27QN850-B

LG 27QN850-B Front View

27 (68.58cm) QHD Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™
27 (68.58 cms) QHD IPS display

True color at wide angle

LG QHD (2560X1440) monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent true color. Improve your work efficiency with realistic, accurate colors and improved contrast in clarity from a wide angle.

LG QHD (2560X1440) monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent true color. Improve your work efficiency with realistic, accurate colors and improved contrast in clarity from a wide angle.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Display
27 (68.58 cms) QHD display (2560X1440)
sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR 10
Usability
USB Type-C™ with power delivery
Multiple ports
Comfort
Ergonomic stand
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
HDR10 with sRGB 99%

See amazing colors

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry-standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enable viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 350nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.)

USB Type-C™

Easy control and connectivity

USB Type-C™ port supports display connection, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 60W) simultaneously over a single cable. It helps to improve productivity and make a clutter-free workspace.

LG 27QN850-B Easy Control and Connectivity through USB Type-C™ ports.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The features may not function properly depending on user’s PC condition or environment.

Multi ports

A variety of interface

The provided USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB (Downstream 3.0) are compatible with various devices, increasing convenience and productivity.

LG 27QN850-B USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB (Downstream3.0) port pictogram image.

*The USB Type-C™ and HDMI cable are included in the package (DisplayPort cable is NOT included.)

OnScreen Control
OnScreen Control

Streamlined control

Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with screen split.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The feature may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Protect your eyes

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance, supporting a suitable viewing experience for reading on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, and it helps to provide a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The image simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

Built-in speakers with MaxxAudio®

Clutter-less desk setup

This monitor supports a built-in stereo speaker with MaxxAudio® that helps you save desk space and delivers audio clarity to complete your immersive sound experience.

This monitor supports a built-in stereo speaker with MaxxAudio® that helps you save desk space and delivers audio clarity to complete your immersive sound experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Ergonomic stand

Easy and comfy

Achieve suitable positioning with the ergonomic design stand: easily adjust the height, tilt, and pivot for your ideal viewing experience.
LG 27QN850-B One Click Stand for an easy set-up of monitor without any other equipment.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

LG 27QN850-B The monitor offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt

-5~20°

LG 27QN850-B The monitor offering pivot adjustment.

Pivot

90°, Clockwise

LG 27QN850-B The monitor offering height adjustment.

Height

110mm

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Size

    68.466cm (27)

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    sRGB 99% (Typ.), sRGB 98% (Min.)

  • Color Depth (Num of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2331 x 0.2331

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    350 cd/m² (Typ.), 280 cd/m² (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (ver1.4, 1ea)

  • USB-C

    Yes (1ea, DP Alternate Mode, Data Transmission, Power Delivery - 60W)

  • USB Down-stream

    Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

FREQUENCY

  • HDMI (Max Resolution/Hz)

    2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz

  • DisplayPort (Max Resolution/Hz)

    2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz

  • USB-C (Max Resolution/Hz)

    2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz

SPEAKER

  • Audio output

    5W x 2

  • Others

    MaxxAudio

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240 Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Normal On (typ.)

    38W

  • Normal On (Max)

    140W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    Under 0.3W

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync™

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

  • Wall Mount (mm)

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    613.5 x 404.5 x 604.0

  • Set (without Stand)

    613.5 x 45.4 x 363.5

  • Box

    717 x 247 x 477

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    100 x 100

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    8.65

  • Set (without Stand)

    4.75

  • Box

    11.5

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes (Type C)

  • Others

    DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

27 (68.58cm) QHD Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™