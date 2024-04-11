We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
We are truly grateful for your support of LG mobile products.
LG has recently made the difficult decision to close its mobile business to focus on other businesses that will provide new experiences and value for the consumers.
Our mobile products will continue to be available while supplies last, which will vary from country to country.
We will fully honor our product limited warranties, and will also continue to provide software and security updates as well as replacement parts in accordance with applicable regulations and contractual obligations.
We want to THANK YOU for your loyalty and support of LG Mobile. We hope that you will embrace our other smart technologies, as LG continues to deliver a wide range of innovative products and services that make life better.
Please refer to the information below for further details.
FAQs
How long will LG mobile products be available for purchase?
The amount that our vendors currently have in stock will be available for purchase. We will provide after-sales services to customers and will continue to offer OS and software upgrades in accordance with relevant regulations.
Will customer services be available to LG phone users after the closing down of the mobile business?
We will continue to do the utmost to provide after-sales services and repair parts as required by relevant regulations, even after closing down the mobile business.
Until when will repair parts be available? Will consumers still be able to buy mobile accessories such as chargers, batteries, and earphones?
We are preparing service parts to prevent customer inconvenience. Users can purchase LG mobile phone accessories (battery, charger, power cable, headsets, etc.) through existing purchase channels according to the life span of existing products. For other 3rd party accessories (case, protective film, etc.), however, supply may be limited based on supplier’s inventory situation.
* Please contact local customer service center about availability of repair parts – parts-retention period may vary by country.
Will OS upgrades continue be provided after LG Electronics’ closing down of the mobile business?
OS upgrades will be offered for selected models. The Android 11 OS upgrade is currently in progress for selected models, and the Android 12 OS upgrade will be rolled out based on the same criteria and process. However, please understand that OS upgrade plans are subject to change due to Google’s OS distribution schedule or other factors such as product performance and stability.
* Please contact local customer service centers regarding OS upgrade schedules, which may vary by country.
Will software updates be provided after closing down the mobile business?
We will do our utmost to provide security updates and quality stabilization updates to prevent customer inconvenience.
How long will LG applications and services be available after closing down the mobile business?
Some applications and services will be terminated when mobile business operations end. But for the convenience of our customers, most of the applications and services will continue to be available and updated in line with the current policies even after the closing down of the LG mobile business. Any change to applications and service availability, including relevant information, will be announced in advance. Below is the list of applications and services that will no longer be available after closing down of the mobile business.
Qlens
PC Tool for products released before 2019: PC Suite / LGST / LG CM(Connection Manager) / LG Mirror Drive
Will LG applications/services not be available for customers after the maintenance period?
Please understand that once the maintenance period ends, server and account-based services will not be available. e.g. : Qlens Continued use of basic functions in other Apps and services will be possible e.g. : PC Suite / LGST / LG CM(Connection Manager) / LG Mirror Drive
Will updates be provided when there are issues with LG mobile applications or when carriers’ applications are updated?
We will do our best to provide updates not only for LG Apps but also for business partner Apps through continuous cooperation with partner companies.
What are LG Electronics’ plans regarding the LG ThinQ app that monitors and controls other home appliances?
The LG ThinQ app is available for all mobile devices, not just LG Electronics’ mobile products. The application will continue to be available for download on both Google Play and Apple’s App Store so customers can continue to use LG ThinQ ecosystem conveniently.
Is it available to transfer data stored in LG Health and LG Memo to other health/memo applications?
Users can transfer their data from LG Q Memo to other memo applications using the memo sharing option. Transfer memo data : Sharing > Text and image > Select another memo app – when a memo is displayed on the screen.
As for LG Health, it is not possible to migrate user data to other health applications.
Will all the mobile devices of LG Electronics not be available?
No, LG TONE Free and wireless Bluetooth speakers will continue to be developed and sold while existing smartphones will be available until distributors run out of their current stock. In addition, after-sales services and OS upgrades will continue to be offered as well.
Will customers’ personal information be properly disposed of after LG Electronics’ mobile services are discontinued?
Personal information will be maintained during the retention period according to the privacy terms and policies of each applicable service, and will be safely destroyed at the end of the retention period.