23.8 (60.45cm) QHD IPS Monitor with Daisy Chain and USB Type-C™
True Color at Wide Angle
23.8" QHD IPS Display : True Color at Wide Angle.
-
Conventional
-
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
HDR10 with sRGB 99%
(Typ.)
*The conventional illustrates the model is not supported in HDR and sRGB 99% (Typ.).
-
conventional mode
-
ON
Reader Mode
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Flickering
-
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The Productive Workstation
productive workstation with USB Type-C™
*It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable and the DisplayPort cable included with the package.
Easy Control and Connectivity
Easy Control and Connectivity2
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Easy and Comfortable
Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt, swivel and Bi-directional pivot adjustment.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size
23.8 (60.45cm)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2058 x 0.2058 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
240 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
Yes (in 1ea/out 1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
Yes(1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1440@75Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
-
Daisy Chain
Yes(QHD/60Hz)
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone Out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
24W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
140W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
540.1 x 506 x 240mm(Up)
540.1 x 376 x 240mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
540.1 x 321.1 x 41.9mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
614 x 490 x 185mm
-
Weight with Stand
5.5kg
-
Weight without Stand
3.4kg
-
Weight in Shipping
8.1kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB Type C
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
What people are saying
-
Buy Directly
24QP750-B
23.8 (60.45cm) QHD IPS Monitor with Daisy Chain and USB Type-C™