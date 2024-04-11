We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23.8 (60.45cm) QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
23.8 (60.45cm) QHD IPS Display
True Color at Wide Angle
LG QHD (2560x1440) Monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent true color. Response times are shortened, color reproduction is improved, and users can view the screen at wide angle.
24QP550-B-23.8" QHD IPS Display : True Color at Wide Angle.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
OFF
-
ON
Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Flickering
-
Flicker Safe
Reduces Visual Fatigue
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Immersive Experience
24QP550-B-3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Easy and Comfortable
Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt, swivel and Bi-directional pivot adjustment.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
23.8
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
23.8
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2058 x 0.2058 mm
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
1.4
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
614 x 490 x 185mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 568.3 x 260mm (Up) 809 x 458.3 x 260mm (Up)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
540.1 x 321.1 x 41.9mm
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.1 KGs
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.5 KGs
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.4 KGs
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
19W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
22W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB-C
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
24QP550-B
23.8 (60.45cm) QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™