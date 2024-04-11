We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 (68.58cm) QHD Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™
True color at wide angle
LG 27QN850-B LG QHD (2560X1440) monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent true color. Improve your work efficiency with realistic, accurate colors and improved contrast in clarity from a wide angle.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
See amazing colors
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 350nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Easy control and connectivity
LG 27QN850-B Easy Control and Connectivity through USB Type-C™ ports.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The features may not function properly depending on user’s PC condition or environment.
A variety of interface
LG 27QN850-B USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB (Downstream3.0) port pictogram image.
*The USB Type-C™ and HDMI cable are included in the package (DisplayPort cable is NOT included.)
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The feature may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Protect your eyes
*The image simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
Clutter-less desk setup
LG 27QN850-B This monitor supports a built-in stereo speaker with MaxxAudio that helps you save desk space and delivers audio clarity.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Easy and comfy
One Click Stand
Easy installation
Tilt
-5~20°
Pivot
90°, Clockwise
Height
110mm
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size
68.466cm (27)
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99% (Typ.), sRGB 98% (Min.)
-
Color Depth (Num of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2331 x 0.2331
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Brightness (Typ.)
350 cd/m² (Typ.), 280 cd/m² (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (ver1.4, 1ea)
-
USB-C
Yes (1ea, DP Alternate Mode, Data Transmission, Power Delivery - 60W)
-
USB Down-stream
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (Max Resolution/Hz)
2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz
-
DisplayPort (Max Resolution/Hz)
2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz
-
USB-C (Max Resolution/Hz)
2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz
SPEAKER
-
Audio output
5W x 2
-
Others
MaxxAudio
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240 Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (typ.)
38W
-
Normal On (Max)
140W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
Under 0.3W
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
-
Wall Mount (mm)
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
613.5 x 404.5 x 604.0
-
Set (without Stand)
613.5 x 45.4 x 363.5
-
Box
717 x 247 x 477
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
8.65
-
Set (without Stand)
4.75
-
Box
11.5
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB
Yes (Type C)
-
Others
DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
27QN850-B
27 (68.58cm) QHD Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™