23.8(60.45cm) UltraGear™ Full HD IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor
Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG)
144Hz Refresh Rate
Color
HDR10
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Feature
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Height, Tilt, Pivot Adjustable Stand
Designed for Incredible Speed
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).
Fluid Gaming Motion
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 144Hz Refresh Rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
Monitor in Stylish, and Virtually Borderless Design with Height, Tilt, and Pivot Adjustable Stand .
*Above images positioned on the left side illustrate the conventional mode that the feature is not supported in.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
23.8
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2022
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
23.8
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2745x0.2745
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 97% (CIE1931)
-
Size [cm]
60.4
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
1.4
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
753 x 426 x 173
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
540.8 x 551.1 x 291.2(↑) 540.8 x 441.1 x 291.2(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
540.8 x 323.8 x 42.8
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.2
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.6
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.4
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
28W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
30.2W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
