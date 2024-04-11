We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24 (60.96cm) Full HD Virtually Borderless Design IPS Monitor
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (cm)
60.4cm (24)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2745mm x 0.2745mm
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness
250 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Response Time
1 ms MBR
-
Viewing Angle
178º - H/178º - V
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare & Hard Coating 3H
INTERFACE
-
D-Sub
Yes x 1
-
HDMI
Yes x 2
-
Frequency (D-Sub & HDMI)
H – 30-83KHz, V – 56-75Hz
-
Port Location
Rear
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100~240 Vac, 50/60Hz
ENERGY CONSUMPTION
-
On Mode (EPA)
17.5 Watt
-
Sleep Mode
0.3 Watt
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Original Ratio
Yes
-
Inbuilt Speaker
5W x 2
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
Auto Adjustment
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug and Play
Yes
-
Color weakness
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
-
Number of Language Support
18
-
Tilt Angle
-5 ~ 20 Deg
-
Certification
UL (cUL), FCC-B, CE, TUV, ErP, Win10
DIMENSION/WEIGHT
-
With Stand (WXDXH)
539.1 x 182 x 415.3 (mm)
-
Without Stand (WXDXH)
539.1 x 66.5 x 321.5 (mm)
-
VESA Mount
75 x 75
-
Weight With Stand
4Kg
ACCESSORIES
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Power Cord
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
