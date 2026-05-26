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LG 81.28cm (32) UltraGear™ G4, 144Hz FHD Gaming Monitor

LG 81.28cm (32) UltraGear™ G4, 144Hz FHD Gaming Monitor

32G403B-B
Front view of LG 81.28cm (32) UltraGear™ G4, 144Hz FHD Gaming Monitor 32G403B-B
This image shows the front view of the LG UltraGear G4 32-inch gaming monitor, featuring IPS display with FHD (1920×1080) resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms MBR, emphasizing fast performance and smooth gameplay for gaming use, displaying game imagery
Side view
Rear view
Front view of a gaming monitor displayed in a futuristic, neon-styled environment.
Motorcycle racing scene displayed on a gaming monitor, illustrating a 144Hz refresh rate for fluid gaming motion.
A yellow racing car is shown speeding forward on the screen, with '1ms MBR' displayed prominently.
Racing scene displayed on a gaming monitor, featuring Adaptive Sync support with AMD FreeSync for smooth, tear-free gameplay.
Futuristic battle scene displayed on a gaming monitor, showcasing vivid colors with 99% sRGB color gamut, IPS, and HDR certification.
A fantasy game scene highlighting a 3500:1 contrast ratio.
This image highlights the LG Switch app interface, showing features such as Dual mode, Smart screen split, launching a video call, and Personalized Picture Wizard for smarter control and seamless screen switching.
This image shows an UltraGear™ gaming monitor in a desk setup displaying a game scene, with icons indicating 3-side borderless design, tilt support, and wall mount compatibility.
Rear view of a gaming monitor showing its connectivity ports, including one HDMI™ 2.0 input, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, and 3-pole H/P out.
Front and side views of a gaming monitor illustrating its overall dimensions and profile design.
Rear view of the monitor showing the stand attachment area and rear ports
Front view of LG 81.28cm (32) UltraGear™ G4, 144Hz FHD Gaming Monitor 32G403B-B
This image shows the front view of the LG UltraGear G4 32-inch gaming monitor, featuring IPS display with FHD (1920×1080) resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms MBR, emphasizing fast performance and smooth gameplay for gaming use, displaying game imagery
Side view
Rear view
Front view of a gaming monitor displayed in a futuristic, neon-styled environment.
Motorcycle racing scene displayed on a gaming monitor, illustrating a 144Hz refresh rate for fluid gaming motion.
A yellow racing car is shown speeding forward on the screen, with '1ms MBR' displayed prominently.
Racing scene displayed on a gaming monitor, featuring Adaptive Sync support with AMD FreeSync for smooth, tear-free gameplay.
Futuristic battle scene displayed on a gaming monitor, showcasing vivid colors with 99% sRGB color gamut, IPS, and HDR certification.
A fantasy game scene highlighting a 3500:1 contrast ratio.
This image highlights the LG Switch app interface, showing features such as Dual mode, Smart screen split, launching a video call, and Personalized Picture Wizard for smarter control and seamless screen switching.
This image shows an UltraGear™ gaming monitor in a desk setup displaying a game scene, with icons indicating 3-side borderless design, tilt support, and wall mount compatibility.
Rear view of a gaming monitor showing its connectivity ports, including one HDMI™ 2.0 input, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, and 3-pole H/P out.
Front and side views of a gaming monitor illustrating its overall dimensions and profile design.
Rear view of the monitor showing the stand attachment area and rear ports

Key Features

  • 81.28cm (32) FHD (1920x1080) IPS display
  • 144Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms MBR
  • HDR 10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.), Supports 16.7 M Colors
  • AMD FreeSync™
  • 3-Side virtually borderless design
  • Clutter-free L-Stand
More
UltraGear™ logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

UltraGear™ logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

81.28cm (32) 144Hz FHD Gaming Monitor

Front image of the UltraGear™ 32G620B gaming monitor in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

Front image of the UltraGear™ 32G620B gaming monitor in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

This image presents key features of an LG gaming monitor, including a 144Hz refresh rate for fluid motion, IPS display with HDR and sRGB 99% color for vivid visuals, enhanced dark-scene visibility with a 3500:1 contrast ratio, smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync support, fast response with 1ms MBR, and a virtually borderless design for an immersive setup.

