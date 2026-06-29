LG 28 L Convention Microwave Oven with Air Fry, Charcoal Lighting Heater™, 331 Auto Cook Menu Powered by ThinQ, Black with Objet Green Front Glass

Yes, microwaves with built-in air fryer functions are the best choice for people who want versatility in one appliance. It allows you to reheat, cook, bake, grill, and air fry without any separate devices, helping save both kitchen space and time.

● Multi-purpose cooking: You can prepare several dishes using different cooking modes in a single appliance.

● Healthier meals: The air fry function uses little or no oil while giving food a crispy texture.

● Saves space: A single appliance replaces the need for a separate microwave and air fryer.

● Easy to use: Preset cooking modes make preparing meals simple and convenient.

● Energy-efficient: Cooking with a single appliance helps to reduce energy use compared to operating different kitchen devices.

A microwave with an air fryer is a practical option for daily cooking and added convenience.