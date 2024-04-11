31.5 (80.01cm) QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32QN650-B

True Color at Any Angle

LG QHD (2560x1440) Monitor with IPS technology delivers a clearer and consistent true color. Response times are shortened, color reproduction is improved, and users can view the screen at virtually any angle.

LG-32QN650-B 31.5" QHD IPS Monitor: True Color at Any Angle

LG 32QN650-B LG 32QN650-B
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

To more fully realize content creator's vision, this monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR 10 high dynamic range, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

LG 32QN650-B Color Calibrated: View Actual Color
Color Calibrated

View Actual Color

It is color calibrated to help maintain accurate color on the screen, so it preserves the original intend color.
LG 32QN650-B Reader Mode: Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort
Reader Mode

Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode provides optimal condition for reading. With just a few movement of joystick control, you can more comfortably read your monitor screen.
LG 32QN650-B Flicker Safe: Reduces Visual Fatigue
Flicker Safe

Reduces Visual Fatigue

Flicker Safe reduces the onscreen flicker level to almost zero, which helps protect your eyes. User can comfortably work throughout the day.
AMD FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. AMD FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

LG 32QN650-B AMD FreeSync™: Clearer, Smoother Image

LG-32QN650-B Conventional motion image compared to Dynamic Action Sync motion image
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
LG 32QN650-B Image when Black Stabilizer is off compared to the image when Black Stabilizer is on
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
LG 32QN650-B Edge-ArcLine Stand: Versatile Elegance
Edge-ArcLine Stand

Versatile Elegance

The thinner and solid edging curved stand with 3-side virtually borderless design fits in variety of space. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt of the monitor to help you work more comfortable.
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99%

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350 cd/m²

  • Response Time

    5ms (Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit (8bit + FRC), 1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (Faster)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99%

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 98%

  • Size [cm]

    80.01cm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea, v1.4, HDCP v2.2)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea, v1.2, HDCP v2.2)

  • Headphone out

    Yes

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    40W

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes (Black, 1.5m)

  • Display Port

    Yes (Black, 1.5m)

LEGAL INFO.

  • Country of origin

    China

  • Imported by

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

  • Manufactured by

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Net quantity

    1 N

