LG 28L WiFi Enabled Charcoal Microwave Oven (MJEN286UFW)
*This image is for illustration purpose only, Actual heater location / Position may vary from model to model.
*10 Year Warranty Applicable only on Charcoal Heater (Parts Only).
*Heart Friendly recipes are neither substitute for, nor do they replace professional medical advice.
#As per test reports
*Patent applied for
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Outcase Color
Black
-
Oven Capacity (L)
28
-
Type
Charcoal Microwave Oven
-
EasyClean
No
-
Door Color
Black
-
Door Design
Onebody
-
Installation Type
Countertop
-
Brand
LG
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Completion Beeper
Yes
-
Timed Cook
Yes
-
Kitchen Timer
No
-
EasyClean
No
-
Add 30 Seconds
Yes
-
Turntable On/Off
No
-
Time Setting
No
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Convection Power Consumption (W)
1950
-
Grill Power Consumption (W)
1200
-
Microwave Power Levels
5
-
How to Cook
Automatic + Manual
-
Smart Inverter
No
-
Turntable Size (mm)
320
-
Cavity Light Type
LED
-
Oven Capacity (L)
28
-
Combi Power Consumption (MW+Conv) (W)
1950
-
Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)
1950
-
Microwave Power Consumption (W)
1350
-
Total Power Consumption (W)
1950
-
Microwave Power Output (W)
900
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Type
Glass Touch & Pop Up Dial
-
Control Location
Right Side
-
Control Display
LED
COOKING MODES
-
Auto Cook
Yes
-
Defrost
Yes
-
Warm
Yes
-
Steam Cook
No
-
Slow Cook
No
-
Stage Cooking
No
-
Proof
No
-
Dehydrate
Yes
-
Speed Convection
No
-
Convection Bake
Yes
-
Bake
No
-
Speed Grill
No
-
Grill
Yes
-
Roast
No
-
Soften
No
-
Melt
No
-
Air Fry
Yes
-
Inverter Defrost
No
-
Memory Cook
No
-
Auto Reheat
No
-
Sensor Cook
No
-
Sensor Reheat
No
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Cavity Material
Stainless Steel
-
Outcase Color
Black
-
Printproof Finish
No
-
Interior Color
Stainless Steel
-
Door Color
Black
-
Door Glass Design
Smog
-
Cavity Design
Square
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
512 x 311 x 488
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
618 x 417 x 567
-
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)
344 x 229 x 351
-
Product Weight (kg)
19.5
POWER / RATINGS
-
Power Output (W)
900
-
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
230V / 50Hz
COMPLIANCE
-
Manufacturer (Importer)
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. ,Surajpur Kasna Road, Plot 51, Udyog Vihar, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201306
-
Country of Origin
India
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
NFC Tag On
No
-
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Cook Book (Ea)
2
-
User Manual (Ea)
1
-
Rotate Shaft (Ea)
1
-
Rotate Ring (Ea)
1
-
Low Rack (Ea)
1
-
High Rack (Ea)
1
-
Glass Tray (Ea)
1
