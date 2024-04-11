We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5(80.04) Full HD IPS Display with AMD FreeSync™
True Color at Wide Angles
Full HD IPS Display : True Color at Wide Angles.
React Faster to Opponents
Better Aim
Key Specs
Resolution
1920 x 1080
Panel Type
1920 x 1080
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250 cd/m²
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
INFO
Product name
PC Monitor
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
1920 x 1080
Resolution
1920 x 1080
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.363 x 0.363 mm
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250 cd/m²
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1200:1
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
Size [cm]
80.04 cm
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200 cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
Yes (1ea)
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
D-Sub
Yes(1ea)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
DP Version
1.2
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 60Hz
FEATURES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
Flicker Safe
Yes
Black Stabilizer
Yes
Color Weakness
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
Crosshair
Yes
Reader Mode
Yes
Super Resolution+
Yes
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
Yes
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
813 x 149 x 516mm
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
729.4 x 513.3 x 224.8mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
729.4 x 430.3 x 45.0mm
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.3kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.8kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.1kg
SW APPLICATION
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
POWER
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Typ.)
25W
Power Consumption (Max.)
27W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
ACCESSORY
HDMI
Yes
LEGAL INFO.
Country of origin
China
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
Manufactured by
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
Net quantity
1
31.5(80.04) Full HD IPS Display with AMD FreeSync™