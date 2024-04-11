(22) Full-HD IPS Monitor

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
22MP68VQ-P

ArcLine Stand

ArcLine Stand

The coexistence of smoothness and solidness in the curved structure.The beauty of ArcLine is the icing on the cake.

Enjoy Smoother Game Play

MP68 especially adapted to AMD FreeSync™ technology which eliminates tearing
from the low frame rate and also screen stuttering as connecting HDMI port.
All of these bring that you can enjoy and immerse in game play.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Immerse Yourself in the Game

The Black Stabilizer allows you to have better visibility, even in dark scenes.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Protect Your Eyes and View in Comfort

Protect Your Eyes and View in Comfort

Flicker Safe and Reader Mode help maximize visual comfort by protecting your eyes from harmful blue light and reducing the flicker level to almost zero.

Preset Customized Options
with just a Click

OnScreen Control and My Display Presets allow you to easily customize monitor settings with a few clicks of a mouse.

Customize Your Workspace
for Multitasking

Screen Split divides the display for different tasks by resizing the windows on the screen. With PIP Mode you can work while watching a video in a window floating on the screen.

Offers Improved Color Vision
to Color Weakness

Color revision algorithms are used to help those with color weakness who have difficulty distinguishing certain ranges of colors can view all the important content.
Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Size

    55.88cm (22)

  • Panel Type

    IPS (Neo blade I)

  • Color Gamut (CIE1976)

    72%

  • Color Depth (Num of Colors)

    16.7M colors

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2915*0.2915

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness(Typ.)

    250cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio(Original)

    1000:1

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • [ Jack Location ]

    Back

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Normal On(typ.)

    17.6W

  • Sleep Mode(Max)

    Under 0.3W

  • DC Off(Max)

    Under 0.3W

FREQUENCY

  • D-sub(H-Frequency)

    30~83kHz

  • D-sub(V-Frequency)

    56~75Hz

  • HDMI(H-Frequency)

    30~83kHz

  • HDMI(V-Frequency)

    56~75Hz

RESOLUTION

  • PC(D-sub)

    1920X1080

  • Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)

    1920X1080

  • Video(HDMI)

    1080P

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1

  • Key Type

    Joystick

  • LED Color(On mode)

    White

  • LED Color(Power save mode)

    White Blinking

  • [Key Location]

    Bottom

OSD

  • Languange(Country)

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi,Traditional Chinese

  • Number of Language

    18

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Picture Mode

    Custom, Reader 1, Reader 2, Photo, Cinema, Game, Color Weakness

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Original Ratio

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • Color weakness

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Automatic standby

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • 4 Screen Split

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

  • Others

    Black Stabilizer

COLOR

  • Front

    Black high glossy

  • B/Cover

    Black high glossy

  • Stand

    Black high glossy / Texture

  • Base

    Black high glossy / Texture

  • Others

    Black high glossy

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    -2~15 degree

SIZE/WEIGHT

  • Set (with Stand)(Dimension)

    491.2mm x 186.8mm x 387.7mm

  • Set (without Stand)(W*D*H)

    491.2mm x 91.7mm x 293.3mm

  • Box

    561mm x 363mm x 139mm

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    75 x75

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    2.8

  • Set (without Stand)

    2.4

  • Box

    4.1

STUFFING

  • Individual(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    1024 / 2112 / 2508

  • Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    900 / 1800 / 2040

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face Down

  • Stand Packing Type

    None

  • Box Printing Type

    Flexo

  • Handle

    Hand Hole

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • ERP

    Yes

  • EPEAT(USA)

    Yes (Gold)

  • EPEAT(Germany)

    Yes (Gold)

  • Others(CCC,KC)

    Yes

  • Windows

    Yes(Win 10)

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Option

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • Stand body

    Yes

  • Stand base

    Yes

  • Cable holder

    Yes

  • CD

    Yes

  • ESG

    Yes

  • Manual

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Option

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. , Plot No. A5, MIDC Ranjangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 | serviceindia@lge.com | TEL (TOLL FREE) : 1800 315 9999 / 1800 180 9999 | SMS : 5757554

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

