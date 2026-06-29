About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG 28 L Convention Microwave Oven with Air Fry, Charcoal Lighting Heater™, 331 Auto Cook Menu Powered by ThinQ, Black with Objet Green Front Glass

LG 28 L Convention Microwave Oven with Air Fry, Charcoal Lighting Heater™, 331 Auto Cook Menu Powered by ThinQ, Black with Objet Green Front Glass

MJEN286UJWF
LG 28 L Convention Microwave Oven with Air Fry, Charcoal Lighting Heater™, 331 Auto Cook Menu Powered by ThinQ, Black with Objet Green Front Glass, MJEN286UJWF
Front view of LG 28 L Convention Microwave Oven with Air Fry, Charcoal Lighting Heater™, 331 Auto Cook Menu Powered by ThinQ, Black with Objet Green Front Glass MJEN286UJWF
front view
left view
right view
front open view 01
right view open
front open view 02
front open view 03
front open view 04
front open view 05
left view
right view
detail 01
detial 02
rear view
LG 28 L Convention Microwave Oven with Air Fry, Charcoal Lighting Heater™, 331 Auto Cook Menu Powered by ThinQ, Black with Objet Green Front Glass, MJEN286UJWF
Front view of LG 28 L Convention Microwave Oven with Air Fry, Charcoal Lighting Heater™, 331 Auto Cook Menu Powered by ThinQ, Black with Objet Green Front Glass MJEN286UJWF
front view
left view
right view
front open view 01
right view open
front open view 02
front open view 03
front open view 04
front open view 05
left view
right view
detail 01
detial 02
rear view

Key Features

  • 60 Air Fry Recipe
  • 331 Auto cook Menu
  • Charcoal Lighting Heater™
  • 40 Scan to Cook Recipes
  • Wi-Fi Enabled Powered by ThinQ App
  • 360° Motorised Rotisserie
More

* The image of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Air Fryer

* The image of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

LG mjen286ujwf Charcoal Lighting Heater

* The image of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

LG MJEN326PK 32 L Charcoal Lighting Heater

* According to an internal LG study.
* 10 Year Warranty Applicable only on Charcoal Heater (Parts Only).
* The image of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

LG 40 Scan to Cook Recipes

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG MJEN326PK 32 L Motorised Rotisserie

Motorised Rotisserie

360° Rotation. Even cooking.
Bar-be-queing at home becomes easy and hassle free with 360° Motorised Rotisserie that gives you crispy and tasty bar-be-que recipies at a touch of a button. It requires no manual intervention for uniform and even roasting. So enjoy your favorite paneer tikka ,chicken tikka at your home.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

* The image of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

healthy heart

* The image of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

autocook menu

* The image of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Stainless Steel Cavity

Stainless Steel Cavity

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

India's Most Trusted Brand

India's Most Trusted Brand

Bring Home

India's Most Trusted
Microwave Ovens Brand 2025

* The image of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Range catalogue- Microwave ovens

KNOW MORE

FAQs

Q.

Is there an air fryer and microwave combined?

A.

Yes, LG’s new range of microwaves combines both microwave and air fryer functions. It allows you to bake, roast, grill, and air fry with a single appliance.

Q.

Are microwaves with air fryers good?

A.

Yes, microwaves with built-in air fryer functions are the best choice for people who want versatility in one appliance. It allows you to reheat, cook, bake, grill, and air fry without any separate devices, helping save both kitchen space and time.

 

●      Multi-purpose cooking: You can prepare several dishes using different cooking modes in a single appliance.

●      Healthier meals: The air fry function uses little or no oil while giving food a crispy texture.

●      Saves space: A single appliance replaces the need for a separate microwave and air fryer.

●      Easy to use: Preset cooking modes make preparing meals simple and convenient.

●      Energy-efficient: Cooking with a single appliance helps to reduce energy use compared to operating different kitchen devices.

 

A microwave with an air fryer is a practical option for daily cooking and added convenience.

 

Q.

How to use an air fryer in the microwave?

A.

If your microwave has a built-in Air Fry function, you can easily prepare crispy, delicious food with little or no oil. Follow the recommended settings and use the appropriate accessories for the best cooking results.

 

●      Select the Air Fry mode from the microwave's control panel.

●      Place the food on the air fry tray.

●      Choose a preset air fry menu or set the cooking time and temperature manually, if available.

●      Turn or shake the food halfway through cooking for even crispiness.

●      Avoid overcrowding the tray so hot air can circulate properly.

●      Carefully remove the food using oven gloves, as the tray will be hot.

●      Allow the food to rest for a minute before serving for the best texture.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Type

    Convection

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    28

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Installation Type

    Countertop

  • EasyClean

    No

  • Door Design

    Onebody

  • Door Color

    Black

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    900

  • Cavity Light Type

    LED

  • Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)

    1350

  • Convection Power Consumption (W)

    1950

  • Grill Power Consumption (W)

    1200

  • Combi Power Consumption (MW+Conv) (W)

    1950

  • How to Cook

    Automatic + Manual

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1350

  • Microwave Power Levels

    5

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    28

  • Smart Inverter

    No

  • Total Power Consumption (W)

    1950

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    320

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    900

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    230V / 50Hz

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Type

    Glass Touch

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Control Location

    Right Side

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Turntable On/Off

    No

  • Add 30 Seconds

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • EasyClean

    No

  • Kitchen Timer

    No

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Design

    Square

  • Printproof Finish

    No

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Interior Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Door Glass Design

    Clear

  • Door Color

    Black

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    19.5

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    512 x 311 x 488

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    618 x 417 x 567

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

    344 x 229 x 351

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • NFC Tag On

    No

COOKING MODES

  • Sensor Reheat

    No

  • Auto Reheat

    No

  • Air Fry

    Yes

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Proof

    No

  • Bake

    No

  • Convection Bake

    Yes

  • Defrost

    Yes

  • Dehydrate

    No

  • Grill

    Yes

  • Melt

    No

  • Roast

    No

  • Sensor Cook

    No

  • Slow Cook

    No

  • Soften

    No

  • Speed Convection

    No

  • Stage Cooking

    No

  • Inverter Defrost

    No

  • Memory Cook

    No

  • Warm

    No

  • Steam Cook

    No

  • Speed Grill

    No

ACCESSORIES

  • Metal Tray (Ea)

    1

  • User Manual (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Shaft (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Ring (Ea)

    1

  • Low Rack (Ea)

    1

  • High Rack (Ea)

    1

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Air Fry Pan (Ea)

    1

COMPLIANCE

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Ltd. ,Surajpur Kasna Road, Plot 51, Udyog Vihar, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201306

  • Importer

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Country of Origin

    India

What people are saying

PICKS FOR YOU:

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.