LG 27 (68.58cm) QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
True Color at Any Angle
LG 27QN600-B QHD IPS Monitor
*This image is simulated to help you understand.
Clearer, Smoother Image
LG 27QN600-B AMD FreeSync
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size
68.58cm (27)
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Panel Multi
BOE Module
-
Backlight Technology
LED
-
Backlight Type
Edge
-
Backlight Array
H1B
-
Backlight Dimming Technology
Global Dimming
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
8bits, 16.7M
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Brightness (Typ.)
350 cd/m² (Typ.), 280 cd/m² (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time(GTG)
5ms (Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea, v1.4, HDCP v2.2)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea, v1.2, HDCP v2.2)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
[ Jack Location ]
Rear
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
48~75Hz
-
HDMI (FreeSync Supported Frequency)
48~75Hz
-
HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)
2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
48~75Hz
-
DP (FreeSync Supported Frequency)
48~75Hz
-
DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)
2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Picture Mode
(Non HDR Contents) --> Custom, Vivid, HDR Effect, Reader, Cinema, FPS, RTS, Color Weakness (HDR Contents) --> Custom, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, FPS, RTS
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
RADEON FreeSync™
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
COLOR
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Front
Black Texture
-
B/Cover
Black Texture
-
Stand
Black Texture
-
Base
Black Texture
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5~20 Degree
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Assembly Step
3-step
-
OneClick Stand
Yes
-
Wall Mount (mm)
100 x 100
ACCESSORY
-
Adatper
Yes (Black)
-
Power Cord
Yes (Black, 1.5m)
-
HDMI
Yes (Black, 1.5m)
-
Display Port
Yes (Black, 1.5m)
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
