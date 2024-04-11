Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
23.8 (60.45cm) QHD IPS Monitor with Daisy Chain and USB Type-C™

24QP750-B

24QP750-B

23.8 (60.45cm) QHD IPS Monitor with Daisy Chain and USB Type-C™

front view
23.8 (60.45cm) QHD IPS Display

True Color at Wide Angle

LG QHD (2560x1440) Monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent true color, featuring 77% sharper resolution than Full HD (1920X1080). It can provide accurate color reproduction, and help users to view the screen at wide angle.

23.8" QHD IPS Display : True Color at Wide Angle.

Display
23.8 (60.45cm) QHD (2560 X 1440) IPS
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Color
HDR10
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Connectivity
Daisy Chain
USB Type-C™ & DisplayPort
  • Conventional
  • HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

HDR10 with sRGB 99%
(Typ.)

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 high dynamic range, based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The conventional illustrates the model is not supported in HDR and sRGB 99% (Typ.).

  • conventional mode
  • ON

Reader Mode

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor, Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance similar to reading a paper book.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Flickering
  • Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces the onscreen flicker level to almost zero, which helps protect your eyes. Users can comfortably work throughout the day.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Daisy Chain

The Productive Workstation

LG QHD monitor with USB Type-C™ and DisplayPort supports Daisy Chain setup. So you can establish a productive workstation by connecting two LG QHD monitors and a laptop using a DP cable and a USB Type-C™ cable.

productive workstation with USB Type-C™

*It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable and the DisplayPort cable included with the package.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

Easy Control and Connectivity2

display transfer

Display

Transfer

data transfer

Display

Transfer

 

up to 65W of power delivery

Up to 65W

Power Delivery

 

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ is off.
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, the gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

  • Conventional
  • DAS

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • OFF
  • ON

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The ergonomic, one-click stand is easy to install and its convenient height, tilt, swivel and Bi-directional pivot adjustments allow you to create an optimized work environment.

Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt, swivel and Bi-directional pivot adjustment.

24QP550-B-Bi-directional Pivot adjustable monitor

Bi-directional Pivot

24QP550-B-Height & Tilt adjustable monitor

Height & Tilt

24QP550-B-Swivel adjustable monitor

Swivel

24QP550-B-One-Click Stand monitor

One-Click Stand

24QP550-B-OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size

    23.8 (60.45cm)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.2058 x 0.2058 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    240 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    300 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    Black Stabilizer

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (in 1ea/out 1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    Yes(1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    2560 x 1440@75Hz

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

  • Daisy Chain

    Yes(QHD/60Hz)

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone Out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power (Adapter)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    24W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    140W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    540.1 x 506 x 240mm(Up)
    540.1 x 376 x 240mm(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    540.1 x 321.1 x 41.9mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    614 x 490 x 185mm

  • Weight with Stand

    5.5kg

  • Weight without Stand

    3.4kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    8.1kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • USB Type C

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

What people are saying

front view

24QP750-B

23.8 (60.45cm) QHD IPS Monitor with Daisy Chain and USB Type-C™