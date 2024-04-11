We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 (68.58cm) UltraGear™ Full HD IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG)
144Hz Refresh Rate
Color
HDR10
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Tech
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Designed for Incredible Speed
Fluid Gaming Motion
G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
27GN60R-B-monitor in stylish, and virtually borderless design with tilt adjustable stand
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size
68.58cm (27)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.3108 mm x 0.3108 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
280 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
350 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
Yes
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
FPS Counter
Yes
-
User Defined Key
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (1ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone Out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
32W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
34W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
614.2 x 454.2 x 224.8 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
707 x 453 x 164 mm
-
Weight with Stand
5.1 KGs
-
Weight in Shipping
7.9 KGs
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
Mouse Holder, Body Top Cover,screw
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
