24 (60.96cm) FHD IPS 3-Side Borderless Monitor with FreeSync™
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Reader Mode
Improved Visual Comfort
AMD FreeSync™
AMD FreeSync compatibility brings clearer, faster, smoother game play. Reduce screen tearing and minimize stutter and input lag to experience virtually seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games.
Dynamic Action Sync®
Black Stabilizer®
Crosshair®
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Size
60.96cm (24)
-
Display Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2745 x 0.2746 mm
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate
75Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Display Resolution
FHD
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness
200cd (Min)/250cd (Typ)
-
Contrast Ratio
600:1 (Min.), 1000:1 (Typ.)
-
Viewing Angle
178° (R/L), 178° (U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x 1
-
D-Sub
Yes x 1
POWER
-
Type
External Power
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (factory out condition Typ.)
< 0.3W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
< 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
19.0 W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
22.0W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Color Weakness Mode
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution +
Yes
-
On Screen Control (OSC)
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
No Built-in Speaker
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
54.102cm (21.3) x 41.402cm (16.3) x 19.05cm (7.5)
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
54.102cm (21.3) x 32.258cm (12.7) x 5.588cm (2.2)
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
61.468cm (24.2) x 14.732cm (5.8) x 40.894cm (16.1)
-
With Stand Weight
2.58kg
-
Without Stand Weight
2.31kg
-
Shipping Weight
3.90kg
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall mount size (mm)
75 x 75
-
HDMI
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Limited Warranty
3 Year Parts & Labor
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. , Plot No. A5, MIDC Ranjangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 | serviceindia@lge.com | TEL (TOLL FREE) : 1800 315 9999 / 1800 180 9999 | SMS : 5757554
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
24MP400-B
24 (60.96cm) FHD IPS 3-Side Borderless Monitor with FreeSync™