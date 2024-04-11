Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Full HD IPS Display
Full HD IPS Display

High Definition with True Color

IPS technology highlights the performance of liquid crystal displays. Response times are shortened, color reproduction is improved, and users can view the screen at virtually any angle.
3-Side Borderless Screen
3-Side Borderless Screen

Immersive Visual Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides for an immersive visual experience and no distraction from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image.
Radeon FreeSync™
Radeon FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

With Radeon FreeSync™, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. Radeon FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to The Action

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so you can catch every single moment in real-time.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer

Enemies Have Nowhere to Hide

You can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
Crosshairs
Crosshairs

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
Reader Mode
Reader Mode

Perfect Eyes with Reader Mode

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode provides optimal condition for reading. With easy joystick control, you can more comfortably read your monitor screen.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe

Offers Stable Image

Reducing the flicker level to almost zero, Flicker-Safe helps you protect your eyes from exhausting flickers.
OnScreen Control
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customize your display options with a few simple clicks.

*To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com. The picture shown for illustration purpose only.

Wall Mountable
Wall Mountable

Convenient and Flexible

This monitor gives you the freedom to take it off the desk and hang it on the wall. Liberate your viewing options and save desktop space with this wall-mountable LG monitor.
All Spec

GENERAL

  • Size

    60.4cm (23.8)

  • Panel Type

    IPS 3-Side Borderless

  • Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

    NTSC 72%

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    16.7M colors

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2745 x 0.2745

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250cd/m2 (Typ.) 200cd/m2 (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1 (Typ.)

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • (GTG)

    5ms (faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti glare, 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    Yes (1ea)

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • Jack Location (Signal Input)

    Back (horizontal)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • Jack Location (Audio Output)

    Back (horizontal)

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Output

    19V/1.3A

  • Normal On (typ.)

    17.5W

  • Sleep Mode (Max)

    Under 0.3W

  • DC Off (Max)

    Under 0.3W

FREQUENCY

  • D-sub (H-Frequency)

    30~83 kHz

  • D-sub (V-Frequency)

    56~75 Hz

  • D-sub (Max Resolution / Hz)

    1920 x 1080/60Hz

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30~83 kHz

  • HDMI (V-Frequency)

    56~75Hz

  • HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)

    1920 x 1080/75Hz

RESOLUTION

  • PC (D-sub)

    1920 x 1080

  • Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)

    1920 x 1080

  • Video (HDMI)

    1080p

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1

  • Key Type

    Joystick

  • [ Key Location ]

    Bottom

OSD

  • Languange(Country)

    English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi, Traditional Chinese

  • Number of Language

    18

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture Mode

    Custom, Reader, Color Weakness, Photo, Cinema, Game

  • Ratio

    Wide, Original

  • Super resolution +

    Yes

  • Black Level

    Yes

  • DFC

    Yes

  • (Color) Gamma Control

    Yes

  • Color Temperature

    Yes

  • R/G/B Color Control

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sync

    Yes (FreesyncTM)

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • Colour Calibrated

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Automatic standby

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP(Digital Port Only)

    Yes (1.4)

  • Auto Adjustment(D-sub Only)

    Yes

  • OSD Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes (2.0)

COLOUR

  • Front

    Matt Black

  • B/Cover

    Matt Black

  • Stand

    Matt Black

  • Base

    Matt Black

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt (Angle)

    -2~15 degree

  • Wall Mount(mm)

    75 x 75

DIMENSION(W X D X H, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    539.1 x 182 x 415.3

  • Set (without Stand)

    539.1 x 66.5 x 321.5

  • Box

    611 x 391 x 139

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    75 x 75

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    3.1

  • Set (without Stand)

    2.75

  • Box

    4.3

STUFFING

  • Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    675/1,500/1,700

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face Down

  • Stand Packing Type

    None

  • Box Printing Type

    Flexo

  • Handle

    Hand Hole

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • Erp

    Yes

  • EPEAT

    Yes

  • Windows

    Win10

  • VCCI(Japan)

    Yes

  • Others(KC,CCC)

    Yes (Korea, China)

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Option

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Stand body, Stand base

    Yes

  • Others

    CD, Manual, ESG

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

