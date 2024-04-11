Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
19 (48.26cm) FHD LED Office Monitor

19M38AB-B

19 (48.26cm) FHD LED Office Monitor

19" Class Full HD LED Monitor
Color Weakness Mode

Flicker Safe

My Display Presets

On Screen Control

Reader Mode

Screen Split

Protect Your Eyes and View in Comfort

Did you know that your eyes are affected by flickers on the monitor while you may not have seen them? Over time, working, gaming and movie viewing can cause eye strain and fatigue. But, Flicker Safe and Reader Mode helpmaximize visual comfort by protecting your eyes from harmful blue light and reducing the flicker level to almost zero.
Preset Customized Options with just a Click

OnScreen Control allows you to modify your screen configuration by a few clicks without forcing physical buttons built in monitor. My Display Presets offers customized picture mode for specific software.It has automatically applied to picture mode you already preset. You don't need to select the picture mode each time.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Customize Your Workspace for Multitasking

Screen Split divides the display into multiple sections for different tasks by resizing the windows on the screen. Its advanced options have expanded to include 4 types of Picture-in-Picture(PIP) Mode among 14 options. With PIP Mode you can work on the main screen while watching a video in a smaller window floating on the screen.
Offers Improved Color Vision to Color Weakness

Color revision algorithms are used to help those with color weakness who have difficulty distinguishingcertain ranges of colors can view all the important content.
All Spec

BASIC

  • Size(cm)

    48.26cm (19)

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    72%

  • Color Depth(Number of Colors)

    16.7M colors

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1366 x 768

  • Brightness(Typ.)

    200cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio(DFC)

    Mega

  • Response Time_Typ.(on/off)

    5ms

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti glare ,3H

SIGNAL INPUT

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • [ Jack Location ]

    Back

POWER INPUT/OUTPUT

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Normal On(EPA)

    13W

  • Normal On(typ.)

    18W

  • Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.3W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.3W

D-SUB

  • H-Frequency

    30 ~ 61kHz

  • V-Frequency

    56~75Hz

PC

  • D-sub

    1366 x 768

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    6

  • Key Type

    Tact type

  • [Key Location]

    Bottom

LANGUANGE

  • Country

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi

  • Number of Language

    17

PICTURE

  • Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Original Ratio

    Yes

GENERAL FUNCTION

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • 4 screen split

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

COLOR

  • Front

    Black Hairline

  • B/Cover

    Black texture

  • Stand

    Black high glossy

  • Base

    Black Hairline

STAND

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • Tilt (Angle)

    Yes / -5º (front) ~ 20º(rear)

DIMENSION(WXDXH)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    441.3 x167.8 x350.2

  • Set (without Stand)

    441.3 x 57.3 x 278.1

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    75 x 75

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    2.1kg

  • Set (without Stand)

    1.9kg

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • EPA 6.0

    Yes

  • EPEAT

    Yes (Gold)

  • Windows

    Yes (Win10)

  • Energy Label(VEELS HK EMSD)

    Yes(Grade 1)

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Option

  • D-Sub

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. , Plot No. A5, MIDC Ranjangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 | serviceindia@lge.com | TEL (TOLL FREE) : 1800 315 9999 / 1800 180 9999 | SMS : 5757554

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

19" Class Full HD LED Monitor

19M38AB-B

19 (48.26cm) FHD LED Office Monitor