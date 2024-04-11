Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
24 (60.96cm) Full HD Virtually Borderless Design IPS Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

24 (60.96cm) Full HD Virtually Borderless Design IPS Monitor

24ML600S-W

24 (60.96cm) Full HD Virtually Borderless Design IPS Monitor

LG 24ML600S-W Front View
LG 24ML600S-W Full HD IPS Display
Full HD IPS Display

True Color at Any Angle

IPS technology highlights the performance of liquid crystal displays. Response times are shortened, color reproduction is improved, and users can view the screen at virtually any angle.
LG 24ML600S-W Color Calibrated
Color Calibrated

View Actual Color

It is color calibrated to help maintain accurate color on the screen, so it preserves the original intend color.
LG 24ML600S-W Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe

Reduces Visual Fatigue

Flicker Safe reduces the onscreen flicker level to almost zero, which helps protect your eyes. Users can comfortably work throughout the day.
LG 24ML600S-W Borderless Design
3-side Virtually Borderless Design

Immersive Visual Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides for an immersive visual experience and no distraction from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image.
LG 24ML600S-W AMD Radeon FreeSync
AMD Radeon FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

With Radeon FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. Radeon FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
LG 24ML600S-W 1ms Motion Blur Reduction
1ms Motion Blur Reduction*

Fluid Gaming Motion

1ms Motion Blur Reduction* allows the precision and accuracy needed to play at a hi-level. With a response time that is virtually 1ms, blurring and ghosting are dramatically reduced to make the in-game action smoother.

*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : Radeon FreeSync™ / DAS(Dynamic Action Sync) / Flicker Safe.

LG 24ML600S-W Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
LG 24ML600S-W Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
LG 24ML600S-W Crosshairs
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
LG 24ML600S-W On Screen Control
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM. The picture shown for illustration purpose only. Actual OnScreen Control may vary due to product enhancement.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (cm)

    60.4cm (24)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2745mm x 0.2745mm

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness

    250 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    1 ms MBR

  • Viewing Angle

    178º - H/178º - V

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti Glare & Hard Coating 3H

INTERFACE

  • D-Sub

    Yes x 1

  • HDMI

    Yes x 2

  • Frequency (D-Sub & HDMI)

    H – 30-83KHz, V – 56-75Hz

  • Port Location

    Rear

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100~240 Vac, 50/60Hz

ENERGY CONSUMPTION

  • On Mode (EPA)

    17.5 Watt

  • Sleep Mode

    0.3 Watt

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Original Ratio

    Yes

  • Inbuilt Speaker

    5W x 2

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • Auto Adjustment

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug and Play

    Yes

  • Color weakness

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Game Mode

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

  • Number of Language Support

    18

  • Tilt Angle

    -5 ~ 20 Deg

  • Certification

    UL (cUL), FCC-B, CE, TUV, ErP, Win10

DIMENSION/WEIGHT

  • With Stand (WXDXH)

    539.1 x 182 x 415.3 (mm)

  • Without Stand (WXDXH)

    539.1 x 66.5 x 321.5 (mm)

  • VESA Mount

    75 x 75

  • Weight With Stand

    4Kg

ACCESSORIES

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LG 24ML600S-W Front View

24ML600S-W

24 (60.96cm) Full HD Virtually Borderless Design IPS Monitor