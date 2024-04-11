Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
31.5 (80.01cm) UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor with 165Hz, 1ms MBR and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

31.5 (80.01cm) UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor with 165Hz, 1ms MBR and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

32GN50R-B

31.5 (80.01cm) UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor with 165Hz, 1ms MBR and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

LG 32GN50R-B front view

32GN50R LG UltraGear Logo.

LG 32GN50R LG Ultragear Monitor as The Powerful Gear for Your Gaming

Be the Game Changer

LG UltraGear™, supremely powerful gear, boosts your chances of victory.

Speed

165Hz Refresh Rate

1ms MBR

Color

HDR10

sRGB 95% (Typ.)

Tech

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

165Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 165Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

Smooth Motion for Gaming with 165Hz Refresh Rate in Comparison to 60Hz Refresh Rate

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 165Hz Refresh Rate.

LG 32GN50R-B Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with 1Ms Mbr
1ms MBR

Incredible Speed to Victory

1ms MBR helps smoother gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : NVIDIA® G-SYNC® / AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync) / Flicker Safe.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

LG 32GN50R-B Feel Actual Combat with True Colors
HDR10 with sRGB 95% (Typ.)

Feel Actual Combat with True Colors

32GN50R supports HDR10 with sRGB 95% (Typ.) enabling realistic visual immersion with rich colors and contrast. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see all the dramatic colors the game developers intended.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA

32GN50R is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, reducing screen tearing and stuttering for a smooth and fast gaming experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Stylish Design

Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design, and virtually borderless design. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.

LG 32GN550-B Monitor in Stylish, and Virtually Borderless Design with Tilt Adjustable Stand

LG 32GN50R-B- a comparison of two gaming scenes between conventional mode, and dynamic action sync mode with the reduced input lag
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.
LG 32GN550-B A A comparison of two gaming scenes between conventional mode with less visibility in the dark scene, and Black Stabilizer mode offering better visibility in the identical scene
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
LG 32GN550-B A comparison of two gaming scenes between conventional mode and Crosshair mode which leads to better aiming
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above images positioned on the left side illustrate the conventional mode that the feature is not supported in.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2022

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.36375x0.36375

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Size [cm]

    80.1

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1800:1

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • DP Version

    1.4

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    793 x 149 x 516

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.7 x 224.8 x 515.1

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.7 x 77.5 x 428

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.2

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.9

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.2

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

POWER

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    38W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    40W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

LEGAL INFO.

  • Country of origin

    China

  • Imported by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured by

    LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

  • Net quantity

    1

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LG 32GN50R-B front view

32GN50R-B

31.5 (80.01cm) UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor with 165Hz, 1ms MBR and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible