24 (60.96cm) FHD IPS 3-Side Borderless Monitor with FreeSync™

LG 24MP400-B front view

LG 24MP400-B Full HD Immersive Entertainment

Full HD Immersive Entertainment

Enjoy gaming, movies, shows and videos in Full High Definition. LG's FHD Monitors present amazingly true color performance with an IPS display to give you an experience that wows from virtually any viewing angle.

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Slim bezel, near-seamless experience. Stay focused on your work or immersed in the gaming world with a virtually borderless screen on three sides.


3-Side Virtually Borderless Design


LG 24mp400-B Designed for an Ideal Desktop

Designed for an Ideal Desktop

The monitor's uni-body design, with ultra-narrow bezel and tilt adjustment is the ideal screen for a desktop setup

Reader Mode

Improved Visual Comfort

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode provides optimal condition for reading. With just a few easy adjustments, you can more comfortably read your screen.

Flicker Safe

Reduces Visual Fatigue

Flicker Safe reduces the onscreen flicker level to almost zero, which helps protect your eyes. Users can comfortably work throughout the day.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 24MP400. The figure may vary in real use conditions.

OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control software allows you to control various display settings with a single mouse click. Screen Split will help you divide the whole display area with no hassle.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

AMD FreeSync™

AMD FreeSync compatibility brings clearer, faster, smoother game play. Reduce screen tearing and minimize stutter and input lag to experience virtually seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games.

LG 24mp400-B AMD FreeSync™

Dynamic Action Sync®

Dynamic Action Sync elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents and every moment with minimized input lag and unbelievable performance.

*The image on the left illustrates the LG model not supported by Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Black Stabilizer®

Your gameplay is never in the dark. Black Stabilizer is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition.

**The image on the left illustrates the LG model with Black Stabilizer feature off.

Crosshair®

Accuracy is at the center of your gameplay with the Crosshair® feature. Center-display crosshairs give enhanced vision and pro-level precision for increased accuracy in first-person shooter games.

**The image on the left illustrates the LG model with Crosshair feature off.

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Size

    60.96cm (24)

  • Display Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2745 x 0.2746 mm

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate

    75Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display Resolution

    FHD

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness

    200cd (Min)/250cd (Typ)

  • Contrast Ratio

    600:1 (Min.), 1000:1 (Typ.)

  • Viewing Angle

    178° (R/L), 178° (U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes x 1

  • D-Sub

    Yes x 1

POWER

  • Type

    External Power

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Normal On (factory out condition Typ.)

    < 0.3W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    < 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    19.0 W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    22.0W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Color Weakness Mode

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution +

    Yes

  • On Screen Control (OSC)

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    No Built-in Speaker

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    54.102cm (21.3) x 41.402cm (16.3) x 19.05cm (7.5)

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    54.102cm (21.3) x 32.258cm (12.7) x 5.588cm (2.2)

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    61.468cm (24.2) x 14.732cm (5.8) x 40.894cm (16.1)

  • With Stand Weight

    2.58kg

  • Without Stand Weight

    2.31kg

  • Shipping Weight

    3.90kg

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall mount size (mm)

    75 x 75

  • HDMI

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • Limited Warranty

    3 Year Parts & Labor

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. , Plot No. A5, MIDC Ranjangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 | serviceindia@lge.com | TEL (TOLL FREE) : 1800 315 9999 / 1800 180 9999 | SMS : 5757554

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

What people are saying

