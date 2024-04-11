Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27 (68.58cm) Full HD 3-Side Borderless IPS Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

27 (68.58cm) Full HD 3-Side Borderless IPS Monitor

27MK600M-W

27 (68.58cm) Full HD 3-Side Borderless IPS Monitor

High Definition with True Color

Full HD IPS Display

High Definition with True Color

IPS technology highlights the performance of liquid crystal displays. Response times are shortened, color reproduction is improved, and users can view the screen at virtually any angle.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Immersive Visual Experience

3-Side Borderless Screen

Immersive Visual Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides for an immersive visual experience and no distraction from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Clearer, Smoother Image

Radeon FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

With Radeon FreeSync™, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. Radeon FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

React Faster to The Action
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to The Action

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so you can catch every single moment in real-time.
Enemies Have Nowhere to Hide
Black Stabilizer

Enemies Have Nowhere to Hide

You can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
Better Aim
Crosshairs

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

Perfect Eyes with Reader Mode

Reader Mode

Perfect Eyes with Reader Mode

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode provides optimal condition for reading. With easy joystick control, you can more comfortably read your monitor screen.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Offers Stable Image
Flicker Safe

Offers Stable Image

Reducing the flicker level to almost zero, Flicker-Safe helps you protect your eyes from exhausting flickers.

Easier User Interface<br>1

OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customize your display options with a few simple clicks.

*To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com. The picture shown for illustration purpose only.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Convenient and Flexible
Wall Mountable

Convenient and Flexible

This monitor gives you the freedom to take it off the desk and hang it on the wall. Liberate your viewing options and save desktop space with this wall-mountable LG monitor.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Print

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Size

    68.58cm (27) Flat

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    NTSC 72%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M Colors

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.3114 mm x 0.3114 mm

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (Faster)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness

    250cd/m2 (Typ.) 200cd/m2 (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1 (Typ), Mega

  • Viewing Angle

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti Glare, 3H

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes x 2

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Output

    19V/1.3A

  • Normal On (factory out condition Typ.)

    25.5W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    0.3W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.3W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Picture Mode

    Custom, Reader, Color Weakness, Photo, Cinema, Game

  • Ratio

    Wide, Original

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sync

    RADEON FreeSync™

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Automatic standby

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • On Screen Control (OSC)

    Yes (2.0)

  • Black Level

    Yes

  • DFC

    Yes

  • Gamma Control

    Yes

  • Color Temperature

    Yes

  • R/G/B Color Control

    Yes

  • OSD Lock

    Yes

  • Auto Adjustment (D-sub Only)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    612.1 x 208.2 x 454.6 mm

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    612.1 x 73.6 x 363.2 mm

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    690.8 x 431.8 x 127 mm

  • With Stand Weight

    4.8kg

  • Without Stand Weight

    4.3kg

  • Shipping Weight

    6.1kg

STAND

  • Tilt (Angle)

    -5~15 Degree

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall mount size (mm)

    100 x 100

  • Power Cord

    Option

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • S/W Install CD

    Yes

  • Easy Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Manual

    Yes

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC (for China)

    Yes

  • KC

    Yes

  • VCCI

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • EPEAT (USA)

    Yes

  • Windows 10

    Yes

LIMITED WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    3 Years

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

What people are saying

Buy Directly

27MK600M-W

27 (68.58cm) Full HD 3-Side Borderless IPS Monitor

Find Online