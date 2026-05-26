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LG 81.28cm (32) UltraGear™ G4, 144Hz FHD Gaming Monitor
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Fluid gaming motion with
144Hz refresh rate
To bring a 144Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals, while minimizing motion blur.
Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.
Motorcycle racing scene illustrating the UltraGear™ 32G403B’s 144Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear gaming motion.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated: AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync).
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
Smooth motion that keeps you immersed
Minimize tears and lags with AMD FreeSync™ technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimized motion blur and ghosting.
Racing scene displayed on the UltraGear™ 32G403B monitor comparing Disabled and Enabled modes, illustrating smoother motion and reduced tearing with support for AMD FreeSync.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Feel actual combat with
vivid color
Our monitor offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide color spectrum that enables high-fidelity color representation with its IPS display for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Ready for dark-scene visibility
Experience deeper blacks and richer shadows with a 3500:1 contrast ratio, maintaining consistent color expression on the screen from edge to edge, and a heightened sense of realism that conveys your visual outputs naturally.
This image showcases a fantasy game scene highlighting a 3500:1 contrast ratio, with deep blacks, bright highlights, and detailed textures for a more immersive visual experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Smarter control, seamless switching by LG Switch
With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimize your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image
quality and brightness to your preference, then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you split the screen into 11 layouts and
launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.
*This video is for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect the actual product specifications.
*LG Switch requires software and manual download from LG.com for proper use.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Immerse yourself in stereo sound
Experience clear, well-balanced sound through 2W x 2ea stereo speakers, delivering an immersive audio experience for everyday gaming and entertainment. For a more personal setup, easily connect a headset via the headphone out to enjoy focused audio and clear voice communication during gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Virtually borderless, visually elevated
Experience more screen and less distraction with the ultra-slim bezel and minimal slim stand base, featuring a virtually borderless design. The floating-like stand enhances the clean, weightless aesthetic, while the seamless screen feel delivers an immersive visual experience—ideal for dual setups or minimalist workspaces.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
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