This image presents key features of an LG gaming monitor, including a 144Hz refresh rate for fluid motion, IPS display with HDR and sRGB 99% color for vivid visuals, enhanced dark-scene visibility with a 3500:1 contrast ratio, smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync support, fast response with 1ms MBR, and a virtually borderless design for an immersive setup.

SpeedColorUsability

Fluid gaming motion with
144Hz refresh rate

To bring a 144Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals, while minimizing motion blur.

Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame. 

Motorcycle racing scene illustrating the UltraGear™ 32G403B’s 144Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear gaming motion.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

A yellow racing car is shown speeding forward on the screen, with '1ms MBR' displayed prominently. The inside of the white square box is shown clearly while the outside area appears blurred.

Fast-paced speed
to victory

1ms Motion Blur Reduction* makes smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated: AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync).

*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

Smooth motion that keeps you immersed

Minimize tears and lags with AMD FreeSync™ technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimized motion blur and ghosting.

Racing scene displayed on the UltraGear™ 32G403B monitor comparing Disabled and Enabled modes, illustrating smoother motion and reduced tearing with support for AMD FreeSync.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Feel actual combat with
vivid color

Our monitor offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide color spectrum that enables high-fidelity color representation with its IPS display for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.

Logo of IPS display.

LG IPS™ monitor displays outstanding color accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

Logo of HDR 10.

HDR 10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of color and brightness.

Logo of sRGB 99%.

With 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate color display.

Futuristic space battle scene on the UltraGear™ monitor, showcasing vivid colors and rich contrast with bright explosions, glowing planets, and detailed spacecraft against a colorful cosmic background.

Futuristic space battle scene on the UltraGear™ monitor, showcasing vivid colors and rich contrast with bright explosions, glowing planets, and detailed spacecraft against a colorful cosmic background.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Ready for dark-scene visibility

Experience deeper blacks and richer shadows with a 3500:1 contrast ratio, maintaining consistent color expression on the screen from edge to edge, and a heightened sense of realism that conveys your visual outputs naturally.

This image showcases a fantasy game scene highlighting a 3500:1 contrast ratio, with deep blacks, bright highlights, and detailed textures for a more immersive visual experience.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Smarter control, seamless switching by LG Switch

With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimize your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image

quality and brightness to your preference, then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you split the screen into 11 layouts and

 launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.

Download

*This video is for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect the actual product specifications.

*LG Switch requires software and manual download from LG.com for proper use.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer enhances visibility in dark scenes, revealing hidden details and improving clarity for smoother navigation through shadowy environments or sudden light changes.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

 

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Immerse yourself in stereo sound

Experience clear, well-balanced sound through 2W x 2ea stereo speakers, delivering an immersive audio experience for everyday gaming and entertainment. For a more personal setup, easily connect a headset via the headphone out to enjoy focused audio and clear voice communication during gameplay.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Virtually borderless, visually elevated

Experience more screen and less distraction with the ultra-slim bezel and minimal slim stand base, featuring a virtually borderless design. The floating-like stand enhances the clean, weightless aesthetic, while the seamless screen feel delivers an immersive visual experience—ideal for dual setups or minimalist workspaces.

Borderless design icon.

3-side virtuallyborderless design

Tilt icon.

Tilt

Wall Mount icon.

Wall mount

This image shows an UltraGear™ gaming monitor on a desk setup displaying a game scene, with zoomed-in highlights emphasizing the borderless display design and a sleek floating-like stand.

This image shows an UltraGear™ gaming monitor on a desk setup displaying a game scene, with zoomed-in highlights emphasizing the borderless display design and a sleek floating-like stand.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

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