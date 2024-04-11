LG 27GL650F-B 27 (68.58cm) UltraGear™ Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor with G-Sync® Compatible, Adaptive-Sync

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27 (68.58cm) Class FHD IPS Display with G-Sync® Compatible, Adaptive-Sync.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA

27GL650F is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, minimizing screen tearing and stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience.

LG 27GL650F-B G-SYNC

LG 27GL650F-B Adaptive-Sync
Adaptive-Sync (FreeSync™)

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With Adaptive-Sync (FreeSync™) technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
LG 27GL650F-B HDR 10
HDR 10

Greater Clarity, More Realistic

This monitor is compatible with HDR10 to represent details in bright and dark parts of high dynamic range contents. So gamers will enjoy punchier brightness and highlights with deeper shadows and silhouettes.
LG 27GL650F-B IPS with sRGB
IPS with sRGB 99%

Feel Actual Combat with True Color

IPS display with 99% of the sRGB has outstanding color accuracy. It provides wider viewing angle, so it reproduces even more vivid scenes on the battlefield, as flames generated by explosions contrast.
LG 27GL650F-B 144Hz Refresh Rate
144Hz Refresh Rate & 1ms MBR

Fluid Gaming Motion

With a 144Hz refresh rate and 1m MBR*, objects are rendered clearly for smoother gameplay and an almost surreal visual fluidity. The most dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.

*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : Radeon FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync) / Flicker Safe.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2019

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.31125 x 0.31125

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Size [cm]

    68.5

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    600:1

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • DP Version

    1.4

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    697 x 530 x 198

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    615.1 x 575.2 x 274.4(↑) 615.1 x 465.2 x 274.4(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    615.1 x 366.6 x 45.2

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    9.3

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.4

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.5

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

POWER

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    30W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    35W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

LEGAL INFO.

  • Country of origin

    China

  • Imported by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured by

    LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

  • Net quantity

    1

