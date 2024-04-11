Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 28L WiFi Enabled Charcoal Microwave Oven (MJEN286UFW)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG 28L WiFi Enabled Charcoal Microwave Oven (MJEN286UFW)

MJEN286UFW

LG 28L WiFi Enabled Charcoal Microwave Oven (MJEN286UFW)

LG MJEN286UF-Microwave-Ovens-Thumb
MJEN286UFWScan-To-Cook-Video-D
Microwave-Banner

Know more
LG MJEN286UF Charcoal Lighting Heater

Charcoal Lighting HeaterTM

Healthy cooking. Hearty Flavour
LG brings to you its new range of lightwave Convection Microwave Ovens, which offers you a healthier and versatile cooking. Maintains the natural flavours and make your dish crunchy outside and juicy inside. So save time and energy.

*This image is for illustration purpose only, Actual heater location / Position may vary from model to model.
*10 Year Warranty Applicable only on Charcoal Heater (Parts Only).

Healthy Heart™

Healthy Heart™

At LG, we work to give you a better lifestyle and we care for your health too. That's why we bring you Healthy Heart™ Auto Cook recipes*.

Certified by Heart Care Foundation, these recipes will not only take good care of your heart, but taste buds too. Go ahead, eat smart with LG Microwave Oven.

*Heart Friendly recipes are neither substitute for, nor do they replace professional medical advice.

LG MJEN286UFW Ghee in 12 minutes*

Ghee in 12 minutes*

With the latest range of LG Microwave Ovens, making hygiene Ghee with absolutely no smell is a matter of 12 minutes*. Not just this, it also provide you easy cooking option, added convenience and a lot more.
Diet Fry™

Diet Fry™

High on Taste. Light on waist.
Now you can enjoy crispy delights without worrying about all that oil playing havoc with your health. That's because the Diet Fry™ feature in LG Microwave Ovens lets you prepare these dishes with minimum use of oil. So now dig into those samosas, gujiyas, pakoras and more without feeling guilty!

#As per test reports

LG MJEN286UFW Roti Basket

Roti Basket*

Make Rotis Easily at Home
Now you can prepare 28 different variety of exotic rotis at the touch of a button. Roti Basket* lets you prepare delicious Naans, Lachcha Paranthas, Tandoori Rotis, Missi Rotis easily. When it is possible to prepare all this at home, why would you want to eat out any more!

*Patent applied for

LG MJEN286UFW Motorised Rotisserie

Motorised Rotisserie

360° Rotation. Even cooking.
Bar-be-queing at home becomes easy and hassle free with 360° Motorised Rotisserie that gives you crispy and tasty bar-be-que recipies at a touch of a button. It requires no manual intervention for uniform and even roasting. So enjoy your favorite paneer tikka ,chicken tikka at your home.
LG MJEN286UFW Pasteurized Milk

Pasteurized Milk

Retains Nutrition.Removes Bacteria
Get rid of all hassles of the conventional milk boiling process, with the unique 'Pasteurize Milk' feature of the latest LG Microwave Ovens. Not just this,it also retains the nutrition of milk while making the whole process more convenient than ever.

Auto Cook Menu

Dish Out Surprises Everyday.
Surprise your loved ones by serving dishes from wide choice of world cuisines including new Indian regional recipes.The revolutionary auto cook menu comes with preset cooking time and temperature.Just select the dish you want to cook, press ‘Start' and get something new on the dining table every day.
LG MJEN286UFW Stainless Steel Cavity

Stainless Steel Cavity

More Hygienic. More Durable
Stainless Steel Cavity enables better reflection and uniformity of heating inside the cavity for better even cooking. This cavity does not peel off like in coated cavities wherein the continuous rubbing of the turntable deteriorates and eventually peels off the coating exposing the base material.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG MJEN286UFW Healthy Heart™ Recipe Book

Healthy Heart™ Recipe Book

Learn to cook 30 healthy, exotic and delicious recipes using LG Healthy Heart Microwave Oven.
LG MJEN286UFW Microwave Oven Recipe Book

Microwave Oven Recipe Book

Learn to cook exotic, mouth watering recipes from all over India. These recipes are not only delicious but also quite simple to make.

Range catalogue- Microwave ovens

KNOW MORE

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    28

  • Type

    Charcoal Microwave Oven

  • EasyClean

    No

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Door Design

    Onebody

  • Installation Type

    Countertop

  • Brand

    LG

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • Timed Cook

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    No

  • EasyClean

    No

  • Add 30 Seconds

    Yes

  • Turntable On/Off

    No

  • Time Setting

    No

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Convection Power Consumption (W)

    1950

  • Grill Power Consumption (W)

    1200

  • Microwave Power Levels

    5

  • How to Cook

    Automatic + Manual

  • Smart Inverter

    No

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    320

  • Cavity Light Type

    LED

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    28

  • Combi Power Consumption (MW+Conv) (W)

    1950

  • Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)

    1950

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1350

  • Total Power Consumption (W)

    1950

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    900

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Type

    Glass Touch & Pop Up Dial

  • Control Location

    Right Side

  • Control Display

    LED

COOKING MODES

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Defrost

    Yes

  • Warm

    Yes

  • Steam Cook

    No

  • Slow Cook

    No

  • Stage Cooking

    No

  • Proof

    No

  • Dehydrate

    Yes

  • Speed Convection

    No

  • Convection Bake

    Yes

  • Bake

    No

  • Speed Grill

    No

  • Grill

    Yes

  • Roast

    No

  • Soften

    No

  • Melt

    No

  • Air Fry

    Yes

  • Inverter Defrost

    No

  • Memory Cook

    No

  • Auto Reheat

    No

  • Sensor Cook

    No

  • Sensor Reheat

    No

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Material

    Stainless Steel

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Printproof Finish

    No

  • Interior Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Door Glass Design

    Smog

  • Cavity Design

    Square

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    512 x 311 x 488

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    618 x 417 x 567

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

    344 x 229 x 351

  • Product Weight (kg)

    19.5

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    900

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    230V / 50Hz

COMPLIANCE

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. ,Surajpur Kasna Road, Plot 51, Udyog Vihar, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201306

  • Country of Origin

    India

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Cook Book (Ea)

    2

  • User Manual (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Shaft (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Ring (Ea)

    1

  • Low Rack (Ea)

    1

  • High Rack (Ea)

    1

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    1

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LG MJEN286UF-Microwave-Ovens-Thumb

MJEN286UFW

LG 28L WiFi Enabled Charcoal Microwave Oven (MJEN286UFW)