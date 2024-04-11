We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27(68.58cm) UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor QHD with 240Hz Refresh Rate 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
The Display
27(68.58cm) QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED HDR10 / DCI-P3 98.5%** Anti-Glare / Low Reflection
The Speed
240Hz Refresh Rate
0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
QHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1
The Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.
Watch the Stories of
LG UltraGear™ OLED
World's 1st 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitor
Breathtaking OLED Display
Unbelievable Speed
*The features mentioned in the above videos are for the 45GR95QE and 27GR95QE, which are UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitors in 2023.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL.
*Peak Brightness up to 1,000nits based on Vivid picture mode, HDR application and 3% APL.
*APL(Average picture level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Smart Energy Saving mode is applied by default to optimize power consumption, but you can enjoy a brighter gaming experience by turning it off.
*Select 'OFF' the Smart Energy Saving mode (General → SMART ENERGY SAVING → Off).
*Power consumption may increase when Smart Energy Saving mode is turned off.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*LG OLED panels have been certified as flicker-free and discomfort glare free by UL.
*Certificate Number (Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum): V745051.
*Certificate Conditions: LBL emission level (40% or less).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.
Incredible Speed, OLED 240Hz Refresh Rate
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.
*It supports up to 240Hz rapid Refresh Rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience
LG 27GR95QE-B Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience
Gamer-centric Design
LG 27GR95QE-B Gamer-centric Design
*The remote control is included in the package.
*Headsets sold separately.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This feature is only available as a remote controller included in the package.
Dynamic Action Sync
With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
68.58 (27)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GtG)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2023
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
68.58 (27)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2292 x 0.2292
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GtG)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Size [cm]
68.58 cm
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
160
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
YES
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Others (Features)
Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
VRR
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
808 x 181 x 532
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
604.4 x 574.4 x 258(↑) 604.4 x 464.4 x 258(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
604.4 x 350.6 x 45.3
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.35
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.05
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
74W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
94W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
Display Port
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
Stand Cable holder, Screw Driver
-
Remote Controller
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
SOUND
-
DTS HP:X
YES
Buy Directly
27GR95QE-B
27(68.58cm) UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor QHD with 240Hz Refresh Rate 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time