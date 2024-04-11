We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
19 (48.26cm) FHD LED Office Monitor
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Resolution
1366 x 768
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M colors
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
200cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
Mega
-
Response Time
5ms
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
72%
-
Size [cm]
48.26cm
FEATURES
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
MECHANICAL
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
75 x 75
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
441.3 x167.8 x350.2
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
441.3 x 57.3 x 278.1
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
2.1kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
1.9kg
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Type
Adapter
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
Buy Directly
19M38HB-B
19 (48.26cm) FHD LED Office Monitor