggies becomes easy as LG Microwave Oven comes with the unique stainless steel accessory that helps to generate steam to cook food in a healthy and tasty way. Its Steam dome and Multi Cook Tawa helps in cooking crispy food in lesser time.

Range catalogue- Microwave ovens

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

Oven Capacity (L)
32
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
530 x 322 x 520
Technology
Charcoal
Standard Warranty
1 Year

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    32

  • Type

    Charcoal

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Convection Power Consumption (W)

    2400

  • Grill Power Consumption (W)

    1250

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Type

    Glass Touch & Dial

COOKING MODES

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Defrost

    Yes

  • Warm

    Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Material

    Stainless Steel Cavity

  • Knob Lighting

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    530 x 322 x 520

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    900

ACCESSORIES

  • Cook Book (Ea)

    26

  • Steam Chef (Ea)

    19

What people are saying

