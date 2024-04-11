We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
(22) Full-HD IPS Monitor
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size
55.88cm (22)
-
Panel Type
IPS (Neo blade I)
-
Color Gamut (CIE1976)
72%
-
Color Depth (Num of Colors)
16.7M colors
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2915*0.2915
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness(Typ.)
250cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
(GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare,3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
[ Jack Location ]
Back
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On(typ.)
17.6W
-
Sleep Mode(Max)
Under 0.3W
-
DC Off(Max)
Under 0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
D-sub(H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
D-sub(V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
-
HDMI(H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
HDMI(V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
RESOLUTION
-
PC(D-sub)
1920X1080
-
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
1920X1080
-
Video(HDMI)
1080P
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color(On mode)
White
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
White Blinking
-
[Key Location]
Bottom
OSD
-
Languange(Country)
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi,Traditional Chinese
-
Number of Language
18
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader 1, Reader 2, Photo, Cinema, Game, Color Weakness
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Original Ratio
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Color weakness
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Automatic standby
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
4 Screen Split
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
-
Others
Black Stabilizer
COLOR
-
Front
Black high glossy
-
B/Cover
Black high glossy
-
Stand
Black high glossy / Texture
-
Base
Black high glossy / Texture
-
Others
Black high glossy
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
-2~15 degree
SIZE/WEIGHT
-
Set (with Stand)(Dimension)
491.2mm x 186.8mm x 387.7mm
-
Set (without Stand)(W*D*H)
491.2mm x 91.7mm x 293.3mm
-
Box
561mm x 363mm x 139mm
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
75 x75
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
2.8
-
Set (without Stand)
2.4
-
Box
4.1
STUFFING
-
Individual(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
1024 / 2112 / 2508
-
Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
900 / 1800 / 2040
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
None
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo
-
Handle
Hand Hole
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
ERP
Yes
-
EPEAT(USA)
Yes (Gold)
-
EPEAT(Germany)
Yes (Gold)
-
Others(CCC,KC)
Yes
-
Windows
Yes(Win 10)
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Option
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
Stand body
Yes
-
Stand base
Yes
-
Cable holder
Yes
-
CD
Yes
-
ESG
Yes
-
Manual
Yes
-
DVI-D
Option
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. , Plot No. A5, MIDC Ranjangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 | serviceindia@lge.com | TEL (TOLL FREE) : 1800 315 9999 / 1800 180 9999 | SMS : 5757554
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
